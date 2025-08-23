The Philippines In The 1890s: A World Of Stunning Contrasts (29 Pics)

by

The 1890s were a defining decade for the Philippines with its people being faced with great upheavals. The country was still under Spanish rule after 300 years of colonialism but under the surface, a spirit of revolution was boiling. These photos are snapshots of the country’s diverse people as they were on the edge of transformation as they were caught between a fading empire and an uncertain future. You will see wealthy, European-educated Ilustrados in Manila but also uncolonized indigenous peoples of the mountains, two contrasting sides of the same culture. Filipino people are a complex mosaic of class, ethnicity, and tradition, who all stood united as they moved towards becoming an independent country.

#1 Portrait Of A Filipina From Bais, Philippines, 1890

The Philippines In The 1890s: A World Of Stunning Contrasts (29 Pics)

Image source: Filipinas Nostalgia

#2 Malaysia. Luzon, Mixed-Race Tagales, Bisaya Of Manila, Circa 1890s

The Philippines In The 1890s: A World Of Stunning Contrasts (29 Pics)

Image source: Bibliotheque nationale de France

#3 A Muslim Family, Philippines, 1890-1907

The Philippines In The 1890s: A World Of Stunning Contrasts (29 Pics)

Image source:  Special Collections Library, University of Michigan

#4 A Wealthy Mestiza (Mixed Filipino Woman) Of The Upper Class, 1899

The Philippines In The 1890s: A World Of Stunning Contrasts (29 Pics)

Image source: Internet Archive Book Images

#5 Native Filipino In A Traje De Mestiza, Philippine Islands, 1899

The Philippines In The 1890s: A World Of Stunning Contrasts (29 Pics)

Image source: Internet Archive Book Images

#6 Traditional Ensemble Called The “Traje De Mestiza”, Philippines, Around 1890s To Early 1900s

The Philippines In The 1890s: A World Of Stunning Contrasts (29 Pics)

Image source: Witty-Connection-105

#7 Filipina Women, Pampanga, Philippines, Circa 1890s

The Philippines In The 1890s: A World Of Stunning Contrasts (29 Pics)

Image source:  BIBLIOTECA DIGITAL HISPANICA

#8 Cocoa – Nut Venders, Philippines, 1890s

The Philippines In The 1890s: A World Of Stunning Contrasts (29 Pics)

Image source: naturalhistory

#9 Filipina Resting In A Hammock, Manila, Phillippines, Circa 1890

The Philippines In The 1890s: A World Of Stunning Contrasts (29 Pics)

Image source: Theodor Ziegler

#10 Sr. Cardenas And His Family, Philippines, 1890s

The Philippines In The 1890s: A World Of Stunning Contrasts (29 Pics)

Image source: Newberry Library

#11 Filipino Family, Ten People, Posed, On Lawn, 1899

The Philippines In The 1890s: A World Of Stunning Contrasts (29 Pics)

Image source: Miscellaneous Items in High Demand, PPOC, Library of Congress

#12 A Filipino Belle, Manila, Philippine Islands, 1899

The Philippines In The 1890s: A World Of Stunning Contrasts (29 Pics)

Image source: Library of Congress, Library of Congress, R. Y. Young

#13 Filipino Maidens, Cavite, Philippine Islands, Circa 1899

The Philippines In The 1890s: A World Of Stunning Contrasts (29 Pics)

Image source: Library of Congress

#14 Ilocana Ladies From Santa Catalina, Ilocos, Philippines, 1900

The Philippines In The 1890s: A World Of Stunning Contrasts (29 Pics)

Image source: The New York Public Library

#15 Iggorote Woman & Child, Philippines, Circa 1890s

The Philippines In The 1890s: A World Of Stunning Contrasts (29 Pics)

Image source: Bain News Service, publisher

#16 Portriat Of A Wealthy Filipino Lady, Manila, Philippines, 1890’s

The Philippines In The 1890s: A World Of Stunning Contrasts (29 Pics)

Image source: JOSEMEIJITCAPA

#17 Upper Class Tagalog Women, Philippines, 1890s

The Philippines In The 1890s: A World Of Stunning Contrasts (29 Pics)

Image source: jerisad

#18 Mixed Race Filipina, Circa 1890s

The Philippines In The 1890s: A World Of Stunning Contrasts (29 Pics)

Image source:  BIBLIOTECA DIGITAL HISPANICA

#19 Filipinos Planting Rice, Philippine Islands, Between 1890 And 1925

The Philippines In The 1890s: A World Of Stunning Contrasts (29 Pics)

Image source: Frank and Frances Carpenter Collection

#20 Filipino Gymnastic Performers, July 4th, ’99, Cavite, P.I., 1899

The Philippines In The 1890s: A World Of Stunning Contrasts (29 Pics)

Image source: Library of Congress

#21 Portrait Of Two Mohammedan Datto Men, Philippine Islands, Between 1890 And 1923

The Philippines In The 1890s: A World Of Stunning Contrasts (29 Pics)

Image source: Frank and Frances Carpenter Collection

#22 Mascot “Maine”, Cavite, Philippine Islands, Circa 1899

The Philippines In The 1890s: A World Of Stunning Contrasts (29 Pics)

Image source: Library of Congress

#23 Spanish-Filipina Mestiza (Mixed Filipino Woman), 1899

The Philippines In The 1890s: A World Of Stunning Contrasts (29 Pics)

Image source: Alden March

#24 Jose Rizal, Filipino Nationalist, Writer And Polymath Active At The End Of The Spanish Colonial Period, 1890s

The Philippines In The 1890s: A World Of Stunning Contrasts (29 Pics)

Image source: wikipedia

#25 Two Ilocano Women, Wife Of Sr. Cardenas And Her Sister, Philippines, 1890s

The Philippines In The 1890s: A World Of Stunning Contrasts (29 Pics)

Image source: Newberry Library

#26 Albay Wagons, Philippines, 1899

The Philippines In The 1890s: A World Of Stunning Contrasts (29 Pics)

Image source: Alden March

#27 A Filipino Lwoman Wearing The Maria Clara Dress, 1897

The Philippines In The 1890s: A World Of Stunning Contrasts (29 Pics)

Image source: barongsrus

#28 Transportation Of Army Supplies By Carabao (Water Ox) Cart, Phillippine, Circa 1899

The Philippines In The 1890s: A World Of Stunning Contrasts (29 Pics)

Image source: US Army

#29 Carabao With Sled, Philippines, 1899

The Philippines In The 1890s: A World Of Stunning Contrasts (29 Pics)

Image source:  Alden March

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Kim Kardashian on 'The Kardashians'
Kim Kardashian Testifies in 2016 Paris Robbery Trial: “I Thought I Was Going to Die”
3 min read
May, 21, 2025
Why “Hello Ladies” Really Needs to be Back on the Air
3 min read
Jun, 19, 2018
When The Quest for the Holy Grail Meets Parkour in Real Life
3 min read
Dec, 13, 2017
Jack Reacher
Amazon is Developing a Jack Reacher TV Series
3 min read
Jul, 23, 2019
The Vampire Diaries 2.1 “The Return” Review
3 min read
Sep, 10, 2010
5 Ways Anne Changed in ‘Anne With an E’
3 min read
Jun, 30, 2023
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.