Home
Movies
Horror
Why Making Freddy Kreuger A Pedophile Killed The Remake

Why Making Freddy Kreuger A Pedophile Killed The Remake

27 seconds ago

Elm Street

Remember Freddy Kreuger? The horror icon helped redefine the slasher genre by crafting one of the most original and scary horror movies of all time, A Nightmare on Elm Street. It was about several teenagers who fail prey to a disfigured murderer who stalks them in their dreams and kills them in reality. The horror movie made nearly $60 million at the box office based on a production budget of $1.8 million. The success of the Wes Craven feature spawned several numerous sequels that saw our favorite child murderer spout unforgettable one-liners that made us laugh, though in a nervous/funny kind of way. No matter how you feel about the sequels, there’s no denying the entertainment factor when it comes to the titular villain; however, the reboot seemingly stripped most of what made Freddy such an unforgettable presence. The premise is pretty much the same, Freddy taunts and kills a group of teenagers, but with one key difference, Freddy is a child molester.

Now, I understand that this was what Wes Craven had in mind for the original version of Freddy Kreuger. Perhaps the filmmakers changing Freddy’s backstory was to honor Craven’s legacy by implementing his original ideas into the new version of A Nightmare on Elm Street. To the remakes credit, they don’t try to make Freddy Kreuger the same wise-cracking shyster with a pension for teenage blood, but in turn, this key character element is ultimately what sealed the fate of the remake. I think we can all agree that a pedophile is the most disgusting crime out there. Granted, child murderer isn’t exactly glamorous, but it’s not such a deplorable act compared to pedophile (and again, they are both still bad!). The thing is, Craven originally envisioned Freddy to be the more silent type character, which is why you don’t get as many wisecracks or jokes in the first film. That changed over time, and it allowed us to enjoy Freddy’s antics despite his heinous crimes. Freddy’s personality is what really got the franchise over. Don’t get me wrong, the premise is an attention grabber that has graced us with some amazing kills, but as the franchise started to embrace its comedic side there was a sick and dark thrill of seeing Freddy and all his campy galore.

Had Craven stuck to his original idea of Kreuger being a pedophile but injected the charm and wit of the later films, then A Night on Elm Street wouldn’t work. There’s nothing you can do to make an audience side with a pedophile. The idea of having a villain being such a deplorable human being is sound, if the plan is that the protagonist not only wins but kills the bastard. It’s an extremely touchy subject, which is why movies or television in general barely address such a dark topic. We know Freddy is the villain, but the horror icon usually ends up winning in his original films. Given the fact that the remake’s ending saw Freddy return, it was clear that executives wanted the franchise to continue. Let’s be real, A Nightmare on Elm Street became the Freddy Kreuger franchise. Other than Nancy Thompson or Glen Lentz (more so because its Johnny Depp and his death is legendary), who on the protagonist side do you remember? A Nightmare on Elm Street isn’t exactly known for great characterization outside of Freddy. Hell, Nancy isn’t all that special of a character herself, but she’s decently written, and the charisma of Heather Langenkamp really helps sell the lead character. This was the core issue of the Nightmare remake.

Since Freddy is no longer somebody we can side with, it’s up to the protagonists to get us through the film. It should be easy since audiences instantly hate Freddy for his crimes, but dear God, the main cast of the feature is incredibly boring. It’s not the actor’s fault. Rooney Mara is a two-time Oscar nominee that’s proven her talent in The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Carol, and The Social Network. Clancy Brown is a legend! Kellan Lutz is…there. There’s nothing compelling about the protagonists and the film doesn’t try to develop them. The original at least pulled off the basics that established who Nancy and her friends are. But since this franchise was scheduled to continue, that would mean that Freddy would continue to win. Nobody wants the pedophile to win. I respect that the filmmakers tried to capture the original vision of Wes Craven’s story. However, it ultimately doomed the remake because we don’t care about the protagonists or villain. Why would the audience want to watch a deplorable human being slaughter a group of bland teens for two hours?

About The Author

Jeffrey Bowie Jr.
More from this Author

I've been a filmmaker for nearly ten years with my recent accolades being a finalist in the 2018 Oaxaca Film Festival and 2019 Emerging Screenplay Finalist. My short film as a writer and director, Minutes After Midnight, was a 2017 official selection and Gold Award Winner in the LA Film Neo Noir Film Festival. Also, I've been a freelance writer for the past five years, writing news editorials for theringreport.com, sportskeeda.com, raindance.co, and gamersdecide.com, which covers movies, television, and professional sports. I love movies and television. Whether it’s timeless classics such as Psycho or The Wire, to modern greats such as Parasite or Brooklyn Nine-Nine, I’ve spent countless of hours watching (and writing) any movie or television show that I could find. Writing and entertainment is in my blood and I’m happy that I get a chance to share b


Related Posts

Add Comment

American Horror Story BMF Cobra Kai Dexter Hawkeye Heels Money Heist Ozark Shark Tank Squid Game Stranger Things Succession Ted Lasso The Mandalorian
Is There A Need For That ’90s Show?
Why WWE Should Get Rid Of The Women’s Tag Team Division
Station Eleven Season 1 Episode 9: “Dr. Chaudhary” Recap
Action Adventure Comedy Documentary Drama Fantasy Horror Movie Lists Mystery Romance Sci-Fi Thriller
Elm Street
Why Making Freddy Kreuger A Pedophile Killed The Remake
Movie Review: Without Remorse
Why Nomi Malone Is A Terrible Character
Comics Lists News Things You Didn't Know Whatever Happened To
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Currie Graham
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Egypt Criss
Anson Mount Might Return As Black Bolt In The MCU
Five Must-Watch Movies For Anyone New To Hayao Miyazaki
So How Many Anime Genres Are There Anyway?
Top Five Characters In Avatar: The Last Airbender
The Top Five Characters In The Legend Of Korra
Fortnite turned Jokes into content
How Fortnite Turned Jokes Into Content
Horizon: Forbidden West Looks Intense
How Will MultiVersus Compare to the Other Platform Fighters?
Lies of P Gives a New Spin On The Classic Tale of Pinocchio