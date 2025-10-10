12 Nostalgic Images That Make My Brain Itchy

by

My dad got me onto burning CDs even though I wasn’t alive when that was popular.

Credit to the owners of these images.

#1 I Remember When This Was On Every Disc

12 Nostalgic Images That Make My Brain Itchy

#2 Evanescence Fallen

12 Nostalgic Images That Make My Brain Itchy

#3 Burning Cd’s Was A Great Way To Get Music In A Physical Form. I Wish I Was Alive When Limewire Still Existed!

12 Nostalgic Images That Make My Brain Itchy

#4 Did Anybody Here Own An iMac 3?

12 Nostalgic Images That Make My Brain Itchy

#5 Take A Look At That Carpet!

12 Nostalgic Images That Make My Brain Itchy

#6 My Favourite From This Album Is ‘A Place For My Head’

12 Nostalgic Images That Make My Brain Itchy

#7 Imagine A Combination Of Both…that Was The Slide At My Local Park

12 Nostalgic Images That Make My Brain Itchy

#8 The Old Avp Movie Website

12 Nostalgic Images That Make My Brain Itchy

#9 The Old Resident Evil Website

12 Nostalgic Images That Make My Brain Itchy

#10 The Old Tony Hawk’s Underground Website

12 Nostalgic Images That Make My Brain Itchy

#11 I Was Biased To Liking Linus Since Watching The Bourne Identity ^ ^

12 Nostalgic Images That Make My Brain Itchy

#12 I. Am. Obsessed. With. This. Game. The Second One Is Good Too (We Don’t Talk About Watch Dogs Legion…)

12 Nostalgic Images That Make My Brain Itchy

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Why We’ll Be Watching ‘Another Life’
3 min read
Jul, 23, 2019
The Evolution of the Transformers Infographic
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2017
5 Longest-Running Cast Members on The Young and the Restless
3 min read
Apr, 18, 2024
Yellowstone Season 2
Meet the Cast of Yellowstone Season 2
3 min read
Jun, 23, 2019
Netflix Acquires Pretty Little Liars and The Lying Game
3 min read
Jun, 11, 2012
I Spent 100 Hours Reimagining Duolingo Characters In Real Life With AI, And Here’s The Result
3 min read
Sep, 16, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.