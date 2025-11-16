50 ‘90s Cartoon Characters That Are Truly Legendary

Step away, Britney, move over, Brad; we have even more iconic-verging-on-legendary personas from the ‘90s! And while you’d rightfully guess that we are perchance talking about The Spice Girls, we are, in fact, thinking about characters that came from another world entirely. The world of animation! And yes, ‘90s cartoons were basically oversaturated with memorable personalities, and this is our list paying a long overdue homage to them.
Some of these iconic characters existed solely in the decade yet found their way to immortality by being referenced and cherished even today. Take, for instance, Tommy Pickles from The Rugrats – a true hero of fun and flagbearer of everything imagination. Then there’s Arnold, from Hey Arnold! with his football-shaped head and wisdom beyond his (y)ears. Of course, some of the iconic animated characters merely warmed up in the ‘90s, and their lives still span well into the 21st century. Take Bart Simpson – a forever ten-year-old (he’d be 38 this year!) whose shenanigans and street wisdom are still as relevant and inspiring as way back when. And how about Squidward from SpongeBob SquarePants? Haven’t you noticed that you started heavily relating to this cartoon character like, a couple of years ago? A truly time-defying and famous cartoon character, mister Squidward is!
Of course, we’ve only mentioned a couple of everyone’s beloved ‘90s cartoon characters, and if you’d like to see more of them, just scroll down below and meet our other heroes! Once you are there, give your love to the ‘90s character you still love the most, and be sure to show this article to anyone sharing the same ‘90s nostalgia as you do.
#1 Bart Simpson
Image source: amazon.com
#2 Tom
Image source: amazon.com
#3 Taz
Image source: amazon.com
#4 Homer Simpson
Image source: amazon.com
#5 Stewie Griffin
Image source: amazon.com
#6 Tommy Pickles
Image source: amazon.com
#7 Dexter
Image source: amazon.com
#8 Chuckie Finster
Image source: amazon.com
#9 Batman
Image source: amazon.com
#10 Arnold
Image source: amazon.com
#11 Bender
Image source: amazon.com
#12 SpongeBob SquarePants
Image source: amazon.com
#13 Scrooge McDuck
Image source: amazon.com
#14 Lisa Simpson
Image source: amazon.com
#15 Pinky
Image source: amazon.com
#16 Bubbles
Image source: amazon.com
#17 Mickey Mouse
Image source: amazon.com
#18 Peter Griffin
Image source: amazon.com
#19 Johnny Bravo
Image source: amazon.com
#20 Rocko
Image source: amazon.com
#21 Fievel Mousekewitz
Image source: amazon.com
#22 The Brain
Image source: amazon.com
#23 Groundskeeper Willie
Image source: amazon.com
#24 Fry
Image source: amazon.com
#25 Marge Simpson
Image source: amazon.com
#26 Ralph Wiggum
Image source: amazon.com
#27 Squidward Tentacles
Image source: amazon.com
#28 Mr. Burns
Image source: amazon.com
#29 Nibbler
Image source: amazon.com
#30 Daria Morgendorffer
Image source: amazon.com
#31 Leela
Image source: amazon.com
#32 Wolverine
Image source: amazon.com
#33 Moe Szyslak
Image source: amazon.com
#34 Patrick
Image source: amazon.com
#35 Professor Farnsworth
Image source: amazon.com
#36 Dot
Image source: amazon.com
#37 Apu Nahasapeemapetilon
Image source: amazon.com
#38 Dr. Nick
Image source: amazon.com
#39 Ash Ketchum
Image source: amazon.com
#40 Drake Mallard
Image source: amazon.com
#41 Helga G. Pataki
Image source: amazon.com
#42 Zoidberg
Image source: amazon.com
#43 Nelson Muntz
Image source: amazon.com
#44 Comic Book Guy
Image source: amazon.com
#45 Kit Cloudkicker
Image source: amazon.com
#46 Kif Kroker
Image source: amazon.com
#47 Wakko
Image source: amazon.com
#48 Dr. Hibbert
Image source: amazon.com
#49 Slimer
Image source: amazon.com
#50 Stimpson J. "Stimpy" Cat
Image source: amazon.com
