5 Radical Lessons ‘Poor Things’ Teaches About Femininity

Welcome to a journey through the pages of Alasdair Gray’s ‘Poor Things’, where the conventional tapestry of femininity is unraveled and re-woven into something quite radical. At the heart of this narrative is Bella Baxter, a character whose very existence challenges the traditional damsel in distress trope, offering instead a new form of empowered femininity. Let’s explore these unconventional lessons and their significance in feminist literature.
Reimagining the Damsel in Distress
The character of Bella Baxter in ‘Poor Things’ is a fascinating study in contrasts. As described by critics, she exhibits an innocence about social conventions, such as spitting out food at a fancy dinner, which defies the expected behavior of women during the Victorian era.
Anchoring what might otherwise feel like a fairytale is a downright fearless Emma Stone, going from herky-jerky awkwardness to grace, always with a kind of innocence about social convention – say, spitting out food at a fancy dinner. This portrayal suggests that femininity can be multifaceted and not confined to societal norms.
Victorian Setting as a Backdrop for Change
The ‘Poor Things’ Victorian setting serves as more than just a backdrop; it’s a juxtaposition against which the radical portrayal of its female characters stands out even more starkly.
We begin in a steampunk-stylized Victorian London, where the norms are rigid, but characters like Bella Baxter are anything but. Her character embodies an evolution from an adult with child-like traits to someone who challenges and transforms those around her.
A Complex View Through Narrative Structure
The narrative structure of ‘Poor Things’ offers us a complex view of femininity that defies a single definition. The story unfolds with Bella Baxter developing rapidly under the guidance of Dr. Godwin Baxter, suggesting that femininity is not something static but rather something that can evolve and adapt in unexpected ways.
The Theme of Female Autonomy
‘Poor Things’ also tackles the theme of female autonomy head-on. Bella is not just a passive character but one who makes choices that reflect broader messages about women’s independence and agency.
Working in both black and white and vibrantly clashing colors, Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos makes “Poor Things” a “Candide”-like odyssey of female empowerment, taking his heroine from cosseted innocence to a Parisian brothel. This journey underscores the importance of autonomy in shaping one’s destiny.
The Power of Satire to Challenge Norms
Last but not least, the satirical elements of ‘Poor Things’ serve as a powerful tool to critique societal expectations of femininity. Humor and satire are used to subvert norms and invite viewers to question what they accept as conventional. It becomes clear that femininity cannot be contained within the narrow confines society has traditionally set.
In conclusion, ‘Poor Things’ teaches us that femininity is not monolithic; it is dynamic, complex, and often subversive. These lessons are as relevant today as they were during the novel’s Victorian setting, urging us to reflect on our own perceptions of gender roles. Perhaps it’s time we all take a page from Bella Baxter’s book and redefine what it means to embody femininity on our own terms.
