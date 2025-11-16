50 Women Who Made History

by

Lots of love on this drawing to celebrate and remember some, among so many, women that made history on this March 8th. If any of those names is not familiar, take some time today to look up who they were, it’s so worth it What we have today is thanks to the efforts of many, and so we continue, with much still to go.

I’m Giu Calistro, an illustrator who loves creating art that’s full of details and engaging to look at and explore, kind of like those Where’s Wally books. If you want to see some more of my work, check out my Instagram or find me on behance.

More info: Instagram

50 Women Who Made History

