You Can Visit the Location Where Couples Retreat Was Filmed

The general rule is that critics do not have to love a movie for the rest of the world to love it. Couples Retreat, the 2009 romantic comedy, is proof of that one. No one thought it would be an Oscar-worthy movie when we saw the list of stars. These are funny comedians and non-dramatic actresses and actors whose goal in life is to make us laugh. When Vince Vaughn and Malin Ackerman’s on-screen romance needs a little nudge, their friends convince them to head to Eden. It’s a couple’s retreat designed to save all of their marriages – whether they’re just in a rut or are on the verge of divorce. The movie takes them from their suburban homes to a luxury vacation resort in the middle of nowhere, and fans want to know one thing: Where was Couples Retreat filmed?
Couples Retreat Was Filmed Everywhere
You’ll see scenes in his film from various locations across the world. You’ll see a few scenes from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport. There are a few things filmed on a sound stage in Los Angeles. When fans ask where Couples Retreat was filmed, however, this is not the information they’re looking for. They want to know where it was filmed, where was this glorious resort, can we visit, and what’s the deal?
The Resort in the Movie is Real
In Couples Retreat, the resort is called Eden, but that is not the real name of the resort. The real location is the St. Regis Bora Bora in French Polynesia. It’s a real place, and you can visit it. The St. Regis Bora Bora is one of the many resorts in the area, with over-the-water bungalows available for rent, and it’s worth every penny. Of course, it is a St. Regis Resort, so it’s a lot of pennies. How many? It depends on the time of year, the number of nights you’re staying, the number of people in your room, and what type of room you prefer.
According to Travel Weekly, the average cost of a room begins at $1,600 per night. It’s not bad for a room in Bora Bora, but the prices go up depending on what else you’re looking for – and they fluctuate depending on the season. The average high price for a room is over $5,600 per night. If you want extras, you’re looking at paying even more. While there might be a select night here and there with lower rates, this is the average you’ll pay.
Is the St. Regis Bora Bora All-Inclusive?
This is where we bring in even worse news for travelers on a budget. This is not a room that is all-inclusive. If you’re paying nightly for a room here, you’re also going to need to pay taxes, resort fees, and gratuity, and you’ll be required to pay for all extras. Water sports, meals and cocktails, spa services, and any other activities you choose to enjoy. This is not an all-inclusive resort, so you’re looking at adding hundreds – or likely thousands – of dollars to your daily rate to eat and enjoy.
Couples Retreat Fans Know it’s Worth the Splurge
If you watched the movie, you know this location is beautiful. Much of it was filmed right on location at the Bora Bora resort, so what you see is what you get. However, you also know that it’s a long trip, airline tickets are not inexpensive, and it’s in an entirely different time zone. Once you get past all of that, though, you’re looking at something uniquely magical, and this is the resort for you. If you want to splurge on a vacation, the Couples Retreat resort is a good one. It’s lovely, it’s intimate, and you cannot beat the views.
The Movie is Worth Watching
If you cannot swing the cost of a trip to the St. Regis Bora Bora, do not fear. You are not alone but can enjoy the resort from the comfort of your own home. Yes, we realize this is not the same thing, and it won’t be nearly as good. But the movie is hilarious, and you’ll get to feel like you are spending a little time in paradise. Additionally, the US has many beautiful beaches you can likely book a trip to without paying quite as much. It’s worth checking out. While it is true none of them will be nearly as breathtaking as the St. Regis Bora Bora, spending enough money to buy a large SUV or a small starter home might not be in the budget.