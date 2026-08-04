Woman Creates Custom Dolls So Kids Can Finally Have A Doll That Is A Representation Of Themselves (20 New Pics)

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Every child deserves to see themselves reflected in the toys they play with. That’s the idea behind ‘A Doll Like Me,’ a nonprofit founded by Amy Jandrisevits, who creates one-of-a-kind dolls that reflect each child’s unique appearance, whether it’s a limb difference, birthmark, medical condition, or another visible difference.

Thanks to donations from people around the world, these custom dolls are given to children free of charge, bringing comfort, confidence, and plenty of smiles along the way.

Scroll down to see another heartwarming collection of children meeting dolls that look just like them, and try not to smile as you browse through these touching moments.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | adolllikeme.com

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Woman Creates Custom Dolls So Kids Can Finally Have A Doll That Is A Representation Of Themselves (20 New Pics)

Image source: a_doll_like_me

Woman Creates Custom Dolls So Kids Can Finally Have A Doll That Is A Representation Of Themselves (20 New Pics)

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Woman Creates Custom Dolls So Kids Can Finally Have A Doll That Is A Representation Of Themselves (20 New Pics)

Image source: a_doll_like_me

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Woman Creates Custom Dolls So Kids Can Finally Have A Doll That Is A Representation Of Themselves (20 New Pics)

Image source: a_doll_like_me

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Woman Creates Custom Dolls So Kids Can Finally Have A Doll That Is A Representation Of Themselves (20 New Pics)

Image source: a_doll_like_me

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Woman Creates Custom Dolls So Kids Can Finally Have A Doll That Is A Representation Of Themselves (20 New Pics)

Image source: a_doll_like_me

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Woman Creates Custom Dolls So Kids Can Finally Have A Doll That Is A Representation Of Themselves (20 New Pics)

Image source: a_doll_like_me

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Woman Creates Custom Dolls So Kids Can Finally Have A Doll That Is A Representation Of Themselves (20 New Pics)

Image source: a_doll_like_me

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Woman Creates Custom Dolls So Kids Can Finally Have A Doll That Is A Representation Of Themselves (20 New Pics)

Image source: a_doll_like_me

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Woman Creates Custom Dolls So Kids Can Finally Have A Doll That Is A Representation Of Themselves (20 New Pics)

Image source: a_doll_like_me

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Woman Creates Custom Dolls So Kids Can Finally Have A Doll That Is A Representation Of Themselves (20 New Pics)

Image source: a_doll_like_me

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Woman Creates Custom Dolls So Kids Can Finally Have A Doll That Is A Representation Of Themselves (20 New Pics)

Image source: a_doll_like_me

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Woman Creates Custom Dolls So Kids Can Finally Have A Doll That Is A Representation Of Themselves (20 New Pics)

Image source: a_doll_like_me

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Woman Creates Custom Dolls So Kids Can Finally Have A Doll That Is A Representation Of Themselves (20 New Pics)

Image source: a_doll_like_me

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Woman Creates Custom Dolls So Kids Can Finally Have A Doll That Is A Representation Of Themselves (20 New Pics)

Image source: a_doll_like_me

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Woman Creates Custom Dolls So Kids Can Finally Have A Doll That Is A Representation Of Themselves (20 New Pics)

Image source: a_doll_like_me

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Woman Creates Custom Dolls So Kids Can Finally Have A Doll That Is A Representation Of Themselves (20 New Pics)

Image source: a_doll_like_me

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Woman Creates Custom Dolls So Kids Can Finally Have A Doll That Is A Representation Of Themselves (20 New Pics)

Image source: a_doll_like_me

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Woman Creates Custom Dolls So Kids Can Finally Have A Doll That Is A Representation Of Themselves (20 New Pics)

Image source: a_doll_like_me

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Woman Creates Custom Dolls So Kids Can Finally Have A Doll That Is A Representation Of Themselves (20 New Pics)

Image source: a_doll_like_me

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Woman Creates Custom Dolls So Kids Can Finally Have A Doll That Is A Representation Of Themselves (20 New Pics)

Image source: a_doll_like_me

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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