Netflix’s Raunchy Auto Repair Shop Comedy Series Tires Trailer by Comedian Shane Gillis

Netflix is gearing up for a memorable May as it prepares to release the highly anticipated comedy series Tires, co-created by comedian Shane Gillis, Steve Gerben, and John McKeever. Set to premiere on May 23, Tires promises to bring relentless hilarity and raunchy humor to the auto repair shop genre.
Plot and Cast
The series follows Will (Steven Gerben), a nervous and unqualified heir tasked with turning around his father’s auto repair business. However, he faces constant torment from his cousin and employee, Shane (played by Gillis). The narrative takes audiences through rib-tickling scenarios examining the dynamics between Will’s responsibility and Shane’s antics.
In addition to Gillis and Gerben, the supporting cast boasts Chris O’Connor, Kilah Fox, and Stavros Halkias. Andrew Schulz also makes a special guest appearance in the series.
The Creative Team
Tires represents a collaboration between Gillis, Gerben, and McKeever. The trio co-created the six-episode first season and serves as executive producers, with McKeever directing the series. Brandon James joins the team as an executive producer for Rough House alongside Brian Stern and Kenneth Slotnick for AGI Entertainment Media & Management. Becky Astphan also executive produces.
Gillis isn’t new to Netflix audiences. His first stand-up special on the platform, Beautiful Dogs released in 2023, was a major hit, reaching top 10 charts in five countries. Reflecting on his journey, Gillis shared,
“Cancel culture came for him after SNL hired and fired him (before ultimately bending the knee), but instead of cowering in a hole, Gillis decided to do the only thing he could: Push forward and make people laugh.”
A Rocky Road to Stardom
Despite controversies surrounding him, Shane Gillis has ascended in popularity due to his uncompromising comedic style and viral content on platforms like TikTok. From his turbulent stint with SNL to hosting the Feb. 24 episode, he has seen it all. This background adds another layer to Tires’ charm with Gillis’ real-world experiences reflecting in Shane’s character nuances.
Looking Forward
The future certainly looks bright for both Gillis and fans of his work. With Netflix’s multi-project collaboration—including more potential comedies lining up—audiences have much to look forward to.
The comedic adventure kicks off soon; mark your calendars for May 23—the debut date for Tires. Stay tuned for a hilarious ride filled with wit, chaos, and classic Gillis humor!