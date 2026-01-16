Everything Fans Need To Know About A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Ahead Of Season 1 Release

A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms season 1 is right around the corner, with its first episode slated to premiere this weekend. The fantasy drama series is the third installment set in author George R.R. Martin’s world of Ice and Fire and will adapt the Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas.
Ahead of its release, the new spin-off has garnered generally favorable reviews, raising anticipation and curiosity surrounding its plot, cast, and other details that separate it from previous shows set in the same universe.
Despite not featuring some of the more popular aspects of the main series, the first season promises to be an exciting small-scale adventure.
What is the plot of A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms season 1?
Image credits: HBO
The first season of the spin-off series will be an adaptation of the 1998 novella, The Hedge Knight. Like the source material, it will tell the story of Ser Duncan the Tall / Dunk and his newly recruited squire Egg, who is hiding a big secret.
Over the course of season 1, Ser Duncan, a wandering knight, will set out to participate in a tourney in the town of Ashford. However, his knightly views will inadvertently bring him into conflict with members of House Targaryen, who are still ruling the Seven Kingdoms.
Here’s how A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms connects to Game of Thrones
Image credits: HBO
Game of Thrones season 1 takes place 298 years after Aegon’s Conquest (AC), but the spin-off will be a prequel set nearly a century before it. The first season of A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms occurs in 209 AC.
It will feature minimal connections to the main series, with characters such as the Targaryens and Baratheons making an appearance.
However, Martin has stated the new series will be different from Game of Thrones as it won’t “have any dragons or big battles.”
The spin-off will also serve as a sequel to House of the Dragon, which is set during the Targaryen Civil War, which took place from 129 AC to 131 AC.
The cast of the new Game of Thrones spin-off might include familiar faces in the future
Image credits: HBO
Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell lead the main cast playing Ser Duncan the Tall / Dunk and Egg, respectively.
Bertie Carvel and Sam Spruell appear as the Targaryen Princes, Prince Baelor “Breakspear” Targaryen and Prince Maekar Targaryen, respectively.
Finn Bennett as Prince Aerion “Brightflame” Targaryen, Tanzyn Crawford as Tanselle, and Daniel Ings as Ser Lyonel Baratheon also have pivotal roles.
Image credits: _oldvalyria
Other important supporting cast members include:
Presently, no cast members from the original series are confirmed to make an appearance in season 1. However, showrunner Ira Parker has teased “there are plans” for familiar faces to appear “as we move forward.”
Full release schedule for A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms season 1
Image credits: HBO
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1 episode 1 will be released on Sunday, January 18, 2026, at 10:00 p.m. ET. The series will follow a weekly release schedule with subsequent episodes dropping every Sunday.
Here’s the release date and time for all season 1 episodes:
How many episodes are there in season 1, and what’s their runtime?
Image credits: HBO
The first installment will comprise six episodes. Most episodes have a runtime of approximately 30 to 35 minutes, except the premiere, which is 42 minutes long.
A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms season 1 runtime:
Where to watch A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms season 1?
Image credits: HBO
The spin-off series will be telecast on HBO (in the USA) and stream on HBO Max. A basic ad-supported subscription to the streamer costs $10.99/month or $109.99/year.
The platform is also home to all eight seasons of Game of Thrones and two seasons of House of the Dragon.
Will A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms return for season 2?
Image credits: HBO
A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms has already been renewed for a second season, which began filming in December 2025. It is currently expected to be released sometime in 2027.
A third season, based on Martin’s third novella, The Mystery Knight, is also a possibility. However, the show’s future beyond that remains uncertain because of a lack of source material.
