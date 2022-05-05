10 Things You Didn’t Know about Sergio Momo

When Sergio Momo was growing up, he had no idea what might happen in his future. Did he dream of one day being an actor starring in a Netflix series the entire world is following? We have no idea – but we do know that he knew he’d do big things with his life. Now he is living the dream, and the world is learning who he is. While the young actor might not be a household name – yet – he’s working on it with his roles, and this is what we know.
1. He is Young
He’s exceptionally young. He was born on July 12, 1996. As of 2022, he is only 25, though he will turn 26 a little more than halfway through the year. He has one of those faces that allows his fans to assume he might be a little older than he actually is, but also one that doesn’t surprise people when they learn he’s as young as he is.
2. He is Spanish
As a child, he lived in Spain. He was born and raised in Tenerife. This is located in the Canary Islands, in Spain. It’s a beautiful place that many people only dream of one day visiting. He was fortunate to grow up with this type of classic beauty in his backyard.
3. He is Famous
He’s done a lot in a short time. He’s famous for his roles in films such as “Rescue Under Fire,” and “Welcome to Eden”. He was also in a movie called “The Neighbor,” in 2019, and he has been landing roles left and right since he began acting.
4. He is on Netflix
One of his newest roles is on a Netflix series called Elite. He’s playing the role of a young man by the name of Yeray, and his fans are loving it. This is one many people were excited to view when it dropped, and it’s become a hit.
5. He Appreciates Fashion
Fashion is something he appreciates if his Instagram photos are any indication. He has a broad and diverse range of fashions to share on his page, and he is living his best life sharing his photos. He seems unafraid to try new things that might not be what other people consider their own fashion, and his sense of style is very much his own.
6. He Is Confident
He’s a man with confidence. He likes to share a lot of shirtless photos, which tells us he is working hard to maintain his physique. It also tells us he is quite proud of himself and the way he looks. He’s doing a great job, and everyone appreciates it. He poses regularly in outfits that are not within the confines of what many consider the norm, and he is confident enough not to care at all what the rest of the world has to say about him and the life he is leading.
7. He Does Not Smile
He says it himself in the caption of an Instagram post he shared with the world in which he is smiling broadly. However, he is not mistaken. He is not one for smiling. He mostly stares at the camera with an unsmiling face, which is such a shame. He has a lovely smile.
8. He Is Close to His Family
He might not share much about his personal life and his family, but he does mention them on occasion. He once shared a photo in which he gives the middle finger while pointing out he is sorry that his grandfather doesn’t appreciate it, and he also shares a series of photos of himself as a baby with his mother. They are very sweet.
9. He is Very Private
He does share online, but he is not someone who is sharing too much. We don’t know much, if anything, about his personal life. Is he dating? Is he single? He might even be married with children, but we can’t tell because he is just that private.
10. He is Unbothered
We think this might just be a good way to describe him, and he uses it to describe himself, too. He is unbothered by the opinions of others and what is going on with anything other than his life and the way he is living it. He is an actor who is currently living his dream, doing what he loves to do, and he is making a life for himself as a result. Nothing is bothering him right now – and it should not.