“A Warm Hug”: My 12 Illustrations Capturing Animals In Hugs

Heads up! This series is going to give you a warm and fuzzy feeling. I created 12 illustrations of animals hugging/cuddling. Hugs are a major part of creating human bonds as well. Giving or receiving a hug makes you feel protected and loved and also keeps us warm during chilly winters. This is also the theme of my calendar for 2023.

These are available for pre-order till the 10th of November.

More info: annadamenon.gumroad.com | Instagram | behance.net | patreon.com | society6.com

#1 Hugs That Are Warm Like An Otter And Make You Feel Buoyant

#2 Enveloped In A Protective Hug Like An Elephant

#3 A Hoot And A Hug In The Moonlight To Show That I Care

#4 A Lazy Hug From Mama Panda

#5 Opossumly Clingy Hugs Are Welcome Too

#6 Warm Hugs Like A Cat For The Winter

#7 A Playful Hug To Say ‘Always Have Fun In Life’

#8 Creating A Strong Bond From A Hug Like A Lemur

#9 Selfless And Pure Hugs Like That Of A Dog

#10 Let’s Hug 24/7 Like A Koala

#11 Waking Up To A Soft And Feathery Hug

#12 Calendar 2023

#13 Huddled Together Like A Rhino’s Hug

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
