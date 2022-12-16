The Legend of Maula Jatt: 10 Reasons to Watch Pakistan’s Grandest Offering to Date

We are spending almost a decade in production, a year at script treatments, countless hours at a copyright battle, and surviving a pandemic where time seemed to stand still. The Legend of Maula Jatt is finally here to celebrate the finest revival of the Pakistani Film Industry.
Bilal Lashari‘s magnum creation has redefined modern Pakistani cinema with its witty appeal and flawlessly filmed action sequences. Another representation that the people of Pakistan were desperate for after Marvel Entertainment’s Ms. Marvel.
With a whopping 98% score on Rotten Tomatoes, there’s no question that the Legend of Maula Jatt is an epic saga in every sense of the phrase.
Intrigued? Here are ten great reasons to watch Pakistan’s grandest offering to date, The Legend of Maula Jatt — especially if you’re not from Pakistan. And don’t worry; we’ve steered clear of the spoilers.
1. It’s a Medieval Madness Pictured for Today’s Cinema
From the hero cloaked in nightmares of the past, the villagers dressed in dust and serving in clay pottery, to the powerful villains slashing their way through to the seat of power, the Legend of Maula Jatt is a modern picture of its 1979 predecessor; in its medieval glory, featuring a rivalry between the leaders of two clans in the sub-continent.
2. Jatt’s Gandasa is Iconic — Just Like Thor’s Mjolnir
To revive the Gandasa niche of Pakistani films, Lashari choreographs his prizefighter, Maula Jatt (Fawad Khan: also seen in Ms. Marvel), to hold the beast of power, the Gandasa, and swing it with a vengeance to raise the flag of justice.
Spiked with the menace of Game of Thrones and pictured in an arena similar to what we saw in Spartacus, all the action sequences are an absolute treat!
3. The Cinematography is Unlike Pakistani Cinema Has Ever Seen: Knock Knock, Hollywood
Lashari made one thing very clear — goosebumps. With the audience watching the alphas roar with pain and power, the VFX engines gearing up for severed heads and masters of action leveling up the intensity… the famed director made sure that his Spartacus/Gladiator-like imagination truly comes to life.
4. The Jatt vs. Natt Rivalry is to Die for
Like a scene right out of the pages of blockbusters, the anger-driven Jatts fight for justice with the sinister havoc-wreaking Natts and circle each other in a haunting song and dance for all that is dear to them.
5. The Ladies are Fierce
Contrary to stereotypical Punjabi films, the Legend of Maula Jatt turns a new leaf in the Gandasa films by introducing Daro’s (Humaima Malick) tantalizing coldness, Mukkho’s walk-the-talk attitude and Rajjo’s (Saima Baloch) expression of pain through dance. It’s a delight to see the Pakistani Cinema’s ladies step away from meaningless shame and helplessness for a change.
6. It’s About Feuds, Feudal Lords, and Friendship
The Legend of Maula Jatt marks a 25-year animous feud between the two wrestlers of familial power and blankets the bloodshed with heartwarming friendships, homespun humor as well as compelling dialogues. Lashari managed to weave in a flash of humanity within the Punjabi titans that’ll live on for decades.
7. The Romance is Delightful
Befitting for a film of senseless violence, the Legend of Maula Jatt introduces the hero’s sweetheart Mukkho (Mahira Khan).
She plays with her flirtatious, chocolaty moves and fierce attitude to open the doors of his heart. Then, they sing their worries out on a magical date up in the sky and relieve the audience of the power-packed scenes.
8. Heads Up: Meticulous Graphic Content
The film is ripe with blood. Whether it’s throat slits, stacking bodies, or hammering a nail through the face, the gory is presented so magnificently that the censor board chairperson threatened to resign if any scene is cut out.
9. It’s Worth Learning Punjabi for The Dialogues Are Iconic
Nasir Adeeb, a renowned Pakistani scriptwriter, is known for his sharp, culturally-fit curations. However, if I had to credit one thing for this film’s success, it would be the script and the flawless dialogue delivery.
The one-liners are so incredibly sharp-witted, humorous, and meticulous that they’re anything I’ve ever seen or heard. I’ve watched The Shawshank Redemption, The Godfather Trilogy, Nolan’s hits, and Tarantino’s hits, but what I saw here is unmatched. It’s perfection.
10. The Legend of Maula Jatt is Now the Highest-Grossing Punjabi and Pakistani Film Worldwide
Lashari’s meticulous execution of the film was no easy feat. It took him seven years to wind up this masterpiece. All thanks to the film producer — Ammarah Hikmat, and her husband — who trusted him with the project through thick and thin. Not to mention probably the finest (and most beautiful) actor from Pakistan and the scriptwriter with 400 Punjabi films under his belt.
The Legend of Maula Jatt is now roaring at the Worldwide Box Office with 9 Million USD and has become the highest-grossing Punjabi film of all time. So if you haven’t already watched it, you need to. It’s okay if you don’t understand Punjabi — an English-dubbed screen near you would do. But go and watch it, all right? You’ll miss out if you don’t.