Google Reveals 2026’s Biggest Halloween Costume Trends, With Bizarre Character Taking No. 1

Halloween is the one night of the year when people can dress like their favorite characters, embrace their weirdest ideas, and turn heads with outfits that range from spooky to downright bizarre.
But which costumes are people actually searching for this year?
Google has revealed its biggest trending Halloween costume searches for 2026, and the results feature everything from familiar animated favorites to horror characters and unexpected pop culture sensations.
Buddy the Unicorn takes the top spot, a horror-film mascot, while a squishy sensory toy claims second place.
The rankings reflect how movies, video games, internet trends, and viral characters influence what people want to wear. Horror fans have plenty of inspiration, but the list also includes nostalgic favorites and characters that might leave some people scratching their heads.
Meanwhile, Nikki from the indie horror hit Obsession has become a particularly popular choice, thanks in part to her instantly recognizable outfit.
Whether you’re planning a last-minute costume or simply curious about this year’s strangest trends, Google’s list offers plenty of ideas.
From Hazel Hook to a unicorn, here are the 10 biggest Halloween costume trends of 2026, counting down from No. 10 to the most-searched choice.
#1 Hazel Hook (“Descendants”)
Hazel Hook is a character in Disney’s Descendants franchise, which follows the teenage children of famous Disney heroes and villains.
The series reimagines familiar fairy-tale worlds through the lives of their next generation, giving audiences new characters, rivalries, and distinctive fashion.
With its colorful styling and villain-inspired looks, Descendants offers plenty of costume possibilities for fans who want something recognizable without going for a traditional witch or vampire outfit.
Hazel Hook’s appearance on Google’s trending list suggests that the franchise still has an audience looking to bring its characters to life at Halloween.
For fans who enjoy Disney-inspired costumes with a darker edge, she could be a fun choice.
Image source: evofficialcosplay, rahima.makeup
#2 Disco Scooby-Doo
Scooby-Doo has been solving mysteries and getting tangled up in spooky adventures for generations.
The lovable Great Dane is famous for his appetite, his cowardly antics, and his adventures with Mystery Inc., the gang that investigates supposedly supernatural happenings.
The disco version gives the familiar character a retro twist, making it a playful option for anyone who wants to mix nostalgia with a little dance-floor glamour.
Scooby-Doo also lends himself to group costumes, especially for friends dressing as the rest of the mystery-solving gang.
In fact, Google’s list notes that Disco Scooby-Doo and Shaggy rank as the top duo costume combination. It’s a fitting choice for people who want a fun Halloween look rather than a frightening one.
Image source: mgfffsix, mgfffsix
#3 Carl (“Dungeon Crawler Carl”)
Carl is the central character of Dungeon Crawler Carl, a popular fantasy and science-fiction series by Matt Dinniman.
The story follows Carl as he navigates a d*adly, game-like dungeon filled with monsters, traps, and challenges.
What begins as a desperate fight to survive develops into a chaotic adventure with dark humor and increasingly bizarre situations.
The series has attracted readers who enjoy fast-paced storytelling, video-game-style mechanics, and a protagonist who must constantly adapt to stay alive.
Its appearance on Google’s Halloween costume list shows how characters from books and online reading communities can enter wider pop culture.
For fans, dressing as Carl offers a chance to celebrate a series that blends fantasy, comedy, and survival in an unusual package.
Image source: drewgolas, djsarahspry
#4 Verity (“Minecraft”)
Minecraft has become one of gaming’s most recognizable franchises, thanks to its blocky world, creative freedom, and endless possibilities for exploration.
Players can build elaborate structures, gather resources, fight hostile creatures, and create their own adventures. That open-ended world has also inspired a huge range of fan-made characters and costumes.
Verity appears among Google’s top trending Halloween costume searches, bringing the gaming phenomenon into this year’s costume conversation.
While the supplied information doesn’t explain the character’s backstory, the ranking highlights gaming culture’s continuing influence on Halloween choices.
Image source: _spieler_, cylustoofly
#5 Oliver Tree
Oliver Tree was a singer, songwriter, and performer known for his eccentric music videos, offbeat humor, and instantly recognizable personal style.
His look often featured a distinctive bowl haircut, colorful tracksuits, and an exaggerated retro aesthetic that makes him easy to spot.
Unlike a fictional character with a complicated costume, Oliver Tree offered a look that fans can recreate using a few standout pieces.
His appearance on Google’s list also reflected how musicians and internet personalities can become Halloween inspirations alongside characters from movies and games.
For anyone who wants a pop culture costume that doesn’t require elaborate makeup or props, his signature style could be an accessible option. The trick is getting the look’s deliberately over-the-top attitude just right.
Image source: big.gina, kleineeins
#6 Lily Love Braids (“Poppy Playtime”)
Poppy Playtime is a survival horror game set inside an abandoned toy factory, where players encounter unsettling toys and uncover the secrets behind the building’s eerie past.
Its mix of colorful designs and disturbing horror elements has helped it build a following among gamers and online video audiences.
Lily Lovebraids appears in Google’s 2026 costume rankings, giving fans of the franchise another Halloween option.
The game’s toy-inspired designs can be especially effective for costumes because they combine familiar, childlike details with an unsettling edge.
Image source: bubblegumhd, ninbeaa
#7 Agamemnon (“The Odyssey”)
Agamemnon is a legendary Greek king associated with the Trojan War and the stories surrounding ancient Greek mythology.
His name appears in classic tales of warfare, power, sacrifice, and the complicated relationships between rulers and their families.
Google’s list describes this version of the character with a striking mohawk-style helmet, giving the legendary figure a dramatic visual identity.
The costume’s appearance on the list reflects the influence of major film releases and renewed interest in mythological characters.
For anyone tired of the usual Halloween options, an ancient warrior look offers plenty of room for armor, dramatic accessories, and theatrical styling.
It’s also a costume that can make a statement without relying on the usual horror tropes.
Image source: mulla.cosplay, impossible.pleasure
#8 Nikki (“Obsession”)
Nikki is a central character in Obsession, the indie horror film that became a major talking point after its release in May 2026.
The story follows Bear, a young man whose wish for Nikki to love him more than anyone else leads to increasingly disturbing consequences.
The film explores the dark side of obsession, turning a romantic fantasy into something frightening.
Nikki’s costume has caught attention beyond the film itself. Her red-and-black zebra-print top went viral, reportedly selling out online and generating a waitlist of 27,000 people before returning to stores.
Fancy-dress retailers and makeup artists have also reported customers asking to recreate her look.
With a recognizable outfit and a character tied to one of the year’s talked-about horror releases, Nikki has become a particularly timely Halloween pick.
Image source: dollsk*ll, bybownty
#9 Needoh
NeeDoh is a popular sensory toy designed to be squeezed, stretched, and squished.
Its soft, satisfying texture has made it a favorite among fidget toy fans, and its bright colors give it a recognizable look.
But its place at No. 2 on Google’s Halloween costume list is certainly one of the ranking’s more surprising results.
The toy isn’t a traditional horror character, yet it has recently been connected to alarming online trends.
Manufacturers warn users not to heat, freeze, or microwave NeeDoh products because doing so can cause personal injury.
The supplied information also describes a serious incident involving a seven-year-old girl in Missouri, who was placed in a medically induced coma after a toy exploded in a microwave.
That danger reminds us that viral challenges can have real consequences.
Image source: ensito20, ensito20
#10 Buddy The Unicorn (“Buddy”)
Taking the No. 1 spot is Buddy the Unicorn, the eponymous mascot from Casper Kelly’s horror film Buddy.
Unlike the cheerful unicorns usually associated with rainbows and children’s stories, this character comes with a decidedly darker reputation: Buddy is a murderous mascot.
That contrast helps explain why the character stands out among this year’s costume trends.
Google’s ranking places Buddy ahead of recognizable gaming characters, musicians, and even a popular sensory toy.
The choice also fits a broader Halloween tradition of turning seemingly innocent imagery into something unsettling.
A unicorn costume is familiar enough to be instantly understood, but Buddy’s horror connection adds a sinister twist.
Image source: buddy.the.unicorn, sabrinak*lls
Besides the biggest trending Halloween costumes, Google has also revealed its rankings across three other categories: kids’ costumes, pet costumes, and duo costumes.
The kids’ list features a mix of music stars and beloved fictional characters, with Dolly Parton taking the top spot, followed by Ella Langley and Dumpling.
Oliver Tree, Hannah Montana, and Spider-Gwen also made the top 10.
Meanwhile, the pet costume rankings include some wonderfully unexpected choices.
Image credits: mrsashleyfrench / healthybunhead
Centipedes claimed first place, while Dolly Parton, Bullseye from Toy Story, Diet Coke, and even a baked potato appeared on the list.
For those planning a Halloween look with a partner or friend, Google’s duo category offers plenty of inspiration.
Disco Scooby and Shaggy topped the rankings, followed by X-Men favorites Cyclops and Jean Grey, while Nikki and Bear from Obsession also made the cut.
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