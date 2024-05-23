Shane Gillis Netflix Comedy Tires Gets Early Season 2 Renewal

Home
Shane Gillis’ comedy series Tires has been renewed for season 2 at Netflix, Variety reports. This announcement comes just ahead of the show’s premiere on May 23, marking an exciting milestone for Gillis’ latest venture.

Tires, which Netflix acquired after the success of Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs, a 2023 stand-up special that hit the Top 10 in multiple countries, follows Will (Steven Gerben), a nervous and unqualified heir to an auto repair chain. Will attempts to turn his father’s business around despite constant torture from his cousin and now employee, Shane (Gillis).

An Unentangling Plotline

The six-episode first season of Tires promises a blend of humor and drama, featuring a stellar cast including Chris O’Connor, Kilah Fox, and Stavros Halkias. The series will also have special guest appearances by Andrew Schulz.

Shane Gillis Netflix Comedy Tires Gets Early Season 2 RenewalCo-created by Gillis along with Steven Gerben and John McKeever, who also directs, Tires expands upon a concept initially tested in a YouTube pilot. The trio brings their combined expertise in creating authentic and engaging content to this Netflix project.

A Win for Original Programming

This early renewal is not entirely unexpected given Gillis’ rising popularity and past successes. After all, his stand-up special Beautiful Dogs, released in 2023, managed to find its place amongst the top charts, indicating strong audience approval. Speaking about his prime show, one viewer remarked, Overall, this special did have me in hysterics at certain points.

This strong performance likely influenced Netflix’s decision to double down on their partnership with Gillis by renewing Tires for an additional season.

A Confidence Booster for Fans

The renewal order for season 2 of Tires strengthens Netflix’s expanding association with Gillis. The streaming giant has displayed similar confidence in other series that have established notable followings like Cobra Kai and Emily in Paris. Critics believe that Netflix sees potential in Tires echoing successes of such popular shows.

Fans can anticipate the return of their favorite characters as season two debuts in 2025 alongside another new stand-up special from Gillis guaranteed to showcase his thought-provoking comedy style once again. As we await May 23 eagerly marking our calendars for the release date of season one of Tires, it’s safe to say that anticipation is nothing short of electric.

Steve Delikson
