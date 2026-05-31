6 Infamous Crime Convictions That Got Even Darker After The Courtroom Cleared

A guilty verdict is often seen as the end of a criminal case. But in some instances, the story did not stop when the trial was over.
New evidence surfaced, hidden details came to light, and disturbing information emerged, changing how people viewed the crimes.
One example is Mackenzie Shirilla, who was convicted of deliberately crashing her car into a building and k*lling her boyfriend, Dominic Russo, and friend Davion Flanagan.
Here are six crime convictions that became even more unsettling after the courtroom cleared.
#1 Chris Watts
In August 2018, Colorado father Chris Watts m*rdered his pregnant wife, Shanann Watts, and their two daughters, four-year-old Bella and three-year-old Celeste.
At first, Watts pretended to be a worried husband, appearing in television interviews and pleading for his family’s safe return. But investigators quickly uncovered the truth.
Watts had been having an affair with a co-worker, Nichol Kessinger, and wanted a new life without his family.
He eventually confessed to strangling Shanann and slaying his daughters before disposing of their bodies at an oil site where he worked.
Shanann was buried in a shallow grave, while Bella and Celeste were placed inside separate crude oil tanks.
In November 2018, Watts pleaded guilty, and Weld County District Court Judge Marcelo Kopcow sentenced Watts to five life terms without the possibility of parole. He remains incarcerated at Dodge Correctional Institution in Waupun, Wisconsin.
As horrific as the crime was, even darker details emerged after his conviction.
Thousands of pages of discovery documents revealed internet searches made by Kessinger before the m*rders, including searches related to mistresses and public reaction to women involved in high-profile affairs.
While Kessinger was never charged with any crime and consistently denied involvement, the revelations fueled years of public speculation.
Then came Watts’ prison letters.
Instead of accepting full responsibility, he repeatedly tried to shift the blame. In letters to prison pen pals, Watts claimed that if he had never met Kessinger, the ki*ling would never have happened.
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He wrote, “She was a harlot, a Jezebel who led me astray. I was weak, and I let her cloud my morals.”
“Who spoke sweet words of destruction. But I will let God have his justice with her. I was weak, and I let her cloud my morals and my judgement.”
Author and prison correspondent Cherlyn Cadle, who exchanged hundreds of letters and calls with Watts, said he often shifted blame onto Kessinger, Shanann, or someone else rather than fully owning what he had done.
“It was always someone else’s fault,” she told The Daily Mail. “He always had someone to blame for what he did, instead of really taking responsibility for his own actions.”
Additional prison confessions also revealed details that had never been presented in court.
Watts admitted he had planned the murders in advance and even claimed he had previously attempted to smother his daughters before the day of the killings.
He also alleged he had tried to induce a miscarriage by secretly giving Shanann medication because he believed it would make it easier to leave his family for his mistress.
Perhaps the most disturbing of all was Watts’ belief that he had been forgiven.
In one letter, he wrote, “I know that God does not see me as a sinner who ki*led his family; he sees me as his child. I have confessed my sins. I am forgiven.”
Image source: Weld County Sheriff’s Office/NewsNation
#2 Kouri Richins
In March 2022, Utah businessman Eric Richins was found lifeless in his home near Park City after drinking a Moscow Mule prepared by his wife, Kouri Richins.
An autopsy later revealed that the 39-year-old had nearly five times the lethal amount of fentanyl in his system.
Prosecutors alleged that Kouri, a mother of three, slayed him for financial gain, pointing to mounting debts, life insurance policies, and an affair she was allegedly having at the time.
The case became even more shocking when Kouri published a children’s book titled Are You With Me? after Eric’s passing.
The book was marketed as a way to help children cope with the loss of a parent and was dedicated to Eric, whom she described as “my amazing husband and a wonderful father.”
Just months later, she was arrested and charged with aggravated m*rder.
In March 2026, a jury convicted Kouri of aggravated m*rder, attempted aggravated m*rder, insurance fraud, and forgery.
Prosecutors successfully argued that Eric’s d*ath was not her first attempt.
Trial testimony revealed that she had allegedly tried to p*ison him on Valentine’s Day 2022, but when that attempt failed, she tried again 17 days later.
During sentencing, Prosecutor Brad Bloodworth told the court, “Over the next 17 days, she did not think, ‘What have I done?’ Rather, she thought, ‘How can I do better?’”
What emerged after the conviction made the case even darker.
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Victim impact statements from the couple’s three sons revealed that they were afraid of their own mother and did not want her released from prison.
One son, identified as A.R., wrote, “You took away my dad for no reason other than greed, and you only cared about yourself and your stupid boyfriends.”
He continued, “I don’t want you out of jail because I will not feel safe if you are out.”
“You have never said sorry for anything that you have done to me and my brothers. I don’t want you to hurt anyone again.”
Another son, C.R., added, “I think Kouri should get a life sentence because what she did is very sick. Because it had no reason to happen, and it impacted a bunch of people, including me.”
A third, the youngest one, W.R., simply stated that he wanted her to go to prison “forever.”
At her May 2026 sentencing hearing, Kouri spoke for nearly 40 minutes, repeatedly maintaining her innocence and telling her children to “be like your dad.”
She insisted, “I will not be blamed for something I did not do,” and vowed to appeal her conviction.
Judge Richard Mrazik was unconvinced.
He sentenced her to life in prison without the possibility of parole, along with consecutive sentences for attempted m*rder, insurance fraud, and forgery.
Explaining his decision, Mrazik said, “A person convicted of those things is simply too dangerous to ever be free.” Richins remains incarcerated in Utah while pursuing an appeal.
Image source: Utah Department of Corrections/CBS News
#3 Oscar Pistorius
Oscar Pistorius was once one of the most recognisable athletes in the world.
The South African sprinter, known as the “Blade Runner”, made history as the first double-amputee athlete to compete in the Olympic Games after already becoming a Paralympic champion.
Everything changed on Valentine’s Day 2013.
In the early hours of February 14, Pistorius fired four shots through the locked bathroom door of his Pretoria home, k*lling his girlfriend, 29-year-old model and law graduate Reeva Steenkamp.
Pistorius claimed he believed an intruder was hiding inside the bathroom and said he did not know Steenkamp was behind the door. Prosecutors argued that he knowingly sh*t her during an argument.
The case became one of the most closely watched trials in modern history.
In 2014, Judge Thokozile Masipa found Pistorius guilty of culpable homicide rather than m*rder and sentenced him to five years in prison.
However, South Africa’s Supreme Court of Appeal later overturned that verdict, ruling that his actions met the legal definition of m*rder.
In 2017, his sentence was increased to 13 years and five months.
Image credits: Real Stories/YouTube
After serving about nine years in prison and a period under house arrest, Pistorius was released on parole in January 2024 and remains under strict supervision until his sentence expires in 2029.
But some of the most disturbing details emerged after the conviction.
Investigators recovered 1,709 WhatsApp messages exchanged between Pistorius and Steenkamp.
While many messages were affectionate, others painted a troubling picture of their three-month relationship.
In one message sent just weeks before his passing, Steenkamp wrote, “I’m scared of you sometimes and how you snap at me and how you will react to me.”
She accused Pistorius of throwing tantrums, being jealous, and creating what she called a “double standard relationship.”
In another message, she expressed her growing unhappiness.
“I just want to love and be loved. Be happy and make someone so happy. Maybe we can’t do that for each other. Cos right now I know u aren’t happy, and I am certainly very unhappy and sad.”
The message also revealed a heartbreaking detail that drew significant attention during the trial.
Despite hundreds of exchanges between them, the phrase “I love you” never appeared.
During cross-examination, prosecutor Gerrie Nel asked Pistorius why. The athlete responded that their relationship was still in its “foundation phase” and admitted, “I never got the opportunity to tell Reeva that I love her.”
Image source: Kaston/Wikipedia
#4 Nicole Blain
Nicole Blain was convicted of m*rdering her 19-day-old daughter, Thea Jane Wilson, in one of Scotland’s most disturbing child ab*se cases.
On July 14, 2023, emergency services were called to Blain’s flat in Greenock after baby Thea suffered catastrophic injuries. She passed away later that day in the hospital.
Blain claimed she had fallen asleep and woke to find Thea lying on the floor.
She repeatedly blamed another child who had been in the flat, insisting the child had dropped the newborn. However, medical experts completely rejected that explanation.
The trial heard that Thea suffered three skull fractures, brain damage, bleeding behind the eyes, neck injuries, and rib injuries.
Pathologists testified that the injuries were consistent with violent shaking and repeated impacts against a hard surface such as a wall, floor, or piece of furniture.
One doctor compared the injuries to those typically seen in serious car crashes.
In April 2026, a jury found Blain guilty of m*rder.
The following month, at the High Court in Glasgow, Lord Scott sentenced her to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 19 years before she can apply for parole.
Dismissing her version of events, the judge called it a “patently absurd” and “feeble attempt to evade responsibility.”
Image credits: STV News/YouTube
Lord Scott told her, “Rather than love, protect and nurture her, what Thea received from you was catastrophic, d*adly violence.”
The case took an even darker turn after the conviction.
Shortly after sentencing, footage from Blain’s gender reveal party resurfaced online and quickly went viral.
In the video, filmed months before Thea’s birth, pink confetti bursts from a balloon, revealing she was expecting a girl.
Blain appeared visibly upset, flipped off the camera, and stormed out of the room.
While the footage had attracted little attention before, many people viewed it differently after learning she had been convicted of k*lling her daughter.
The trial also revealed heartbreaking details from Thea’s final day.
Alan Wilson, Thea’s grandfather, testified that Blain phoned him while the baby was screaming in the background. He described it as a scream unlike anything he had ever heard.
At sentencing, Thea’s father, Ross Wilson, delivered a powerful victim impact statement.
He told the court that losing his daughter had “broken” him and that he only had 45 minutes with her in the hospital before she died.
“The pain is constant — it does not ease, it does not fade,” he said.
Image source: Police Scotland Renfrewshire & Inverclyde/Facebook
#5 Alex Murdaugh
Alex Murdaugh was once a prominent South Carolina lawyer and a member of one of the state’s most powerful legal families.
In June 2021, his wife, Maggie Murdaugh and son, Paul Murdaugh, were found sh*t to d*ath near the dog kennels of the family’s hunting estate in Colleton County.
Murdaugh claimed he discovered their bodies after returning home and denied involvement.
However, prosecutors argued he ki*led them to distract from growing scrutiny over years of financial crimes and thefts that were about to be exposed.
After a six-week trial at the Colleton County Courthouse, a jury found Murdaugh guilty in March 2023 of two counts of m*rder and two weapons charges.
Jurors deliberated for less than three hours before convicting him. Judge Clifton Newman sentenced him to two consecutive life terms without parole.
The former attorney was also separately convicted of stealing millions of dollars from clients and law partners.
He received a 40-year federal sentence and a concurrent 27-year state sentence for financial crimes, meaning he remains in prison regardless of what happens with the m*rder case.
What emerged after the conviction was almost as shocking as the trial itself.
In late 2023, Murdaugh’s attorney accused Colleton County Clerk of Court Rebecca “Becky” Hill of improperly influencing jurors during the m*rder trial.
Multiple jurors later testified that Hill made comments about Murdaugh’s testimony and body language, allegedly telling them not to be “fooled” by the defence and to watch how he acted on the witness stand.
Image credits: ABC News/YouTube
The allegations became even more troubling when it emerged that Hill had co-written a book about the case, titled Behind the Doors of Justice: The Murdaugh Murders. According to testimony, she believed a guilty verdict would help boost book sales and public interest.
The South Carolina Supreme Court later described Hill’s conduct as a “breathtaking and disgraceful effort” that denied Murdaugh a fair trial.
The court wrote that Hill had effectively “placed her fingers on the scales of justice.”
Meanwhile, the Murdaugh case continued to generate massive media attention.
Documentaries, television specials, and books followed the verdict.
As Rolling Stone noted, “In the months that followed the verdict, Netflix released Season 2, Lifetime released a movie, and Hill published her book.”
In May 2026, the South Carolina Supreme Court overturned Murdaugh’s m*rder convictions and ordered a new trial, ruling that Hill’s interference created improper external influence on the jury.
By that point, Hill had already resigned and pleaded guilty to charges including obstruction of justice, perjury, and misconduct related to her actions during and after the trial.
Despite the stunning reversal, Murdaugh remains behind bars because of his financial crime convictions.
South Carolina prosecutors have also announced plans to retry him for the murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh.
Image source: FOX News/YouTube
#6 Scott Peterson
Peterson was convicted in 2004 of m*rdering his wife, Laci Peterson, who was eight months pregnant and their unborn son, Conner.
Laci disappeared from the couple’s Modesto, California, home on Christmas Eve 2002 while Peterson claimed he was on a fishing trip in San Francisco Bay.
The case became one of the most closely followed m*rder trials in America.
Four months after Laci vanished, the bodies of both Laci and Conner were discovered along the shoreline of San Francisco Bay.
Prosecutors argued that Peterson k*lled them and dumped their bodies in the water before trying to cover up the crime.
A jury found Peterson guilty of first-degree m*rder for Laci’s d*ath and second-degree m*rder for Conner’s d*ath.
He was sentenced to d*ath in 2005.
However, the California Supreme Court overturned the d*ath sentence in 2020 because of jury selection issues.
In 2021, he was resentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole and is currently incarcerated at Mule Creek State Prison in California.
For years, the case appeared settled.
Then, more than two decades later, new claims surfaced that challenged key parts of the prosecution’s timeline.
In 2024, the Los Angeles Innocence Project filed a massive 2,600-page petition seeking a new trial.
The organization argued that jurors never heard evidence that could have changed the outcome of the case.
One of the biggest claims involved a burglary that occurred across the street from the Peterson home.
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At trial, jurors were told the burglary happened two days after Laci disappeared.
The Innocence Project now argues it actually occurred on the same day she vanished.
The filing also included a witness who claimed she saw a pregnant woman matching Laci’s description confront the burglars after Scott had already left home that morning.
Investigators also revisited a van that was later found burned at a nearby airfield.
Inside was a mattress containing bloodstains, and the Innocence Project has pushed for additional testing.
The petition further challenged the prosecution’s scientific evidence.
New experts argued that Conner’s developmental age suggested he may have died days later than prosecutors originally claimed.
The filing also disputed trial testimony about ocean currents, arguing that Laci and Conner’s bodies could not have drifted from the area where Peterson said he went fishing to the locations where they were eventually found.
Peterson continues to maintain his innocence.
In a sworn 126-page declaration included in the filing, he wrote, “I had absolutely nothing to do with the disappearance and deaths of my wife and son.”
The Innocence Project believes the new evidence could justify a new trial, while prosecutors continue to stand by the original conviction.
Former prosecutor Steven Clark described the filing as significant, saying, “This is a bombshell piece of litigation. I see this as potentially turning the tides.”
As of now, Peterson’s conviction remains in place, but the Innocence Project’s claims have added a controversial new chapter to one of America’s most infamous m*rder cases.
Image source: ABC News/YouTube
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