“Rolled Her Eyes At Me”: 91 People Were Disillusioned By Their Favorite Celebrities

It’s one thing to admire a celebrity for their work, and it’s another to put them on a pedestal. If you choose to do the latter, you will likely end up taken aback once you see a side of them that you don’t see whenever they’re on camera.
In some cases, you may see these stars at their worst moments, as these people did. They went on to share their stories in a TikTok post from months back, proving that no good comes out of hero worship, albeit unintentionally at times.
If you want to join in on the conversation, feel free to do so in the comments below.
#1
Taylor Swift rolled her eyes at me during a meet and greet back in 2009
Image source: Amy, Angela George
#2
rudest was Jesse Cave from Harry Potter, she never spoke and just handed her autograph to me.
Image source: Latasha_Laila99, Warner Bros. Pictures
#3
I used to work at a restaurant in LA that a lot of celebrities frequented. Hands down Chelsea Paretti from Brooklyn 999. So much so that her husband Jordan peel felt bad and apologized more than once. The irony is she’s not a huge recognizable star either. Some of the nicest are Jennifer Aniston, Leonardo DiCaprio, Frances mcdormant, gweneth Paltrow.
Image source: anne_92_, 3 Arts Entertainment
#4
Peter Dinklage made me cry
Image source: Brooklyn Mack, HBO Entertainment
#5
Mario Lopez hands down. He was not nice at all and didn’t want to talk to any of his fans… I was so disappointed…
Image source: Lauren, Gage Skidmore
#6
Eva Mendes literally pulled the “don’t you know who I am” line on me
Image source: ZoeV500, Universal Pictures
#7
My brother in law serve Morgan Freeman popcorn at our local movie theater. He attempted to compliment Morgan to which he replied “Butter my freakin’ popcorn.”
Image source: MemphisPickle, New Line Cinema
#8
Millie Bobby brown, paid 300 to meet her she said hello to the person infront and behind me but didn’t even LOOK or speak to me. it honestly felt personal
Image source: abigail, Legendary Pictures
#9
Viola Davis. I was working on a set she was on, and I wasn’t trying to meet her lol, I had to do coffee rounds so when I got to her, she didn’t answer me even though I was 2 feet away from her, so I asked again and she wouldn’t even acknowledge me. was so weird to be treated as if I was invisible. she wasn’t even busy or in the middle of anything lol
Image source: D O R I A N 🐝, ABC Studios
#10
James Corden… came in to the Disney store I worked at with his wife. Never made eye contact and would tell his wife what to say so he didn’t have to speak to me directly… for no reason mind you… I wasn’t fangirling, I was just doing my job.
Image source: bello mendy, iDominick
#11
Chappell Roan. i met her before she was even famous, when she was doing gigs at olivia rodrigo’s concerts. i went up to her after the concert (i saw her walking around) saying how i really enjoyed her performance and she just scoffed at me, no smile—straight face.
Image source: polkadotfroyo, Raph_PH
#12
I met NSYNC when I was like 9. Justin was so rude, which was upsetting because he was my favorite. The rest of the guys (especially Lance and Chris) were absolute sweethearts.
Image source: Bailey Spitler, NSYNC
#13
Bruce Willis. Told him he was one of my faves and my dad and I always watch his movies together and he made fun of my clothes and walked away.
Image source: Samthefick51, Verdi Productions
#14
Danica Patrick. I asked her to sign my cast as she was walking by. looked me up and down and kept walking. Like even pulled her sunglasses down to look at me type of looking up and down. I was 11 years old
Image source: Lauren Waggoner, scott mecum
#15
2 Chainz lol😭 I work at the airport and his bodyguard was telling people who were looking at him to turn around and face the other direction
Image source: lils ッ, Erin Cazes
#16
i was an extra on the OC for a 3 months. Mischa Barton was the worst. she got mad at Extras for walking near her even though that was what the director said to do. and when it came time for her to cry in her scene, she yelled at the whole production that, “she coudnt cry while everyone was staring at her!” and made everyone leave, it was just her, the camera man and director in the only shaded area. 45 of us had to stand in the sun while she attempted to cry for 3 hours to get a 3 minute shot. I understood very well after that why her character was ended. the rest of the cast was kind and would come play card games with the extras in between shooting scense
Image source: Not the Mama, MonteCristo International Entertainment
#17
I was on the set of The Help and Emma Stone was unfortunately not nice… Easy A had just come out & I was so excited to meet her! We filmed in Mississippi (where I’m from). Instead of staying in the nice hotel we have in town with all the others actors she had a family move out of their historical home so she could live there while they were shooting
Image source: Merle Norman & More, Screen Gems
#18
My daughter was an extra in a movie with Will Ferrell about 9 years ago and he was on a phone call and scared her with how mean he was being to whoever he was talking to but then he put the phone down for a second and said hello to her and seemed like a different person and totally normal and nice. Still left a weird impression on her.
Image source: winnierosielilly, Paramount Pictures
#19
Nick Jonas. disregard me and my cousin at his own meet-and-greet
Image source: melissapetisa, Columbia Pictures
#20
I met MGK at a gas station YEAAARS ago and I was so excited, just wanted to say hi, and he was SO RUDE! He’s like I’m literally skateboarding. I literally walked by and said hi and I appreciated his music LMAO
Image source: Hannah, Erik Drost
#21
Lana Del Rey told someone I know who is the sweetest person, “I don’t like your energy”, while he was telling her compliments and that his friend he was with loves her. She was so rude. Heartbreaking.
Image source: Sauce, Georges Biard
#22
Keira Knightley, she wasn’t rude, really just quite dismissive. She came to my work with her kids and I could tell she just wanted to be Mom in that moment, so I treated her like I did the other customers. I think she either just couldn’t be bothered to be spoken to or thought I was just treating her differently. Every time I spoke to her about the water slide, what to do, the general rules she just sort of put her hand up and looked the other way.
Image source: anon, Walt Disney Studios
#23
William Shatner…my son wanted to meet him at a Comic-Con. He was clearly less than thrilled to be there. My son was 12 at the time and he did not even acknowledge him at first. I said, “you know he saved up his own money to meet you and have you sign this,” in not a not so nice tone. He did then look up and acknowledge my son. It pissed me off. I’m sorry your career has amounted to being at a Comic-Con in RI, but it isn’t the fault of the kids paying to meet you.
Image source: sarahsurvives, Paramount Pictures
#24
My mom used to work at the toll booth. Warren Beatty rolled through, my mom greeted him like normal but he got pissssssed lol he said don’t you know who I am? My mom said I know you’re an actor, I just can’t remember your name
Image source: user9378605275213, Kingkongphoto
#25
Jared Leto. Cousin of mine worked on Morbius with him. Very rude to the crew and demanded writers to rewrite the script.
Image source: chloe, bystanderrevolution
#26
Chappell Roan lmao. she has come into my work twice and was rude both times
Image source: mai, Jason Martin
#27
Carrie underwood 100% anyone that’s worked backstage at the grand ole Opry can confirm this
Image source: Greyson, Cosmopolitan UK
#28
Vivica Fox…I made a cake for a party she attended. The host personally introduced me to her. I asked for a picture and she rudely said no. Regina King was at the same table. She was the kindest and took a picture with me. I cherish it.
Image source: Dmont32, Jesse Kornblum
#29
Teri Hatcher was so rude to me during the Pirates of the Caribbean premiere at Disneyland and I was just a teen.
Image source: Stephanie.L90, PhilipRomanoPhoto
#30
Chevy chase was NOT in a good mood when I met him… or from what I’ve heard, he never is 😅
Image source: rachelle, Alan Light
#31
Drake blocked me on IG years ago and I still don’t know what I said lol
Image source: Samantha JT, thecomeupshow
#32
Nicholas Sparks, the author. Have met him twice and neither time was pleasant. He’s so romantic on paper, I don’t get it 😩
Image source: Court, Lance Cpl. Cory D. Polom
#33
Bill Nye, unfortunately 😭 it was at a comic con and he really obviously didn’t want to be there and I was being a fangirl bc it’s Bill Nye for god’s sake lol, and he just wasn’t having any of it
Image source: em, Montclair Film Festival
#34
I saw David Schwimmer at a chase in Midtown Manhattan. I held the door for him and said, “omg hi”. And he gave me a dirty look lol
Image source: Heather Ann, Philippe Berdalle
#35
LL Cool J – we got in a screaming match
Image source: lorilg32, PhilipRomanoPhoto
#36
Jenna Coleman acted like I was a peasant when I met her. Barely spoke and hardly acknowledged me
Image source: Cody, Warner Bros. Television
#37
Jason Isaac. Don’t be at a comic con if you are not going to be kind to your fans
Image source: Lil Pikachu, Harald Krichel / WikiPortraits
#38
Ralph Little … just absolutely rude, acted like me and my sister were dirt on his shoe
Image source: Jennifer Wing, Ceaton89
#39
Vanessa Hudgens.. broke my heart. What started with me being excited over seeing my childhood idol, ended with me walking away crying.
Image source: Nidoline, Motion Picture Corporation of America
#40
Will Ferrell was a complete jerk when i encountered him. I didn’t even know it was him until after the interaction. (He was dressed in ski gear)
Image source: Nicholle, Adam Chitayat / WikiPortraits
#41
Ariana grande yelled at my brother while he was a custodian at Disney
Image source: NQbOdykn0ws123440
#42
Sydney Sweeney. I’m no longer on NDA but I worked as a PA on Madame Web and I watched her film tiktoks outside her trailer. The job was bad but the only cool experience from it was I got to meet and pet Dakota Johnson’s dog lol
Image source: Matcha
#43
Brett Gelman
Image source: Brett Gelman
#44
My top two: 1. Gerard Butler the first time I met him 2. Gerard Butler the second time I met him
Image source: Uthername
#45
Jennifer Lopez. hands down
Image source: Duke Flyswatter
#46
Ashton Kutcher is AWFUL
Image source: Bay1989
#47
Unsurprisingly, James Corden
Image source: cescacesca
#48
Zendaya’s mom (she did the whole do you know who she is bit)
Image source: CarolynCisnay
#49
Guy Fieri
Image source: CarolynCisnay
#50
I interviewed Jada Pinkett Smith once. It did not go well.
Image source: katherine
#51
Adam Levine
#52
Rudest – Lisa Kudrow
#53
Rudest- Larry David
#54
Anne Burrell
#55
Ryan Gosling
#56
This is going to be unpopular. Ina Garten.
#57
ABBY LEE MILLER LOL
#58
Rudest: Jane Lynch!!!! By far. Cole Swindell a close second.
#59
[The current president of the US]. And yes I met him when i handled his book in the 1980s.
#60
I met Miley Cyrus as a teenager back in like 2009 and she was so rude lol
#61
Carlisle from Twilight. I can’t remember his name right now. Met him at Comic Con. He was so rude
#62
Jeffree Star.
#63
Gaten Matarazzo acted like he wasn’t himself when I asked if he was the kid from Stranger Things. He said “I don’t know what you’re talking about” lmao
#64
Bobby flay kinda sucked
#65
Did a meet and greet with Justin Bieber back in the day and his manager was rude
#66
Paul McCartney, after he got famous, he doesn’t want to play Roblox anymore
#67
Clint Eastwood made me cry
#68
Jon Bernthal
#69
Blake Lively
#70
Mila Kunis :/
#71
Bridget Mendler unfortunately
#72
Cristiano Ronaldo
#73
Jon Bon Jovi
#74
Tyler the creator 🥲 to be fair tho it was at a Ralph’s he def didn’t want to be bothered, when I asked for a pic he said NOPE but then he said but I hope u have a great new year (this was during holidays)
#75
Ellie Goulding
#76
James Franco
#77
Kendall Jenner
#78
Katie Maloney wasn’t the friendliest
#79
Cardi B. And her body guard had some tude with simply wearing a mask (this was during peak COVID). The only normal one of the bunch was the assistant.
#80
Chappel roan she literally pushed me and I sprained my ankle
#81
james charles
#82
Janelle Maloney. Sat next to her an extra in a movie for 8 hours straight and was so incredibly unprofessional all around.
#83
Joey King she acted like I wanted a pic or autograph I literally just asked if you were the lady that played Gypsy rose she was so rude
#84
Not a super famous person, but comedian Jared Freid has me blocked on all platforms. I’ve never even spoken to him. Other than both of us being Jewish, the only connection between us is that he had a one-night stand w/ a friend of mine after he did a show in my city
#85
I walked past Beyonce and Jay Z in late 2017 when I had just turned 12 while heading to a concert and they were awful. I didn’t interact with them though
#86
Kobe Bryant. It broke me.
#87
Ben Affleck. Met him twice, rude both times.
#88
JACOB ELORDI.
#89
jason derulo
#90
billie eilish
#91
Tobey McGuire
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