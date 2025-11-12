A Little Bit Of Fairy-Tales

At some point of life I found myself in the place where i have realised that I wanna draw. Because ability to draw is a certain magic, that can lead you into fairy-tale and make your spirit to travel there while your phisical body stay in our everyday reality. I have just started the series, called “Symbols and visions”. Drawing this small pieces I halfly revealed all most preferable topics I want to create about. This is not finished yet. I am on my way. Stay in touch and follow me. :)

More info: behance.net

Patrick Penrose
