“We Are In Hell”: 10 Celebrities Who Changed Their Names And Stirred Controversy

#1 Millie Bobby Brown
Why she changed her name:
After marrying Jake Bongiovi, son of rock star Jon Bon Jovi, Brown reportedly updated her legal name to reflect her new married status, with fans circulating screenshots and claims that she is now legally “Millie Bobby Brown Bongiovi.”
The controversy:
For a certain corner of the internet, the idea of Millie taking her husband’s last name felt like a betrayal of the independent “girlboss” image they had projected onto her.
Critics accused the actress of “rebranding herself around a nepo baby,” while others pointed out that she is a 21-year-old woman allowed to make her own decisions.
#2 Ashley Tisdale
Why she changed her name:
More than a decade after marrying musician Christopher French in 2014, the actress announced in November 2025 that she is now using her married name professionally, going by Ashley French.
She updated her socials to “Ashley Tisdale French” and then simply “Ashley French.”
“I’ve been Ashley French for so long at home,” she explained. “I just felt like it was time for people to know me for me and not just a character, or like a celebrity.”
The controversy:
Nostalgic fans were torn. They mourned the “end” of the Tisdale name that defined their childhood Disney Channel years, insisting they would always call her Ashley Tisdale no matter what.
Supporters countered that she had been married for 11 years and was simply aligning her public identity with the one she already used in her personal life.
#3 Priyanka Chopra
Why she changed her name:
After marrying singer Nick Jonas in December 2018, she added his surname to become Priyanka Chopra Jonas. She later explained that she wanted to sort of honor traditions without losing herself.
“I inherited a beautiful name and I hope to live up to its legacy,” she said, stressing there was “no way that my last name would have been lost.”
The controversy:
The backlash came from both cultures. In the west, some criticized her for adopting her husband’s name at all. In India, many expressed concern when she briefly removed “Jonas” from her Instagram bio.
Indian fans believed it signaled a looming divorce. Some went as far as to accuse her of staging her marriage for clout and claimed the name change had always been a publicity move.
The actress, on the other hand, has repeatedly said the choice was hers, and that she hopes future generations will see more flexibility in whether men or women change their surnames after marriage.
#4 Hailey Baldwin
Why she changed her name:
Shortly after their courthouse wedding in 2018, Hailey updated her Instagram handle to “Hailey Bieber,” confirming the marriage publicly and aligning her brand with her husband’s global fame.
The controversy:
Interestingly, the backlash came mostly from Selena Gomez loyalists, who have spent years keeping the alleged feud between the women alive because it keeps Justin Bieber at the center.
Critics accused Hailey of marrying “into a last name” rather than building her own path, while defenders argued that the feud culture around these three people has become absurdly obsessive.
#5 Salma Hayek
Why she changed her name:
Hayek married French billionaire François-Henri Pinault in 2009 and legally took his last name, becoming Salma Hayek Pinault.
In a 2023 conversation with Jimmy Kimmel, Hayek said that she had always had the name, but that “everybody refused to say it.” She explained this was made even worse because studios kept leaving “Pinault” off posters and credits.
The controversy:
Some commenters saw the billionaire surname as a status flex, joking that it was less about romance and more about reminding everyone of the luxury-group empire her husband runs.
Others framed it as “anti-feminist” for a powerful woman to foreground her husband’s name at the height of her career.
#6 Amal Alamuddin
Why she changed her name:
After marrying actor George Clooney in 2014, the human rights activist adopted his surname and began being credited as Amal Clooney in press and in legal reporting, though her maiden name still appears in older casework and academic references.
The controversy:
The internet split in half. Some critics argued that such a high-profile lawyer, who built her own reputation, should not “erase” the Alamuddin name for a Hollywood star.
Others pointed out that it was her choice and that policing a woman’s surname was its own form of control.
#7 Brooklyn Beckham
Why he changed his name:
When Brooklyn married actress Nicola Peltz in 2022, the pair decided to merge their surnames, becoming “Peltz Beckham.” Brooklyn later explained that they “kind of combined [their] last names” because he wanted to be different and show unity as a couple.
The controversy:
Supporters praised the move as a rare instance of a man embracing his wife’s name and giving both families equal footing.
Others believed the decision made the long-running tension between Nicola Peltz and the Beckham family even worse, with commenters reading the merged surname as yet another sign that the couple wanted to distance themselves from Victoria and David Beckham.
#8 Kourtney Kardashian
Why she changed her name:
After marrying Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker in 2022, she updated her legal documents.
In June 2023 she posted a black-and-white photo of her new driver’s license showing “Kourtney Kardashian Barker,” captioning it: “Say my name.”
The controversy:
Netizens joked that she was “too thirsty to drop” Kardashian, accusing her of trying to have it both ways: the traditional wife rebrand and the lucrative family surname at the same time.
Others remembered the words of mom Kris, who once urged Kim to keep “Kardashian” for business reasons.
#9 Meghan Markle
Why her name changed:
Born Rachel Meghan Markle, she became Meghan, Duchess of Sussex upon marriage, in line with royal convention.
Officially, she explained in a 2025 interview that her legal name is tied to her title and that “Sussex” functions as the family surname she shares with Harry and their children, even though the technical royal surname on documents is still Mountbatten-Windsor.
The controversy:
Critics seized on her preference for “Meghan Sussex,” accusing her of being obsessed with titles or trying to erase “Markle.”
Vogue noted that some outlets had “made a mountain” out of her decision to identify as Meghan Sussex despite the fact that royals have long used their territorial titles as surnames in daily life, just as Harry once used “Wales” in the army.
#10 Sophia Smith
Why she changed her name:
In January 2025 she married NFL wide receiver Michael Wilson.
After the wedding she updated her social media and club materials to use his surname, becoming Sophia Wilson. From then on, outlets made a point to refer to her as “formerly known as Sophia Smith.”
The controversy:
Among fans, the shift from “Sophia Smith” to “Sophia Wilson” touched a nerve.
Reddit threads filled with people complaining that she had “made a name for herself as Sophia Smith” only to change it now, or worrying about how it would affect jersey sales and record books.
As the backlash grew, Wilson herself replied, writing that people “need to find a hobby,” and that her surname and her family plans are none of the public’s business.
