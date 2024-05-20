Netflix Viewers Criticize Unfrosted Cameo of Don Draper From Mad Men

The latest addition to Jerry Seinfeld’s repertoire, Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story, claims to mix humor and nostalgia but appears to have left a sour taste for many Netflix viewers. The comedian’s directorial debut might have had a recipe for success, but one particular element has fans raging.
Jon Hamm’s Mad Men Cameo Misses the Mark
A controversial point in the film arises with Jon Hamm’s guest appearance as his iconic Mad Men character, Don Draper. While some saw it as a delightful nod to the beloved TV drama, others felt it was an unnecessary and even distressing inclusion.
Film critic David Ehrlich articulated this sentiment well, noting that the scene prompted a
furious yell at the TV and described the surprise as
not funny enough to escape a feeling of sacrilege. Viewers echoed this anger on social media, with comments like
Such a f***ing cheapening of Mad Men for a crap Seinfeld money-spinner. Depressing.
Nostalgic Elements Fall Flat
Unfrosted‘s nostalgic elements are touted as one of its main draws. However, the integration of these elements sometimes feels forced and misplaced. The surprise cameos by John Slattery and Jon Hamm have been particularly criticized for their execution.
One review from a Rotten Tomatoes user disparaged the film for
true lack of substance, while another commented it felt more like a commercial than a feature film.
An All-Star Cast Struggling to Shine
Despite having an ensemble cast with stars like Melissa McCarthy, Amy Schumer, and Bill Burr, the characters’ roles often feel underdeveloped or misused. In fact, viewers found more delight in discussing the cameos of various famous faces rather than focusing on the core storyline.
A viewer lamented online that
This sort of desperate nostalgia bait from IPs that have nothing to do with the film itself is sickening. This encapsulates the uneasy reactions from some fans who expected more thoughtful homage rather than shameless name drops.
A Comedic Hit or a Miss?
Unfrosted‘s comedic elements garnered mixed reactions as well. Feedback ranged broadly, from positive reviews commending its whimsical approach to harsh critiques branding it as hollow and over-the-top. A critic cited that its project was more of
a jumbled mix of TV-quality sight gags and dead air.
The film’s fluctuating reception is also reflected in its Rotten Tomatoes score of 45%, indicating broad discontent among critics. As one viewer succinctly put it:
It’s messy fun at best and forgettable fluff at worst.