Dad Panics When 4 Y.O. Daughter Finds A “Bra” That Isn’t Her Mom’s In The Car

by

Kids know what questions to ask. And when to ask them. They are genius that way. And they ask a lot of questions. Especially when they reach the why phase. Then there’s a barrage of questions coming your way that get annoying very quickly, but as a parent, you can’t but humor them as that’s just the kid’s way of learning to understand the world.

So, be prepared when your kid comes up with a question that will leave you speechless. Kind of like it happened to twitter user AngryManTV, who shared a hilarious tweet of his 4-year-old daughter’s question—Mommy, why is your bra in daddy’s car?—and the mini chaos that ensued in this man’s head.

More info: twitter.com

Kids ask a lot of questions, and sometimes daddy gets super surprised (and stressed) when their question involves “a bra in daddy’s car”

Dad Panics When 4 Y.O. Daughter Finds A “Bra” That Isn’t Her Mom’s In The Car

Image credits: AngryManTV

AngryMan tweeted a short, but nonetheless very stressful (mostly for him), story of how his 4-year-old daughter tried to jam him up by asking mom what is her bra doing in daddy’s car?

Dad’s first reaction was a very nervous what? Mommy quickly gave a suspicious killer glance, as if to signify that the jig is up and it isn’t going to end well for the dad.

“Ain’t no bra in my car!” said AngryMan, to which his 4-year-old responded “Ya huh, cup thingie with straps”. At this point, it was truly a mystery what was going on, so the three went down to the car to investigate.

They open the car door, only to find a face mask fitting that exact description: a cup thingie with straps. Now, you’d think that it could only be a bra, but it turns out that masks can be described in pretty much the same way, to the dad’s relief.

Well, turns out, the kid mistook a face mask for a bra, putting daddy’s life in jeopardy along the way

It’s good the whole situation ended up being a huge mix up as the wife’s reaction did seem like it could end in a divorce at the very least. Surely, they will all be laughing at this in a few years when the daughter is old enough to understand the intricacies of her private-eye detective work.

The short story went viral soon after posting. The tweet managed to get over 160,000 likes and over 61,000 retweets. Many have jokingly called his daughter a snitch who was attempting to get “two Christmases”, with some even suggesting that the dad should have some due payback by waiting till she gets into a don’t tell mom situation about [insert bad thing here]. Others also shared some stories of their kids being protective of their parents, which you can find further in the article.

Despite this, everyone had a good laugh afterwards, including the internet, where the tweet went viral

Dad Panics When 4 Y.O. Daughter Finds A “Bra” That Isn’t Her Mom’s In The Car

Image credits: AngryManTV

Believe it or not, there is a legend suggesting that back in the 1960s, 3M, a company that among many other things manufactures face masks and respirators, got the idea to make masks from molded non-woven bras. The story remains a legend as there is no proof of this inspiration, but a US Patent seems to suggest that moulded bras and masks use the same manufacturing process.

Regardless, ever since the start of the pandemic and the imminent lockdowns in much of the world, people have been making DIY masks out of bra cups, so even if there is nobody in a factory transforming bras into face masks, it’s still a thing.

While some said that his daughter is a true snitch, others began plotting how he can get back at her

Dad Panics When 4 Y.O. Daughter Finds A “Bra” That Isn’t Her Mom’s In The Car

Image credits: tmoneysig

Dad Panics When 4 Y.O. Daughter Finds A “Bra” That Isn’t Her Mom’s In The Car

Image credits: theori

Believe it or not, there actually are face masks made from bras, and you can make one as shown in the video below

Image credits: OH MY DIY !

Some internauts even shared similar parenting stories

Dad Panics When 4 Y.O. Daughter Finds A “Bra” That Isn’t Her Mom’s In The Car

Image credits: KasiMexicana

Dad Panics When 4 Y.O. Daughter Finds A “Bra” That Isn’t Her Mom’s In The Car

Image credits: TheKaosian

Dad Panics When 4 Y.O. Daughter Finds A “Bra” That Isn’t Her Mom’s In The Car

Image credits: wallace_rhikki

Dad Panics When 4 Y.O. Daughter Finds A “Bra” That Isn’t Her Mom’s In The Car

Image credits: BigRedWolf55

Here’s how the rest of Twitter reacted

Dad Panics When 4 Y.O. Daughter Finds A “Bra” That Isn’t Her Mom’s In The Car

Image credits: ParisianRebel

Dad Panics When 4 Y.O. Daughter Finds A “Bra” That Isn’t Her Mom’s In The Car

Image credits: HonestToddler

Dad Panics When 4 Y.O. Daughter Finds A “Bra” That Isn’t Her Mom’s In The Car

Image credits: princepapii__

Dad Panics When 4 Y.O. Daughter Finds A “Bra” That Isn’t Her Mom’s In The Car

Image credits: mbooton

Dad Panics When 4 Y.O. Daughter Finds A “Bra” That Isn’t Her Mom’s In The Car

Image credits: SilentHearer

Dad Panics When 4 Y.O. Daughter Finds A “Bra” That Isn’t Her Mom’s In The Car

Image credits: goldensoul21

Dad Panics When 4 Y.O. Daughter Finds A “Bra” That Isn’t Her Mom’s In The Car

Image credits: ThatCubanZeta

What are your thoughts on this? Have kids that like to get you into trouble? Let us know in the comments section below!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
What We Learned from the Saved by The Bell Reboot Trailer
3 min read
Apr, 19, 2020
Cat Says “Well, Hi” In A Southern Accent And People Keep Watching It Over And Over Again
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
“Because No One Would Buy My Photos, Here They Are For Free. Mosul 2017”
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Stunning Or Gross? Taiwanese Photographer Explores Issues Of Womanhood
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Woman Continues To Hilariously Recreate Celebrity Instagram Pics, And The Result Is Better Than The Original (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
I Use My Camera And Photoshop To Transfer Fantasies Into Reality
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.