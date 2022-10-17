Terrence Howard: Retired, But Having Left A Legacy!

Terrence Howard, a clear Pisces, was born on March 11th, 1969. Although an old man, he had his first film role in 1995. He was born in the State of Chicago, Illinois, United States. Terrence is a man of 1.84 m in stature and weighs 82kg. The actor can simply be described as a sensation that we all were honored to have watched. Terrence is known for his zeal and, most of all, his passion for every role, minor or major. Here’s an insight into the incredibly talented Terrence Howard.
Terrence Howard’s Popularity
You might ask yourself, who is Terrence Howard? Well, the talented man is a list of many things, including being an actor, rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer. He is best known for his role as Lucius Lyons in the TV series Empire, for which he pocketed $175,000 per episode; if you do the math, folks, it’s roughly $4 million per season.
Terrence Howard’s Personal Life
He has had a total of 3 wives. He married the beautiful Lori McCommas, whom he dated in college, in 1989, and they both lived happy lives having three beautiful children: a daughter, Aubrey Howard; two years later, they had a handsome son, Hunter Howard; while in 1997, they had another daughter, Heaven Howard.
His second wife, Michelle Ghent, was married to the actor from 2010 to 2013. This marriage did not last, as it ended just a few days before their first anniversary, while the rest of the time was spent going through divorce proceedings.
Miranda Pak married Terrence Howard in 2013 and is a mother to two children. Terrence Howard and Miranda Pak had a divorce in July and have recently reconciled; Terrence is determined to do better.
Facts about Miranda Pak
A clear sign of Gemini, Miranda was born in Canada on June 1st, 1997. She is a successful model of 1.65 m; aside from that, the model is an entrepreneur; she has her own restaurant known as Shabu Shabu, famous for serving hot-pot-style Japanese dishes. Being a model and an entrepreneur has earned her a good $99,990 per year, making her worth $5 million.
Howard’s Awards and Wins
Being a successful actor, he won the BET Best Actor Award in 2015 for the TV series Empire. He is also an Oscar-nominated actor and musician. He was also awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2019.
A Must-Watch from Terrence Howard
Obviously, seeing as he is the star of the show Empire, get your popcorn ready and enjoy six seasons of his presence. In addition, Hustle and Flow (2005) sees Terrence starring as a hustler and pimp who aspires to become a rapper. Iron Man, Prisoners, The Best Man, Get Rich or Die Tryin’ – these are just several of the many movies Terrence has been in. If I were to list all the movies and series he has starred in, I would never finish, and there are still things I haven’t told you!
Terrence’s Net Worth
Being affluently well off, Terrence has a net worth of $5 million. However, he has had financial and marital problems, which would have a much higher net worth if they had never existed. But hey, who’s to say $5 million isn’t high?
Scandals Terrence Howard Has Gone Through
The sole reason why his net worth is ‘low’ is due to several reasons, the top one being his first ex-wife Lori McCommas. After the two divorced, Terrence had to pay divorce settlements to Lori McCommas to cater to the three children they had together. Much of Terrence Howard’s salary in 2013 went to his ex-wife Lori.
Another incident that made him go broke was his taxes. Surely you would expect a man of such a high status to conform to paying his taxes but no. He had a total of $1.2 million owing to the Federal Government and, on top of that, $156,000 to the state of California.
Everyone has a flaw
His quote, “My future’s about trying to be a better man,” is really interesting. Why, you might ask? Well, not everyone is perfect. Terrence, for one, is far from perfect. He admitted to being violent with his first wife; he was put in cuffs for pleading guilty to punching his significant other Lori McCommas.
His future, however, is about him hopefully trying to be a better man and doing better too.
Reasons Why Terrence Howard Quit Acting
The star announced that he was tired of pretending and announced that he had retired from acting. This was in September 2019.
Leaving acting, he said, gave him the opportunity to focus on his education and an interesting career opportunity. He actually returned to college and got his doctorate in chemical engineering. We will surely miss the iconic actor and how he simply transformed the films he was in.