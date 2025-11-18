If You Are Over 30 You Should Know How To Do Most Of These Things

Do you have a PhD in adulthood or are you just winging it?
How many adult skills have you mastered by now? From dinner parties to budgeting, adults are required to have a vast range of skills to survive in the wild. Let’s see how many adult skills you have in your repertoire.
Let’s get started! 🕵️
#1 Being Able To Take Responsibility For Pets And Plants
Image source: Warner Bros
#2 Emails
Image source: Reddit
#3 Cooking
Image source: NBC Universal
#4 Basic Computer Knowledge
Image source: NBC Universal
#5 Knowing How To Use Public Transit
Image source: Warner Bros
#6 Knowing How To Navigate Small Talk
Image source: Warner Bros
#7 Driving Skills
Image source: NBC Universal
#8 Finding Your Personal Style
Image source: Warner Bros
#9 Home Decor
Image source: 20th Century Studios
#10 Knowing What To Do If Something Gets Broken
Image source: 20th Century Studios
#11 Owning Must-Have Tools At Home
Image source: Warner Bros
#12 Boundaries
Image source: NBC Universal
#13 Knowing How To Throw A Dinner Party
Image source: Warner Bros
#14 Cooking Meals Out Of Unrelated Ingredients
Image source: Warner Bros
#15 Cooking Exactly The Right Amount Of Pasta
Image source: NBC Universal
#16 Having Knowledge Of Classic Movies/Books/Music
Image source: Warner Bros
#17 Having The Perfect Excuse
Image source: Paramount Pictures
#18 Going To The Gym
Image source: 20th Century Studios
#19 Knowing How To Wrap Gifts
Image source: Warner Bros
#20 Home Maintenance
Image source: Warner Bros
#21 Work-Life Balance
Image source: NBC Universal
#22 Health
Image source: Lionsgate
#23 Communication And Conflict Resolution
Image source: Pinterest
#24 Knowing How To Reheat Pizza
Image source: Warner Bros
#25 Knowing How To Tie A Tie
Image source: 20th Century Studios
#26 Networking
Image source: Sony Pictures
#27 Professional Skills Related To Career (Cv Writing, Job Interviews, Etc.)
Image source: HBO
#28 Coping With Stress
Image source: Lionsgate
#29 Folding Fitted Sheets
Image source: 20th Century Studios
#30 Financial Management
Image source: HBO
Follow Us