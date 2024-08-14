S.W.A.T. Hints at Possible Wedding for Jim Street and Chris Alonso

Is S.W.A.T. gearing up for a wedding? The CBS cop drama stirred excitement last season when it hinted at a major event for the beloved couple Jim Street and Christina “Chris” Alonso. At the end of Alex Russell’s final episode in March, Street dropped a surprising detail on Tan.
How’s this – Chris and I will have you over in a few weeks for the engagement party, just don’t say anything yet, especially to Chris!
Street’s swift departure on his motorcycle to lead a former boss’s SWAT team in Long Beach added another layer. Meanwhile, Lina Esco’s character Chris had also exited the squad the season prior, choosing to run a safe house for immigrant women.
The off-screen continuation of Street and Chris’s long-stalled romance left fans hoping for a future #Stris wedding. Showrunner Andrew Dettman shared his enthusiasm during an in-depth Fall TV Preview Q&A with TVLine.
You know, I would love to [do a wedding]. In our minds, Street and Chris are still very much part of the SWAT family.
Without Russell or Esco on-screen (though there’s talk Russell might return to direct in Season 8), fans will need patience. Dettman reassured viewers:
No, I wouldn’t do that [tie the knot off-screen]. Street and Chris are still together, doing their thing. We did that little nod that they’re engaged, always hoping that we would have the opportunity to [follow up with a wedding]. The door is open to all of the characters from the past [to return in some capacity], because I think the audience would love that and we would love that. The door is open for Luca (played by Kenny Johnson until mid-Season 7) or Street or Chris to somehow work back into some episodes. I would be thrilled about that.
CBS’ S.W.A.T. kicks off its season on Friday, Oct. 18, leading into the third season of Fire Country and concluding with Blue Bloods’ final eight episodes.
Follow Us