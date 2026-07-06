50 Cent: Bio And Career Highlights

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50 Cent: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

50 Cent

July 6, 1975

Queens, New York City, US

51 Years Old

Cancer

50 Cent: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is 50 Cent?

American rapper 50 Cent is known for his gritty lyrics and entrepreneurial drive. He shaped the sound of early 2000s hip-hop with his distinct streetwise style.

His debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin’, launched him to superstardom in 2003, featuring hit singles like “In da Club.” The album sold millions, solidifying his place in music history.

Early Life and Education

Curtis James Jackson III grew up in South Jamaica, Queens, raised by his grandmother after his mother, Sabrina Jackson, passed away when he was eight. This challenging environment led him to begin selling drugs by age twelve.

Despite early legal troubles, he later attended a boot camp where he earned his GED, signifying a turning point. Prior to music, he also harbored aspirations of becoming a boxer in his youth.

Notable Relationships

A string of high-profile romances has marked 50 Cent’s public life, including relationships with Shaniqua Tompkins, Meagan Good, and model Daphne Joy. More recently, he has been linked to Jamira Haines.

Jackson shares two sons, Marquise Jackson with Shaniqua Tompkins, and Sire Jackson with Daphne Joy, with whom he co-parents. He is not currently married.

Career Highlights

50 Cent burst onto the music scene with his debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin’ in 2003, which sold six million copies within a year. The album featured chart-topping singles such as “In da Club” and “21 Questions.”

Beyond music, Jackson launched G-Unit Records and G-Unit Clothing, and famously earned an estimated $100 million from his stake in Vitamin Water. He has also become a powerful television producer, notably with the popular Power series.

To date, Jackson has collected numerous accolades, including a Grammy Award, 13 Billboard Music Awards, and three American Music Awards. His diverse achievements have cemented his status as a prominent figure in entertainment.

Signature Quote

“Every negative is a positive. The bad things that happen to me, I somehow make them good. That means you can’t do anything to hurt me.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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