7 Upcoming Book-to-Screen Adaptations (that We’re Excited to See)

We know we shouldn’t judge a book by its screen adaptation. But we sure can’t wait to see what these upcoming book-to-screen adaptations offer! 

Regarding new movies and TV shows, 2022 is looking good so far. And it’s looking even better for book-to-screen adaptations coming in the next few months.

There’s nothing better than watching your favorite book characters come to life on the screen. So here are seven upcoming adaptations you might be excited to see (because we sure are!).

1. Blonde

Credit: Niagara

After some iconic biopics we’ve seen in the past few years (such as Freddie Mercury and Elvis Presley), we’re getting another exciting fictionalization. This time it’s the depiction of the legendary Marilyn Monroe.

Written and directed by Andrew Dominik, the movie Blonde is an adaptation of a fictional novel by the author Joyce Carol Oates. The Hollywood legend is played by the talented and beautiful Cuban actress Ana de Armas. The movie will portray the tumultuous life of one of Hollywood’s most iconic actresses, and we’re beyond excited to learn more about her life.

2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo

The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo is one of the most talked-about books. And it’s no wonder this historical fiction novel by American author Taylor Jenkins Reid is getting its screen adaptation.

If you haven’t been living under a rock, you probably heard about this TikTok sensation. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo takes on a tour of Hollywood’s secrets and scandals. The novel tells the story of Evelyn Hugo, a famous legendary actress, and her seven husbands. This book is a page-turner, so we can’t wait to see what the movie has to offer.

3. Daisy Jones and The Six

While we’re on it, let’s mention another book by the talented Taylor Jenkins Reid. This time she gives us a transporting novel about Daisy Jones, a singer and rock star wannabe.

Because of the book’s enormous success, Amazon Prime decided to pick it up and turn it into a miniseries made of 10 episodes. The miniseries will be presented in a documentary style (since the book is written in a similar interview style) and will capture the crazy rock and roll world of the 1970s. 

4. Hunger Games – The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

Credit: Hunger Games

For all Hunger Games fellow lovers out there, there’s some good news on the horizon! This phenomenal trilogy by Suzanne Collins is getting a long-awaited prequel called The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

The book of the same name was released on May 19, 2020, and it’s finally getting its screen adaptation. It takes place 64 years before the events of the Hunger Games and follows Coriolanus Snow’s final year at the academy. It sure sounds exciting to watch the evolution of the ruthless tyrant that Coriolanus Snow eventually becomes.

5. Silent Patient

Silent Patient is a bestselling thriller novel written by Alex Michaelides. It has everything you want in a thriller – marriage secrets, psychological disorders, and mind-bending mysteries. Who wouldn’t want to see it on the big screen, then? Luckily for all mystery enthusiasts, Silent Patient is one of the most awaited upcoming book-to-screen adaptations. We can’t wait to be scared and excited at the same time all over again!

6. It Ends With Us

It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover is the most popular upcoming book-to-screen adaptation. And if you’ve ever ended up on BookTok, then you know what book we’re talking about. This romance novel has taken the world by storm. It was one of the most talked-about romance novels of the year. So, it’s no surprise to hear that it’s coming to the big screens. We’re pretty sure that it’s going to be a hit all over again.

7. The School for Good and Evil

Credit: The School for Good and Evil

The School for Good and Evil, a bestselling fantasy novel by Soman Chainani, is getting its Netflix adaptation this year. This entertaining series follows Sophia and Agatha, two school students for villains and heroes. These two friends with entirely different personalities will find themselves in an epic battle between good and evil. One of the many reasons we’re excited to watch this movie is the phenomenal cast, including Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, and Laurence Fishburne.

