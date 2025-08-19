30 Outside-The-Box Logic Challenges Inspired By ‘The 1% Club’ – Prove You Can Beat Them

by

Are you smart enough for the 1% club?

We’re back with Part 3 of the 1% Club quiz series, inspired by questions from The 1% Club TV game show. You’ll spot hidden words, follow letter paths, crack short sequences, and untangle clues that only make sense once they click. It starts out easy and gets trickier as you go, so take your time and trust your gut.

If you haven’t done Part 1 and Part 2 of this quiz series yet, definitely give it a try after this one!🧩

Let’s see how far you can go! 🎯

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

30 Outside-The-Box Logic Challenges Inspired By ‘The 1% Club’ &#8211; Prove You Can Beat Them

Image credits: crazy motions

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
See How Much Allison Williams’s Brother and Her Husband Look Alike
3 min read
Feb, 24, 2017
Spider-Man: Homecoming’s Tom Holland Wins the Internet with Epic Lip Sync Battle
3 min read
May, 11, 2017
The Middle
The Middle Season 6 Episode 24 Review: “The Graduate”
3 min read
May, 14, 2015
Dark Crystal Age of Resistance
Why We’re Excited for Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance
3 min read
Jun, 1, 2019
Stretch Armstrong Series Coming to Netflix: What We Know
3 min read
Aug, 5, 2017
Twilight versus The Vampire Diaries (With a Little Bit of Buffy on the Side)
3 min read
Oct, 20, 2009
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.