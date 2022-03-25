Young, Famous and African Season 1, Episode 4 Recap

The last episode of Young, Famous & African ended on a loving note, with 2Baba asking Annie for yet another ten years. His proposal has stirred controversy online. Is Annie a ‘ride or die’ kind of girl? Given the kind of sentiments she had at the beginning, some of the show’s fans are of the opinion that Annie is simply dying inside, and riding nothing at all. Assuming her agreement is based on a promise of a great future, possibly far better than the darkness of the past, Annie is simply a woman in love. It’s all written in her face when she walks into Swanky’s residence to give him the good news. After shouting his name at the top of her lungs, Annie finally locates her friend, who’s looking stylish in every way possible. “Guess who’s getting married?” She asks while flashing her beautiful ring.
Swanky is happy to see a smile plastered on his friend’s face. His cheeky side shows when he asks Annie about another baby. She already has enough, including some bonus children. For now, it’s a pass on Annie’s side. Swanky has sent an invite out to the rest of the cast. As has been the case from the onset, this crew knows how to show up to an occasion. Zari walks in like a boss. Andile is quick to notice how amazing she looks. He can see Zari smiling in his direction, and can’t help but smile back. Looking around, he sees ‘no diamonds’, which means the coast is clear. The pair shares a warm hug that looks a lot more intimate than it should be. Khanyi, who’s watching close by, is giving them a side-eye. Andile tries to tell Quinton that Zari is flirting with him, but Quinton wants no part. “See no evil. Hear no evil,” he declares.
By now Swanky has established himself as one to always make an entrance. He lets everyone know that they are invited to 2Baba and Annie’s vow-renewal ceremony. The girls had sensed something was up since Annie had gone missing for a while. She walks in with her man, spotting a short dress Zari can’t obviously fathom. Annie is smiling from ear to ear, and Quinton concludes that things in the bedroom must be going well between her and her man. Although Annie is extremely elated, Khanyi and Zari, who already know her real feelings towards her marriage, are not fully convinced. There’s more to the couple than meets the eye. Zari pulls 2Baba aside to address Annie’s issue. The question Annie has been asking in the past few days is how Zari knows 2Baba. She wants to clear the air, so she summons Annie to join in and makes it clear that she and 2Baba have never dated. Zari thinks Annie is insecure. She mentions it in front of 2Baba. Annie feels disrespected by her comments. She emphasizes that Zari doesn’t come close to her husband’s type. He likes his women dark and petite, and Zari is neither of those things.
Swanky’s event seems to be the place where everyone is speaking their hearts out. Next in line is Quinton. He doesn’t like how things have been with Khanyi in recent times, so he makes an apology. He understands that Khanyi is not thinking straight because she is in love. Finally, Andile has yet another moment with Zari. This time, the eyes of Khanyi and Quinton are deeply focused on the flirts. “Andile and Zari are horny and irresponsible. That’s a recipe for disaster,” Quinton comments. Zari thinks that she and Andile are adults. As far as she is concerned, if they want to take it to the side, they will take it to the side. Asked if there’s someone in her life, Zari says yes. This does not stir Andile at all. The world is changing. If there’s room for two, there’s also room for three. Polyandry is not a foreign concept. Quinton still feels a certain way about the Andile-Zari situation. He hopes Diamond performs Tanzanian magic on Andile because his behavior is not acceptable.
Although he has his reservations about whatever madness Andile and Zari have going on, Quinton’s own relationship isn’t picture-perfect. At the beginning of his relationship, he and Kayleigh were ‘consummating like bunnies’ as Ross Geller from Friends would put it. With time, however, they’ve found themselves spending less time in the bedroom and more time arguing. Quinton is a busy man. He has other things going on in his life and needs some space. With her around all the time, it’s hard to miss her. If Kayleigh stopped with the arguing, maybe he wouldn’t demand to be left alone.
Khanyi wants to get to the bottom of what is going on between 2Baba and Annie. She’s not buying these happy-go-lucky feelings Annie displays whenever her man is around. Annie says that 2Baba is showing her a side of him she’s never seen before. There are details about their relationship that she didn’t know he would remember. With this show of affection, Khanyi feels like she was watching a movie, took a break to go to the bathroom, and found it with an all-new script.
It’s Andile’s turn to host a party, and it’s an all-white affair. He borrows from a page of Diamond’s book. Zari is invited to his party, so are Andile’s two baby mamas. Quinton can’t believe the audacity of this guy. Khanyi, as usual, is the one with the tea. The host, Andile, has a confession. Every time he is in a room with Zari and other people, he gets the urge to pull her aside. Zari calls him a flirt. Andile says he likes a certain type of woman: She is strong, knows what she wants, and goes out of her way to get it. Zari checks his list. She’s feeling his vibe, and Andile needs to know where the vibe is going. Back at the 2Baba-Annie camp, Khanyi has found the perfect description for Annie. She’s a typical African woman. The strong kind that doesn’t mind staying even when they know they shouldn’t. Zari is nothing like Annie. The pair meet to discuss what happened with 2Baba. Zari isn’t as calm and collected as she always is. This time, she brings out her claws. She calls Annie insecure and insists that her billionaire status does not allow her to secure a man. She knows better. Annie storms out in fury, bringing the episode to an end.