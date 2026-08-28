Couple Keeps Adopting Kids After Having Their Own Until They End Up With A Family Of 39

Many parents would agree that raising a child can be a pain at times (which they are, of course, willing to endure). That headache multiplies the more kids you have.
Now imagine raising 37 offspring. Yes, it is an unheard-of number, but West Virginia couple Paul and Jeane Briggs proved that it is, indeed, possible. So far, they’ve made it work, despite racking up over $50,000 in grocery expenses at one point.
The Briggs’ story is quite unique, to say the least. Scroll through to see how they have managed.
West Virginia couple Paul and Jeane Briggs have 37 children
Apart from their five biological children, they also adopted 32 more
“A series of events that continued to bring more children in”
In a July interview with PEOPLE, the Briggs shared how they have managed their “megafamily.” According to Paul, everyone helps out with chores around their 5,000+ square-foot home, for one.
“When you have that many people under one roof, if they don’t have anything to do, they’re going to find something to do,” the family’s 71-year-old patriarch said.
Paul went on to explain that as much as they loved children, having 37 of them wasn’t part of the plan. In a 2014 interview with TODAY, Jeane shared how being a mother made her feel fulfilled.
“I just enjoy it. This is my career. I say to my kids, you’re the very air I breathe, so I need you, I need that oxygen,” she said at the time, when she and her husband only had 34 children.
In that interview, the Briggs also disclosed their financial situation, which included spending $52,000 on groceries a year.
The couple first adopted a child in 1985. After raising their biological children, the Briggs welcomed Abraham, an abandoned, legally blind boy from Mexico.
Since then, they have gone out of their way to take in children who are either hard to place or have special needs. So far, they have adopted from countries like Ukraine, Russia, Ghana, and Bulgaria.
“The ones that we prayed about were the ones for us,” said Jeane. Their adopted kids range in age from 10 to 47. And even with that many children, Jeane says she isn’t opposed to adding more.
However, she did set some limits.
“If someone knocked on my door with a child… I’d prefer one that’s not a baby,” said the 69-year-old mom.
Children can actually benefit from being in a big family
Upon reading the Briggs’ story, many of you may have wondered how each child is coping with being in a large family. It’s understandable to worry about whether each one is getting enough attention.
But according to clinical psychologist Dr. Susan Heitler, children can actually benefit from multiple attachment relationships. She explains that younger kids, in particular, can enjoy loving attention from their parents and older siblings, too.
“If they fall down, many hands reach down to help them up,” Dr. Heitler wrote. “If they aim to accomplish a goal, whether it’s learning to throw a ball or succeeding at a school athletic event, many sibs are there to coach and assist them, and many voices then chime in to celebrate their victories.”
For the Briggs children, having so many brothers and sisters was a delightful experience. 43-year-old daughter Mary Kate Johnson, for one, was inspired to follow in her parents’ footsteps.
“It was a lot to adjust to, but it was always very positive. So much so that I wanted to do it when I got older,” she said.
Most people in the comments were left astounded by the Briggs’ story
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