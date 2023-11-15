Top Five Moments From The Marvels Trailer

With Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 out of the way, the final film of phase five officially has a trailer. Now, Captain Marvel is a billion-dollar film. However, it’s notable that most MCU fans aren’t too fond of the character. Toss in Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau, and this is shaping up to be one of the more interesting films of the year. The synopsis for the upcoming film reads:
Carol Danvers has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. However, unintended consequences see her shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with two other superheroes to form the Marvels.
The next film in Marvel canon will see Brie Larson return as Captain Marvel. Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani will come back at Monica Rambeau and Ms. Marvel respectively. Other names in the cast include Samuel L. Jackson, Mckenna Grace, and Gemma Chan. The Marvels is scheduled to be released on November 10, 2023. Here are the top five moments of the recent trailer:
The Superhero Version Of Freaky Friday?
Putting Captain Marvel in a team is a good idea. The biggest issue with the character is that she just hasn’t come across as a likable hero. This isn’t Brie Larson’s fault, as the Oscar winner is a strong actress. The problem is that there isn’t much dimension to her character overall. Putting Captain Marvel into a situation where she’s forced to work with others hopefully brings out more layers to her character.
Plus, a superhero version of Freaky Friday? This sounds awesome! While the gimmick of their powers changing each time they use them can get tiring, it’s a clever idea that can truly work if done right. The scene of Ms. Marvel’s, Monica’s, and Captain Marvel’s power changing helps give a purpose to their team-up and the big villain for the upcoming film.
Nick Fury Helps Kicks Some Major Butt
One of the bright spots of Captain Marvel was Nick Fury. Sure, the origins of how he lost sight in one of his eyes were quite frustrating, but his presence throughout the film was fun nevertheless. It should be interesting to see how Fury develops in the latest feature. Fury is a great character as he brings a level of gravitas to these stories that makes them feel timely and important. It’s unclear how The Marvels will lead to the upcoming Secret Wars film, but with Fury front and center of The Marvels, hopefully, we’ll get some more understanding of the future going forward.
Ms. Marvel Flies Through Time
Ms. Marvel’s inclusion in the film should guarantee plenty of laughs. Monica Rambeau and Captain Marvel are generally serious characters, so giving the film a much-needed side-kick was a smart idea. Plus, Ms. Marvel has more dimension than Captain Marvel and Monica Rambeau because the Disney Plus show did such a great job developing her arc. The scene where she mistakenly tries to show Monica Rambeau her powers, but accidentally gets transported through time showcases the character in a nutshell and her reaction emphasizes the fun energy she brings to the dynamic.
Dar-Benn
We finally got a chance to understand the villain of the film and it’s certainly a unique one. Dar-Benn was a character that first appeared in Marvel comic books in the early 1990s. Ron Marz and Ron Lim came up with the idea while working on the Silver Surfer series. The character was a disenfranchised General serving in the Kree army.
Give Secret Invasion on Disney Plus, it should be interesting to see how much of that content ties into the film. While it would be cool if the Silver Surfer was in the upcoming Marvels film, that’s likely not happening. Dar-Benn can be a strong villain if the writers give enough depth to her character beyond the whole revenge angle. This is the first time she’s appeared in a Marvel film, so it would be great to understand why she hates Captain Marvel and who she is outside her arc of trying to take down the superheroes.
Goose The Flerken Cat
Goose was also another fun stand-out in Captain Marvel. To see the man-eating alien cat return is a nice surprise, and Ms. Marvel’s reaction to the tentacles effortlessly eating one of their enemies was downright hilarious. The overabundance of comedy in The Marvels can backfire, but most of the comedic scenes land in the trailer, especially anything involving Ms. Marvel.
