73-Year-Old Man Creates Magnificent Paintings Using Nothing But Excel

digital art 13 years ago, right before his retirement. However, as graphics software often can be quite expensive, Horiuchi chose to challenge his artistic capabilities by creating his highly intricate and stunningly beautiful paintings with Excel.

The idea of trying out something new in life came naturally to Horiuchi – the retirement was approaching quickly and uncompromisingly, and like in most such cases, a new hobby becomes a must. Horiuchi’s been interested in Japanese style graphic arts for quite some time and it was only a matter of choosing the most affordable and practical software.

Horiuchi had never used the software at work, nevertheless, he soon mastered the Excel painting technique and even won the Autoshape Art Contest in 2006. His deeply delicate and harmoniously colorful Excel art mirrors the traditional Japanese paintings, often exhibiting gorgeous landscapes and pieces of natural and cultural heritage.

P.S.: If you don’t believe this unique art were made with Excel, download the raw files here:

Cherry Blossoms at Jogo Castle (2006)

Kegon Falls (2007)

Source: odn.ne.jp  (via: spoon-tamago)

