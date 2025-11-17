“A Warm Hug”: My 12 Illustrations Capturing Animals In Hugs

Heads up! This series is going to give you a warm and fuzzy feeling. I created 12 illustrations of animals hugging/cuddling. Hugs are a major part of creating human bonds as well. Giving or receiving a hug makes you feel protected and loved and also keeps us warm during chilly winters. This is also the theme of my calendar for 2023.
These are available for pre-order till the 10th of November.
More info: annadamenon.gumroad.com | Instagram | behance.net | patreon.com | society6.com
#1 Hugs That Are Warm Like An Otter And Make You Feel Buoyant
#2 Enveloped In A Protective Hug Like An Elephant
#3 A Hoot And A Hug In The Moonlight To Show That I Care
#4 A Lazy Hug From Mama Panda
#5 Opossumly Clingy Hugs Are Welcome Too
#6 Warm Hugs Like A Cat For The Winter
#7 A Playful Hug To Say ‘Always Have Fun In Life’
#8 Creating A Strong Bond From A Hug Like A Lemur
#9 Selfless And Pure Hugs Like That Of A Dog
#10 Let’s Hug 24/7 Like A Koala
#11 Waking Up To A Soft And Feathery Hug
#12 Calendar 2023
#13 Huddled Together Like A Rhino’s Hug
