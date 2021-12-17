Anyone who has young people in their household knows how difficult it can be to find something appropriate for them to watch. After all, with so many options, it can get overwhelming trying to narrow things down. With that being said, if you’re looking for something family-friendly to add to your watchlist, Miraculous: Tales Of Ladybug and Cat Noir might be the perfect thing for you. Although the show originated in France, it has become popular all over the world. Now with three seasons under its belt, the show is still going strong and isn’t showing signs of slowing down any time soon. Although this is technically a children’s show, this series can be enjoyed by people of all ages. The series is full of fun, excitement, and humor and it’s truly the kind of show that has a little something to offer everyone. Let’s talk about why you should be watching Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir.
What Is Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir About?
With a name like Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir, you’re probably wondering what on earth this show could be about. The series centers around two teenagers, Marinette Dupain-Cheng and Adrien Agreste. On the surface, they seem like ‘regular’ teenagers, but there’s more to both of them than meets the eye. They are both living double lives as superheroes who are responsible for protecting Paris from an evil villain named Hawk Moth. However, what makes the story even more interesting is the fact that Marinette and Adrien don’t know each other’s true identities. When they’re they ‘regular’ selves, they both secretly have crushes on each other, and they often struggle with whether or not they should express their feelings. The show has plenty of twists and turns and it keeps viewers on their toes. Despite being a French series, the show has become very popular among anime fans – largely due to the fact that it borrows heavily from the magic girl genre.
Why Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir Is Worth Watching
Now that you have a better idea of what Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir is about, you’re probably looking for a little more information on why you should check it out. On a surface level, the show is well-liked which, for many people, is enough to make them give it a try. Since, its debut in 2015, the show has gotten lots of positive reviews and it has won well over a dozen awards. On a deeper level, though, there are lots of things that make this an awesome show.
The Characters Are Strong
There are lots of things that help make a show successful, but good characters are always a must. Fortunately for Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir, the show excels in this area. The characters are well developed and interesting and this isn’t something you typically see in shows that were created for younger viewers. On top of that, the characters have strong personalities and they deal with lots of issues that are relatable to viewers.
The Characters Are Diverse
Representation is important, even in animated series and this is another area where Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir. The series has a diverse cast and this is translated to the characters as well. This is especially important since the series is shown in different parts of the world.
The Show Combines The Best Of Both Worlds
Whether you’re a fan of western animation or Japanese anime, Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir will appeal to you. The series brings together both styles to create something that is visually appealing and interesting to watch.
The Storyline Is Fun and Creative
Once you turn Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir on for the first time, it’ll be hard not to get hooked. And that’s true no matter how old (or young) you are. Each episode is thoroughly thought out and the storyline is easy to follow while also avoiding predictability.
Where Can You Watch Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir?
Where you can watch the show depends on where in the world you are. For those in the United States, the show can be seen on Disney +, Disney Now, Netflix, and Amazon Prime.
Has Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir Been Renewed For Season 5?
The fourth season of Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir is still airing in some parts of the world. The show has been renewed for a fifth season, but it’s unclear exactly when it will premiere. However, the projected date is sometime in the summer of 2022.