27 Dramatic Images Of The English Lake District

Growing up on a farm on the Gower Peninsular in South Wales, I was fortunate to be immersed in the landscape from an early age. With Gower being awarded the first “Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty” status, I was never far from a spectacular summer sunset or dramatic, powerful swell in the Atlantic. Such experiences gave me an early appreciation of light, shape and texture and provided the stimulus for early forays into the art world with pencil and paint. Some years later I bought my first Digital SLR camera and soon fell in love with the portability and speed of the medium, along with the infinite number of ways to interpret a scene creatively.
A move to the Lake District in 2009 for work provided a new and exciting environment, which prompted me to start taking my photography seriously. Spending every spare minute on the mountains and in the valleys climbing, running, hill walking and mountain biking has enabled me to build an intimate knowledge of the area. The Lake District is a busy and popular place for tourists and photographers alike, but local knowledge has always allowed me to lose myself when needed and find something original.
Hard work and dedication involving very early starts, late nights and wild camps has enabled me to build my portfolio. In my work I have attempted to capture the beauty and the scale of the landscape, making images that instantly connect with the viewer and transport them into the scene. Hours are spent searching and waiting for the occasions when the elements combine to produce moments of awe or tranquility. The feeling of being able to capture such events is indescribable and provides me with infallible motivation.
Living in the Lakes has its challenges, namely the weather, which can be awful for weeks at a time. This is one of the things that makes the area so addictive to photograph – its changing and elusive nature, which produces some of the unique lighting shown here.
I shoot year round and enjoy the unique opportunities that each season brings, from the winter snows to long summer evenings or golden autumn light. My images are shot using digital equipment with traditional in-camera techniques for creating artistic images full of drama. This, combined with minimal and sympathetic post processing, produces work that I am proud the share with others.
In the future I hope to travel and explore as much as possible with camera in hand and build on my portfolio. I hope you enjoy viewing my images as much as I have enjoyed making them. Check out my website for background info on each photo, more work, and the option to purchase prints.
Source: roberthowellphotography.co.uk
