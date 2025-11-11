11 Pieces Of Original Artwork Done By Me

I drew these pieces of art using Kleki because, honestly, the laptop I did this on is crusty and dusty, and no other art websites will work. Voila!
#1 Jjbasona In An Outfit My Girlfriend Picked Out For Them
I actually love this fit so much.
#2 Lixue: Random Oc I Use For Things
She’s so stupid, I’m going to eat her.
#3 Pokesona Eden….but Shushing You
#4 Pokesona Eden…but She’s Staring Into Your Soul. Ft. Eternatus
#5 That One Biting Apple Trend With My Hnk Ocs
Diamond/Garnet (Left) And Maxixe/Citrine (Right).
#6 Bibi!!!!!!!!!!!
BiBi is my self-insert for non-Jojo things. We love u, Hibiki. Hibiki “BIBI” Tsumiki.
#7 Official Hnk Redraw Of My Ocs!
Art it’s based on was drawn by Haruko Ichikawa.
#8 Jjbasona (Vino)
This little dummie is my favorite of my JoJo OCs, so she’s automatically the persona.. I made… myself insert…AUGH.
#9 Jjbasona (Vino) And Their Stand!!! (Hollow Mellow)
Hollow Mellow! She’s so cute. She makes things out of raw meat.
#10 Pokesona Eden!
#11 Bisaph, Your Wife Is Beautiful (More Dia/Garnet)
BiSaph is my friend Margaret’s OC lmao.
