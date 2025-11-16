50 ‘90s Cartoon Characters That Are Truly Legendary

Step away, Britney, move over, Brad; we have even more iconic-verging-on-legendary personas from the ‘90s! And while you’d rightfully guess that we are perchance talking about The Spice Girls, we are, in fact, thinking about characters that came from another world entirely. The world of animation! And yes, ‘90s cartoons were basically oversaturated with memorable personalities, and this is our list paying a long overdue homage to them.

Some of these iconic characters existed solely in the decade yet found their way to immortality by being referenced and cherished even today. Take, for instance, Tommy Pickles from The Rugrats – a true hero of fun and flagbearer of everything imagination. Then there’s Arnold, from Hey Arnold! with his football-shaped head and wisdom beyond his (y)ears. Of course, some of the iconic animated characters merely warmed up in the ‘90s, and their lives still span well into the 21st century. Take Bart Simpson – a forever ten-year-old (he’d be 38 this year!) whose shenanigans and street wisdom are still as relevant and inspiring as way back when. And how about Squidward from SpongeBob SquarePants? Haven’t you noticed that you started heavily relating to this cartoon character like, a couple of years ago? A truly time-defying and famous cartoon character, mister Squidward is!

Of course, we’ve only mentioned a couple of everyone’s beloved ‘90s cartoon characters, and if you’d like to see more of them, just scroll down below and meet our other heroes! Once you are there, give your love to the ‘90s character you still love the most, and be sure to show this article to anyone sharing the same ‘90s nostalgia as you do. 

#1 Bart Simpson

Image source: amazon.com

#2 Tom

Image source: amazon.com

#3 Taz

Image source: amazon.com

#4 Homer Simpson

Image source: amazon.com

#5 Stewie Griffin

Image source: amazon.com

#6 Tommy Pickles

Image source: amazon.com

#7 Dexter

Image source: amazon.com

#8 Chuckie Finster

Image source: amazon.com

#9 Batman

Image source: amazon.com

#10 Arnold

Image source: amazon.com

#11 Bender

Image source: amazon.com

#12 SpongeBob SquarePants

Image source: amazon.com

#13 Scrooge McDuck

Image source: amazon.com

#14 Lisa Simpson

Image source: amazon.com

#15 Pinky

Image source: amazon.com

#16 Bubbles

Image source: amazon.com

#17 Mickey Mouse

Image source: amazon.com

#18 Peter Griffin

Image source: amazon.com

#19 Johnny Bravo

Image source: amazon.com

#20 Rocko

Image source: amazon.com

#21 Fievel Mousekewitz

Image source: amazon.com

#22 The Brain

Image source: amazon.com

#23 Groundskeeper Willie

Image source: amazon.com

#24 Fry

Image source: amazon.com

#25 Marge Simpson

Image source: amazon.com

#26 Ralph Wiggum

Image source: amazon.com

#27 Squidward Tentacles

Image source: amazon.com

#28 Mr. Burns

Image source: amazon.com

#29 Nibbler

Image source: amazon.com

#30 Daria Morgendorffer

Image source: amazon.com

#31 Leela

Image source: amazon.com

#32 Wolverine

Image source: amazon.com

#33 Moe Szyslak

Image source: amazon.com

#34 Patrick

Image source: amazon.com

#35 Professor Farnsworth

Image source: amazon.com

#36 Dot

Image source: amazon.com

#37 Apu Nahasapeemapetilon

Image source: amazon.com

#38 Dr. Nick

Image source: amazon.com

#39 Ash Ketchum

Image source: amazon.com

#40 Drake Mallard

Image source: amazon.com

#41 Helga G. Pataki

Image source: amazon.com

#42 Zoidberg

Image source: amazon.com

#43 Nelson Muntz

Image source: amazon.com

#44 Comic Book Guy

Image source: amazon.com

#45 Kit Cloudkicker

Image source: amazon.com

#46 Kif Kroker

Image source: amazon.com

#47 Wakko

Image source: amazon.com

#48 Dr. Hibbert

Image source: amazon.com

#49 Slimer

Image source: amazon.com

#50 Stimpson J. “Stimpy” Cat

Image source: amazon.com

