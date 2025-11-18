If You Are Over 30 You Should Know How To Do Most Of These Things

by

Do you have a PhD in adulthood or are you just winging it? 

How many adult skills have you mastered by now? From dinner parties to budgeting, adults are required to have a vast range of skills to survive in the wild. Let’s see how many adult skills you have in your repertoire. 

Let’s get started! 🕵️

#1 Being Able To Take Responsibility For Pets And Plants

Image source: Warner Bros

#2 Emails

Image source: Reddit

#3 Cooking

Image source: NBC Universal

#4 Basic Computer Knowledge

Image source: NBC Universal

#5 Knowing How To Use Public Transit

Image source: Warner Bros

#6 Knowing How To Navigate Small Talk

Image source: Warner Bros

#7 Driving Skills

Image source: NBC Universal

#8 Finding Your Personal Style

Image source: Warner Bros

#9 Home Decor

Image source: 20th Century Studios

#10 Knowing What To Do If Something Gets Broken

Image source: 20th Century Studios

#11 Owning Must-Have Tools At Home

Image source: Warner Bros

#12 Boundaries

Image source: NBC Universal

#13 Knowing How To Throw A Dinner Party

Image source: Warner Bros

#14 Cooking Meals Out Of Unrelated Ingredients

Image source: Warner Bros

#15 Cooking Exactly The Right Amount Of Pasta

Image source: NBC Universal

#16 Having Knowledge Of Classic Movies/Books/Music

Image source: Warner Bros

#17 Having The Perfect Excuse

Image source: Paramount Pictures

#18 Going To The Gym

Image source: 20th Century Studios

#19 Knowing How To Wrap Gifts

Image source: Warner Bros

#20 Home Maintenance

Image source: Warner Bros

#21 Work-Life Balance

Image source: NBC Universal

#22 Health

Image source: Lionsgate

#23 Communication And Conflict Resolution

Image source: Pinterest

#24 Knowing How To Reheat Pizza

Image source: Warner Bros

#25 Knowing How To Tie A Tie

Image source: 20th Century Studios

#26 Networking

Image source: Sony Pictures

#27 Professional Skills Related To Career (Cv Writing, Job Interviews, Etc.)

Image source: HBO

#28 Coping With Stress

Image source: Lionsgate

#29 Folding Fitted Sheets

Image source: 20th Century Studios

#30 Financial Management

Image source: HBO

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
