10 Things You Didn’t Know about Shenseea

Jamaican-born musician Shenseea has had a lot going on in her life. She is still so young, yet she’s been through more in her own short life than most people much older. She’s persevered, she’s overcome, and she’s shown that her strengths far outweigh her weaknesses. She is a woman who is in the press regularly, and it might be time for the world to get to know her as a person outside of her career in the music industry and the many things in her life that keep happening.
1. She Uses a Stage Name
The world knows her as Shenseea, but her birth name is not the same. She was born Chinsea Linda Lee, and she chose to take on a stage name for her own reasons. She was born on October 1, 1996, in Jamaica.
2. She Grew Up in Jamaica
She didn’t just live there for a moment when she was born. She spent her life there. She was born in Mandeville, but she also spent much of her life back and forth between there and her secondary home in Kingston. They went back and forth between her home in Mandeville, which was called St. Elizabeth, and Kingston while she was a child.
3. She Went Back and Forth for Family
The reason she and her family went back and forth despite moving when she was three is that her grandmother still lived in St. Elizabeth. She did not go with her family to Kingston, so they would make the trek back and forth to see her when they had the chance, and it worked well for them.
4. She is a Teen Mom
She is no longer a teenager, but she became a teenage mother when she was only 19. She gave birth to her son in 2015. She was 19 at the time. Her son’s name is Rajeiro Lee. However, she does not discuss her son’s father. She wasn’t quite famous when he was born, so no one knew she was pregnant, and the world didn’t have a reason to ask her about her baby’s father.
5. Her Son is a Model
Her son is just a little guy at the moment, but he’s a model. He signed with Babybop Kids when he was only four, and it’s a huge deal for him and for his mother. He’s doing something he has fun with, he’s paving his way in the industry, and he is already going to have a headstart on his own career when he is old enough to understand.
6. She’s Worked with Major Stars
Just to name a few, this is a star who has worked with the likes of Christina Aguilera, who is arguably one of the most famous musicians of the past few decades. She more recently worked with Megan Thee Stallion, who isn’t someone who has been around for long, but she’s been around long enough to make a huge name for herself. Shenseea has worked with the best of the best.
7. She Lost Her Mother
Five years after becoming a teenage mother herself – something that is never easy for anyone – she lost her own mother. Her mother’s death was unexpected, and it was not something she thought she’d ever go through as a young mom in her early 20s. She was devastated when the news broke in June of 2020, and her fans, friends, and family were there for her in her time of need.
8. She Was Recently Spotted with a New Man
Her name is in the press at the moment because she’s been spotted out and about with a new man. She was recently photographed holding hands with a man by the name of London On Da Track at the Super Bowl in Los Angeles. However, she says that he was helping her and there is nothing going on. The world is speculating regardless.
9. No One Believes Her
When she said she was only holding hands with London On Da Track because he was helping her stay up when she was falling, no one believed it. They’ve been out and about before, and the world has been wondering for some time now if they are dating, and this did not help their situation at all.
10. She’s Very Private
If nothing else, we can say with absolute certainty that she is a very private woman. She knows there is a certain amount of her life she needs to share with the world, but she also knows that she’s not there to share it all and make a big deal out of things that are not anyone else’s business.