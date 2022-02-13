Patrick Gallagher’s acting career has reached a level that many people can only ever dream of getting to. Since landing his first TVa role in the early 1990s, Patrick has become a fixture in the film and TV roles. Chances are, you’ve seen his face on your screen many times over the years. He is most easily recognizable from his roles Glee and Da Vinci’s Inquest. While it’s true that his roles aren’t always the biggest, Patrick puts on a great show every time he steps in front of the camera. In 2021, Patrick was cast in a TV series called Joe Pickett which has officially been renewed for a second season. Needless to say, the next few years are going to be big for him. Patrick has Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Patrick Gallagher.
1. He Comes From A Diverse Background
Patrick was born and raised in Canada, but his roots extend far beyond the country’s border. His father is American with Irish roots and his mother is Chinese. Patrick currently lives in the United States and he has dual citizenship in Canada and the United States.
2. He Has An Account on Cameo
Patrick has always been the kind of actor who loves being able to connect with his fans. The internet has made it easier to do that than ever before. Patrick has an account on Cameo where he records and sells personalized video shoutouts for his fans. He is currently charging $30 per video with a 24 hour turnaround time.
3. He’s A Director
Most people who are familiar with Patrick Gallagher know him best for the work he’s done as an actor. They may not realize that he has also worked on the other side of the camera. He made his debut as a director in 2016 with an episode of the show TMI Hollywood.
4. He’s A Formally Trained Actor
Despite not being able to uncover what inspired Patrick to get into acting, we know it’s something that he’s been serious about since he was fairly young. He attended the National Theatre School of Canada where he graduated in 1993. Shortly after, he began being cast in places in the Toronto area. Patrick told Actor CEO, “In Canada there was a lot of work. There’s as many productions but not as many actors. I think Vancouver has 10 casting directors, you know? It was a huge advantage for me to be able to start up there and just work all the time.”
5. He’s An Avid Cyclist
When you work as hard as Patrick does, you also need to take time to unwind and do other things you enjoy. Cycling is one of Patrick’s favorite things to do and he is no stranger to going on rides upwards of 15 miles. Not only is cycling a good way for Patrick to stay in shape, but it also has benefits for his mental health.
6. He’s Been In Several Video Games
Patrick’s live-action work is what has gotten him the most attention over the years, but he’s also a very talented voice actor. In fact, he has lent his voice to quite a few video games over the years including Red Dead Redemption II, Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, and Ghost of Tsushima.
7. He’s Passionate About Human Rights
During his career, Patrick has never been afraid to speak his mind when it comes to certain subjects, and he is a firm believer in the importance of human rights. Patrick is a strong advocate for the fight to end racism. He has also been very clear about his stance on politics.
8. He Loves Playing A Variety of Characters
Patrick has never been the kind of actor who likes to play it safe with the roles he plays. Instead, he prefers playing all kinds of characters. His ability to portray just about anyone has helped him gain access to a wide variety of opportunities during his career.
9. He Enjoys Being Out In Nature
Is there a place you like to go when you want to disconnect from the world and enjoy some peace and quiet? For Patrick Gallagher, that place is simply outdoors. He has lots of appreciation for the beauty of nature and he loves getting out and exploring. Patrick especially loves hanging out by the water.
10. He’s Has More Than 100 Acting Credits
Not only has Patrick had a long career in the entertainment industry, but he’s also had a very consistent one. According to Patrick’s page on IMDB, he currently has 138 acting credits. There’s no doubt that the number is going to increase even more in the years to come.