The Philippines In The 1890s: A World Of Stunning Contrasts (29 Pics)

The 1890s were a defining decade for the Philippines with its people being faced with great upheavals. The country was still under Spanish rule after 300 years of colonialism but under the surface, a spirit of revolution was boiling. These photos are snapshots of the country’s diverse people as they were on the edge of transformation as they were caught between a fading empire and an uncertain future. You will see wealthy, European-educated Ilustrados in Manila but also uncolonized indigenous peoples of the mountains, two contrasting sides of the same culture. Filipino people are a complex mosaic of class, ethnicity, and tradition, who all stood united as they moved towards becoming an independent country.
#1 Portrait Of A Filipina From Bais, Philippines, 1890
Image source: Filipinas Nostalgia
#2 Malaysia. Luzon, Mixed-Race Tagales, Bisaya Of Manila, Circa 1890s
Image source: Bibliotheque nationale de France
#3 A Muslim Family, Philippines, 1890-1907
Image source: Special Collections Library, University of Michigan
#4 A Wealthy Mestiza (Mixed Filipino Woman) Of The Upper Class, 1899
Image source: Internet Archive Book Images
#5 Native Filipino In A Traje De Mestiza, Philippine Islands, 1899
Image source: Internet Archive Book Images
#6 Traditional Ensemble Called The “Traje De Mestiza”, Philippines, Around 1890s To Early 1900s
Image source: Witty-Connection-105
#7 Filipina Women, Pampanga, Philippines, Circa 1890s
Image source: BIBLIOTECA DIGITAL HISPANICA
#8 Cocoa – Nut Venders, Philippines, 1890s
Image source: naturalhistory
#9 Filipina Resting In A Hammock, Manila, Phillippines, Circa 1890
Image source: Theodor Ziegler
#10 Sr. Cardenas And His Family, Philippines, 1890s
Image source: Newberry Library
#11 Filipino Family, Ten People, Posed, On Lawn, 1899
Image source: Miscellaneous Items in High Demand, PPOC, Library of Congress
#12 A Filipino Belle, Manila, Philippine Islands, 1899
Image source: Library of Congress, Library of Congress, R. Y. Young
#13 Filipino Maidens, Cavite, Philippine Islands, Circa 1899
Image source: Library of Congress
#14 Ilocana Ladies From Santa Catalina, Ilocos, Philippines, 1900
Image source: The New York Public Library
#15 Iggorote Woman & Child, Philippines, Circa 1890s
Image source: Bain News Service, publisher
#16 Portriat Of A Wealthy Filipino Lady, Manila, Philippines, 1890’s
Image source: JOSEMEIJITCAPA
#17 Upper Class Tagalog Women, Philippines, 1890s
Image source: jerisad
#18 Mixed Race Filipina, Circa 1890s
Image source: BIBLIOTECA DIGITAL HISPANICA
#19 Filipinos Planting Rice, Philippine Islands, Between 1890 And 1925
Image source: Frank and Frances Carpenter Collection
#20 Filipino Gymnastic Performers, July 4th, ’99, Cavite, P.I., 1899
Image source: Library of Congress
#21 Portrait Of Two Mohammedan Datto Men, Philippine Islands, Between 1890 And 1923
Image source: Frank and Frances Carpenter Collection
#22 Mascot “Maine”, Cavite, Philippine Islands, Circa 1899
Image source: Library of Congress
#23 Spanish-Filipina Mestiza (Mixed Filipino Woman), 1899
Image source: Alden March
#24 Jose Rizal, Filipino Nationalist, Writer And Polymath Active At The End Of The Spanish Colonial Period, 1890s
Image source: wikipedia
#25 Two Ilocano Women, Wife Of Sr. Cardenas And Her Sister, Philippines, 1890s
Image source: Newberry Library
#26 Albay Wagons, Philippines, 1899
Image source: Alden March
#27 A Filipino Lwoman Wearing The Maria Clara Dress, 1897
Image source: barongsrus
#28 Transportation Of Army Supplies By Carabao (Water Ox) Cart, Phillippine, Circa 1899
Image source: US Army
#29 Carabao With Sled, Philippines, 1899
Image source: Alden March
Follow Us