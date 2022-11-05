What Ever Happened To Rob Kardashian?

If there was one person we did not get to see enough on Keeping Up With The Kardashian, it was Rob Kardashian. The only brother of 3 sisters. Can you imagine the pressure? He is the youngest from the Kardashian lot,. He got more male influence around him when his mother, Kris Jenner, remarried Caitlyn Jenner ( Bruce Jenner at the time) after her divorce from Rob Kardashian’s father in 1991.
Who Is Rob Kardashian?
Robert Arthur Kardashian is widely known for being a television personality. He appeared multiple times on the KKWK show. In 2016, He appeared in the Rob & Chyna spin-off on E! in the year 2016. Since he shares his father’s name, he is more commonly known as Rob Kardashian Jr. Rob Kardashian Jr also appeared in ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, and guess what? He finished in second place.
What Is Rob Kardashian’s Net Worth?
Rob Kardashian’s net worth is an astonishing 10 million dollars. The biggest question in everyone’s mind is exactly what the mysterious Rob Kardashian does for a living. How much he has, and what is his Net Worth? It is fair to think like this since he is the only brother of the most famous Kardashian sisters. All of his sisters are models and influencers. If you think about it, his sisters were influencers long before it became expected on Instagram.
Coming to Rob Kardashian makes most of his money through fashion retailing. He is also the seller of the organic Grandeza Hot Sauce. He took up this venture with Kris Jenner and Nick Tershay ( Yes! the fashion designer Nick Tershay). Most of his net worth is because of his appearances in the famous show Keeping Up With The Kardashians. His show, Rob And Chyna also had a lot of hand in it.
Rob Kardashian And Blac Chyna
Robert Kardashian had his show for a while, Rob and Chyna. Robert Kardashian and Blac Chyna started dating for a short period in 2016. They dated one another for a year only before they called it quits. The couple moved in together just after dating for a few days.
The relationship was on a fast train from the start. After dating for ten weeks, the duo announced that they were engaged and expecting. Rob Kardashian had a beautiful daughter, Dream Renée. Blac Chyna gave birth to Dream In November 2016. Blac Chyna also filed paperwork to trademark her after-marriage name, Angela Renée Kardashian. A counter case met this by the Kardashian sisters. They said that the irresponsible behavior of Blac Chyna could damage their goodwill.
By December 2016, the couple broke up, blaming each other for the dirty ordeal. As a result, their show was put on hold (which was a blessing in disguise). Chyna blamed Rob for domestic abuse and revenge porn while Kylie and Rob filed a case against Chyna for assault and property damage. Chyna then sued the Kardashians for 108 Million Dollars!
Anyways, the Kardashians won the case.
So Why Wasnt Rob Kardashian On The Kardashian Show?
If we have an honest Keeping Up With The Kardashian fan here, they might remember that Rob Kardashian started dwindling on the show in 2019. Over the years, his appearance became less and less until he decided not to be a part of the show. This quickly became an issue since fans wanted to know if there was any unresolved beef between the siblings. However, his sister Kim Kardashian did discuss the issue, saying that Rob is just Rob and he has his moods.
But in 2021, when it was time to bid farewell to the Kardashian show, Rob Kardashian was again absent. He did not even participate in the family’s reunion episode. The main reason, as reported by many insiders,, is that Rob doedoes not want to publicize his life and that of his daughter. In addition, he got a bitter taste of the glam world throughout his ordeal with Blac Chyna.
He had a very sickening experience with his show on E!,; reportedly, it caused him sickness and hospital bills only. However, he did not find any joy in it, which is why he decided to just put an end to it.
So, Where Is Rob Kardashian Now?
Rob Kardashian is staying out of the spotlight and enjoying his time with his daughter, Dream Renée Kardashian. He is a dedicated father. Although he does keep the social world updated by making posts on Instagram now and then, that is reportedly managed by Jenner Communications, or at least that is what it says in the bio.