11 Pieces Of Original Artwork Done By Me

by

I drew these pieces of art using Kleki because, honestly, the laptop I did this on is crusty and dusty, and no other art websites will work. Voila!

More info: rentry.co

#1 Jjbasona In An Outfit My Girlfriend Picked Out For Them

I actually love this fit so much.

#2 Lixue: Random Oc I Use For Things

She’s so stupid, I’m going to eat her.

#3 Pokesona Eden….but Shushing You

#4 Pokesona Eden…but She’s Staring Into Your Soul. Ft. Eternatus

#5 That One Biting Apple Trend With My Hnk Ocs

Diamond/Garnet (Left) And Maxixe/Citrine (Right).

#6 Bibi!!!!!!!!!!!

BiBi is my self-insert for non-Jojo things. We love u, Hibiki. Hibiki “BIBI” Tsumiki.

#7 Official Hnk Redraw Of My Ocs!

Art it’s based on was drawn by Haruko Ichikawa.

#8 Jjbasona (Vino)

This little dummie is my favorite of my JoJo OCs, so she’s automatically the persona.. I made… myself insert…AUGH.

#9 Jjbasona (Vino) And Their Stand!!! (Hollow Mellow)

Hollow Mellow! She’s so cute. She makes things out of raw meat.

#10 Pokesona Eden!

#11 Bisaph, Your Wife Is Beautiful (More Dia/Garnet)

BiSaph is my friend Margaret’s OC lmao.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
