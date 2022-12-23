Home
Entertainment
Things You Didn't Know
10 Things You Don’t Know About Emily Deschanel

10 Things You Don’t Know About Emily Deschanel

Credit: @emilydeschanel

Emily Deschanel is a famous actress with a famous sister. She’s most famous for her stellar role in the hit show Bones alongside David Boreanaz (of Buffy the Vampire, Angel, and SEAL Team fame). She played the role of Dr. Temperance and nailed it every time. Even though we all know she’s wildly famous, successful, and beautiful, she is also a woman with a whole life she enjoys keeping to herself. She’s not a big fan of living her life in the public eye, but we found out a few things you might find interesting.

1. Her Parents Are in The Business

Both her mother and father were in show business. Her mother is Mary Jo Deschanel (Weir before getting married). She was a famed actress who starred in projects such as Twin Peaks and The Right Stuff. She married Caleb Deschanel in 1972. He is a movie director and six-time Academy Award-nominated cinematographer. They welcomed their daughters Emily and Zooey in 1976 and 1980, respectively.

2. She’s Also Got a Famous Sister

Emily Deschanel is the older sister of Zooey Deschanel – you loved her in Elf with Will Ferrell. They are both successful working actresses, and they are close. Her sister is also famous for closely resembling singer Katy Perry and actress Emily Blunt, and they are all mistaken for one another regularly.

3. She’s a Trained Actress

She went to all the good schools. She was a student at the Harvard-Westlake School. She also attended the Crossroads School. She then went to Boston for college. She graduated from the Boston University Professional Actors Training Program. She studied theater, and it served her well.

Credit: @emilydeschanel

4. She’s a Vegan

Everyone has a different reason for going vegan and choosing their dietary concerns; she is no different. She watched a movie and fell hard for the vegan lifestyle. She has been vegan for many years and is also a woman who advocates for animal rights. She’s passionate about both, and it shows.

5. She’s Spiritual

Though she and her sister were raised in the Roman Catholic church, Emily Deschanel does not practice. She’s said nothing against the Roman Catholic religion, but she has discussed that she finds herself more spiritual than religious. She is more agnostic than anything. She doesn’t feel that she knows much about religion and won’t pretend she does.

Shark Tank’s Daymond John Isn’t a Fan of LaVar Ball Big Baller Brand’s Business Model

6. She’s Married

Emily Deschanel is Mrs. David Hornsby. He is the man who acted in and wrote for the show It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. They wed in 2010. Their son was born four days before their first wedding anniversary. Their second child, another son, was born four years later.

7. She Worked with Her Pregnancies on Television

Sometimes, the writers of a show will not work a pregnancy into a storyline. This is usually noticed when actresses begin hiding behind lamps, sitting, wearing all black, and suddenly developing a love of oversize handbags. However, her Bones writers were fine with adding her pregnancies into her storyline when she was acting on Bones. Her character was able to give birth twice, which was lovely for her.

8. Emily Deschanel Didn’t Dream of Acting

Don’t get her wrong; she did love it. Both she and her sister spent their childhood acting in plays and such, and her sister was deadest on becoming an actress. Zooey knew from day one she’d be famous. On the flip side, Emily didn’t think she would pursue a career as an actress. She thought she might have fun with it but didn’t consider it a serious career choice growing up.

Credit: @emilydeschanel

9. She and Her Sister Had a Typical Sister Relationship

They weren’t always super close growing up – they are four years apart – but they are now. Growing up, Emily loved to torture her sister. She spent much of her childhood convincing Zooey that aliens had kidnapped Emily and replaced her with a reptile-like version of Emily, and she’d be super friendly to her face when their parents were in the room. Then, when they walked out, she’d make horrible faces at her little sister and make her cry. Typical.

10. She and Her Sister are Raising Kids Together

Becoming parents together has been excellent for the sisters as they became adults. They were pregnant together. Their kids were born two months apart, and they are close cousins. The experience brought them closer, and their relationship is better and stronger than ever.

The Most Memorable Renditions of “Happy Birthday” in Movies
Related Posts
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Nia Holloway
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Amber Anderson
Is Chleb Ravenell Related to the Ravenel Family of Charleston?
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Sophia Diamond
Who Is Tracy McMillan From Family or Fiancé?
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Termayne Harper

About The Author

Tiffany Raiford
More from this Author

Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.

Add Comment

American Horror Story BMF Cobra Kai Dexter Hawkeye Heels Money Heist Ozark Shark Tank Squid Game Stranger Things Succession Ted Lasso The Mandalorian
Hugh Jackman had something to say about Deadpool 3
Updates On Al Roker, The Weather Forecaster
Season 3 of Rings of Power is Already Being Hinted At
Action Adventure Comedy Documentary Drama Fantasy Horror Movie Lists Mystery Romance Sci-Fi Thriller
Hugh Jackman had something to say about Deadpool 3
There is a Fourth Spider-Man Movie Coming, But There are No Details Yet
Cole Hauser to Star in Western Movie ‘Dead Man’s Hand’
Comics Lists News Things You Didn't Know Whatever Happened To
There is a Fourth Spider-Man Movie Coming, But There are No Details Yet
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Beau Bridges
Tsireya
It’s Not Clear Why Avatar 2: The Way of Water is Unsuitable for Chinese Audiences
Cheat Guide To Hunting Shelgon In Pokémon Violet
Demon Slayer Excites Fans With Its Season 3 Announcement
OPEN WORLD RPG
Open World RPG Games Every Anime Fan Should Play
Aldis Hodge on Today Show
6 Aldis Hodge Movies and Tv Shows You Should Watch