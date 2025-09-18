“Secret Gardens”: I Photographed Abandoned Greenhouses Around The World (19 Pics)

by

Many emotions arise when we gaze upon photographs of an abandoned greenhouse where nature has suddenly rebelled and decided to reclaim the space.

We find ourselves wondering what story lies behind the leaves now covering the rusted stained glass and old metal structures. After a moment of reflection, we remember that the main function of these winter gardens was once to protect our plants from the elements, animals, and other threats. It is ironic to see that, on the contrary, nature felt imprisoned there and sought to break free from its captor, unleashing its unstoppable force. Now, we admire vegetation that has become one with the bars of its cage. Finally liberated, we are presented with a new kind of painting, one from which humans are absent, somewhat like an impressionist canvas.

More info: Instagram | romainveillon.com | x.com | Facebook

#1

“Secret Gardens”: I Photographed Abandoned Greenhouses Around The World (19 Pics)

#2

“Secret Gardens”: I Photographed Abandoned Greenhouses Around The World (19 Pics)

#3

“Secret Gardens”: I Photographed Abandoned Greenhouses Around The World (19 Pics)

#4

“Secret Gardens”: I Photographed Abandoned Greenhouses Around The World (19 Pics)

#5

“Secret Gardens”: I Photographed Abandoned Greenhouses Around The World (19 Pics)

#6

“Secret Gardens”: I Photographed Abandoned Greenhouses Around The World (19 Pics)

#7

“Secret Gardens”: I Photographed Abandoned Greenhouses Around The World (19 Pics)

#8

“Secret Gardens”: I Photographed Abandoned Greenhouses Around The World (19 Pics)

#9

“Secret Gardens”: I Photographed Abandoned Greenhouses Around The World (19 Pics)

#10

“Secret Gardens”: I Photographed Abandoned Greenhouses Around The World (19 Pics)

#11

“Secret Gardens”: I Photographed Abandoned Greenhouses Around The World (19 Pics)

#12

“Secret Gardens”: I Photographed Abandoned Greenhouses Around The World (19 Pics)

#13

“Secret Gardens”: I Photographed Abandoned Greenhouses Around The World (19 Pics)

#14

“Secret Gardens”: I Photographed Abandoned Greenhouses Around The World (19 Pics)

#15

“Secret Gardens”: I Photographed Abandoned Greenhouses Around The World (19 Pics)

#16

“Secret Gardens”: I Photographed Abandoned Greenhouses Around The World (19 Pics)

#17

“Secret Gardens”: I Photographed Abandoned Greenhouses Around The World (19 Pics)

#18

“Secret Gardens”: I Photographed Abandoned Greenhouses Around The World (19 Pics)

#19

“Secret Gardens”: I Photographed Abandoned Greenhouses Around The World (19 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
19 Awesome Facts About the Movie Pulp Fiction
3 min read
Apr, 11, 2017
Basketball Wives: Ugliest Spats Ever
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2023
Meet the Cast of NCIS Hawaii
3 min read
Oct, 9, 2021
Peter Dinklage Explains Why ‘Its The Perfect Time’ To End ‘Game Of Thrones’
3 min read
Jan, 23, 2018
10 Cats That Got Famous For Their Awesome Fur Markings
3 min read
Jul, 19, 2025
Almost Paris Tribeca 2016
Tribeca Film Festival 2016 Has One Last Surprise: Almost Paris
3 min read
Apr, 24, 2016
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.