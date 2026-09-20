29-Year-Old Tech Exec Shares Her Dating ‘Non-Negotiables,’ Internet Has A Field Day

A 29-year-old tech executive has sparked a heated online debate after sharing a detailed list of qualities she considers non-negotiable in a future partner.
Brooke LeBlanc, an executive at tech company Corgi, took to X looking for someone to spend her life with.
But her unusually specific requirements quickly became the focus of the conversation, with some people supporting her right to have standards and others questioning whether dating should come with such a detailed checklist.
“God forbid a woman asks for what she wants,” LeBlanc later wrote in response to the criticism.
Brooke LeBlanc shared her non-negotiable on X while looking for an ideal partner
LeBlanc’s original post from September 18 sounded simple enough. She asked X users to help her find a long-term partner.
She wrote, “Who wants to cofound the rest of my life with me?”
Then came the list.
The tech executive said her ideal man should be between 35 and 42 years old and “healthy masculine.”
She also wanted someone smart, funny, and lighthearted, with a “provider/protector mentality.”
Her other requirements were even more specific.
She said he should be “post-economic (still hardworking),” kind, generous, and thoughtful. She wanted someone with no children but who definitely wanted kids in the future.
LeBlanc also said she wanted a partner who was “on the healing path,” meaning someone with a history of serious commitments, therapy, books, or retreats.
There were lifestyle requirements too.
She wanted someone fit and sober because she cared about his health. She also strongly preferred a man with no previous marriages or engagements who worked in tech and was comfortable with risk.
One final condition made the list particularly specific.
Although she was open to meeting someone anywhere, she said she would not date him unless they eventually lived in the same city.
Her non-negotiables quickly attracted attention online, and netizens had plenty to say about her checklist
Some users joked that LeBlanc’s dating requirements sounded more like a corporate job listing than a search for romance.
“Thought this was a job description at first, and I was like d*mn, they’re getting very specific with their GTM team,” one person commented.
Another user challenged her, writing, “Would love to see a post of what you will be bringing to the table so we can compare.”
One particularly harsh response claimed that very few men would meet all of her requirements and questioned why such men would choose her.
wrote out a list of who I’m looking for.
X, work your magic.
non negotiable
– 35 to 42 y/o
– healthy masculine
– smart, funny, lighthearted
– provider/protector mentality
– post economic (still hardworking)
– must be kind, generous, thoughtful
– no kids yet, decidedly… https://t.co/rG6uib9MKJ
— Brooke LeBlanc (@brookeleblanc) September 18, 2026
Others, however, thought her standards were unreasonable.
“Sounds totally reasonable to me. Don’t know why people are trippin! Don’t compromise; I hope you find it!” one commenter said.
Another said, “You’re going to find him.”
The debate also expanded into criticism of modern dating, as one person wrote, “This is why relationships are so f*cked up today because we exchange people for products.”
Rather than backing away from the list, LeBlanc defended her decision to be direct about what she wanted
LeBlanc said “years of dating experience” had helped shape her expectations.
After seeing the backlash, she wrote, “God forbid a woman asks for what she wants.”
She followed that with an even blunter response, “Sorry, I don’t want to date a loser!”
LeBlanc also joked about the attention she was receiving, writing, “Getting bullied on the Internet today so that I can be a financially free hot mom in the future.”
Furthermore, she said she was working toward financial independence regardless of how her dating life turned out.
LeBlanc’s post also landed in the middle of a broader conversation about “intentional dating,” a term increasingly used to describe people being more upfront about what they want from relationships, per Money Control.
Instead of entering a relationship without knowing where it might go, intentional dating emphasizes compatibility, plans, values, and boundaries from the beginning.
That can mean discussing major issues earlier, including whether someone wants children, where they want to live, how they approach their career, and what kind of relationship they are looking for.
LeBlanc’s checklist takes that idea to an unusually high level of detail.
Her post puts those questions on the table before she even meets the person. That is what made it relatable to some people and excessive to others.
LeBlanc is not the first woman to attract attention for publicly sharing a strict list of relationship expectations
LeBlanc is not the first woman to attract attention for publicly sharing a strict list of relationship expectations.
In June, an older post from a single mother resurfaced on X after she shared her own dating “non-negotiables.”
The TikTok creator, known as @macrotrackinggirl, said her future partner would have to “kiss the ground” she walked on, yearn for her, and give her autonomy.
She also wanted someone who could trust her and provide for her without making her feel guilty.
The creator made it clear that she would rather remain single than compromise on those expectations.
“I’m going to be so freaking picky and so particular with who I date and who I give my mind, energy, and body to…” she said.
She later added, “If you cannot do that, I don’t want anything to do with you.”
Her expectations also divided users.
One TikTok user wrote, “There’s no such person, just be happy with yourself.” The influencer responded, “There is someone out there.”
Another added, “Girl, the same! My expectations now are so high! I deserve it.”
“What does she contribute to the relationship?” asked one user
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