All It Took Was One Bad Hair Day For These 77 People To Go Viral On The Internet

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If you’ve never had a bad haircut, consider yourself blessed by the touch of all and any gods. It’s almost a rite of passage for any awkward 16-year-old. And you get extra points if you’re a girl, because I just know you shed some very real tears.

But while those moments might only live on in random pictures on Facebook or in a family album, not everyone is so lucky. Today, we bring you a selection of bad haircuts and terrible hair days that some people experienced, and that ended up going viral. And while we’re not ones to mock someone else’s misery, these ended up being pretty funny.

#1 Ummm…🤔

All It Took Was One Bad Hair Day For These 77 People To Go Viral On The Internet

Image source: MuchGrape1428

All It Took Was One Bad Hair Day For These 77 People To Go Viral On The Internet

#2 What In The…?

All It Took Was One Bad Hair Day For These 77 People To Go Viral On The Internet

Image source: MuchGrape1428

#3 How Do I Tell My Barber I Want This Cut?

All It Took Was One Bad Hair Day For These 77 People To Go Viral On The Internet

Image source: noonelikesyou2

While these are mostly posted in good nature, just to show off funny moments in people’s lives, it’s not always completely without consequences. Dr. Marianne LaFrance at Yale University actually studied the mental and emotional impact of bad hair days. It may seem like a funny concept to study, but she found it can heavily affect how you see yourself.

Bad hair days and bad haircuts have been shown to increase self-doubt, social insecurity, and self-criticism. Because of a lack of confidence, your daily work, tasks, and even social interactions can also be negatively affected, like a domino effect. The study even showed that participants who thought about their bad hair days felt immediately less intelligent and less capable of handling everyday tasks.

#4 How Does One Come Up With This

All It Took Was One Bad Hair Day For These 77 People To Go Viral On The Internet

Image source: One_Cap_6299

#5 The Hobbit Bob – Yooou… Shall Not… Paaass!!

All It Took Was One Bad Hair Day For These 77 People To Go Viral On The Internet

Image source: MuchGrape1428

#6 Ouch

All It Took Was One Bad Hair Day For These 77 People To Go Viral On The Internet

Image source: MuchGrape1428

It also doesn’t help that sometimes, when you go to a hairdresser, they may not exactly see your vision or even make it happen the way you imagined. A OnePoll study of British consumers found that about 1 in 5 adults, or 20% of respondents, have cried after leaving a hair salon. It even led 12% to say they called in sick to work or skipped social events just to avoid being seen.

It’s never easy to perceive yourself in a way that can actually affect your daily life. But at the same time, it’s just as hard to force yourself into a situation where your looks will end up drawing attention. Either people will notice the haircut, or you’ll feel like everyone’s staring. It sounds vain, but everyone cares about how they look to some degree — and if you think you don’t, yes, you do.

#7 Karl Ix Of Sweden Was So Religious That He Turned His Combover Into A Crucifix

All It Took Was One Bad Hair Day For These 77 People To Go Viral On The Internet

Image source: Chilifille

#8 Double Mohawk

All It Took Was One Bad Hair Day For These 77 People To Go Viral On The Internet

Image source: SecretSatyriasis

#9 Once You Defeat All The Other Karens. This Is The Final Boss

All It Took Was One Bad Hair Day For These 77 People To Go Viral On The Internet

Image source: Feaselbf6

#10 Name The Cut

All It Took Was One Bad Hair Day For These 77 People To Go Viral On The Internet

Image source: jotalaja

In situations where you aren’t just having a bad hair day, but a bad haircut week, you can usually go to a different salon and try to fix the problem. But that can get pricey, which is becoming an increasing issue for anyone wanting a haircut. To the point where some people might even try to do their hair themselves at home.

During the 2020–2021 lockdowns, DIY haircuts actually spiked dramatically on Google Search Trends, with terms like “how to cut your own hair” growing by 300%. And yes, apparently, emergency salon appointments also spiked once restrictions were lifted, which is hilarious.

#11 Just Shave It

All It Took Was One Bad Hair Day For These 77 People To Go Viral On The Internet

Image source: MuchGrape1428

#12 The Ice Cream Cone

All It Took Was One Bad Hair Day For These 77 People To Go Viral On The Internet

Image source: FeistySecret9327

#13 Nice Bowlcut

All It Took Was One Bad Hair Day For These 77 People To Go Viral On The Internet

Image source: esporx

#14 No Thanks

All It Took Was One Bad Hair Day For These 77 People To Go Viral On The Internet

Image source: astralrig96

Other times, it’s not just the hair that’s a problem — it’s the lack thereof. Sometimes hair looks funny; other times, bald spots or a gust of wind reveal that some people are going bald. Male pattern baldness, also known as androgenetic alopecia, is actually the biggest factor in these cases, as it affects around 80% of men by the time they’re 60 years old.

This number is lower among younger men, but about 20 to 25% of men with a genetic predisposition to baldness, for instance, if their dad or grandfather is bald, will begin showing signs of hair thinning by their early 20s. This, in reality, is no reason for shame or insecurity, but, well, if having hair can affect one’s self-esteem, losing it can be just as stressful, if not more.

#15 The Fence

All It Took Was One Bad Hair Day For These 77 People To Go Viral On The Internet

Image source: CYCH00

#16 What & How??

All It Took Was One Bad Hair Day For These 77 People To Go Viral On The Internet

Image source: Sparkle7788

#17 I Think He Going To Have A Great Summer LOL 😂

All It Took Was One Bad Hair Day For These 77 People To Go Viral On The Internet

Image source: TwistFar3378

#18 Lord Farquad Has Arrived

All It Took Was One Bad Hair Day For These 77 People To Go Viral On The Internet

Image source: Lilbiiird

Despite the large number of men who experience hair thinning, only a small minority seek surgical hair transplants or even non-surgical hairpieces like wigs and toupees. Studies have shown that most men either fully embrace the bald life by shaving or cutting their hair short, or they opt to use non-invasive daily treatments (most of which are highly toxic to pets, too!).

But in the same study, around 2% to 5% of balding men actually end up getting surgical hair transplants, despite the high cost. While bald and shaved heads, or close buzz cuts, are now trendy for many, the idea that having hair is better than shaving it still persists, and it’s a hard societal expectation to break.

#19 Antonio Conte’s Hair Transformation Is Unreal

All It Took Was One Bad Hair Day For These 77 People To Go Viral On The Internet

Image source: IllSalad3669

#20 There’s A Lot Going On Here

All It Took Was One Bad Hair Day For These 77 People To Go Viral On The Internet

Image source: BoogerDrawers

#21 Well

All It Took Was One Bad Hair Day For These 77 People To Go Viral On The Internet

Image source: Kaesebrot1234

#22 Paris Hilton In The Mid 00’s

All It Took Was One Bad Hair Day For These 77 People To Go Viral On The Internet

Image source: Ma_Bowls

Plenty of the haircuts on this list are just a representation of someone’s personal style. Unique hairstyles are now more accepted than ever, with alternative and counterculture styles transitioning into mainstream pop culture through social media platforms. But studies show that what starts as a subcultural stylistic choice can eventually become homogenized by trends.

No experience is unique, and now, more than ever, we’re seeing people’s lives through screens, so that’s understandably where we find inspiration for our next hairdos. So what starts off as unique might just end up being the next viral hairdo for the next generation. But hey, don’t let one bad hair day or style bring you down — it’s just another chapter of your life. But tell us, Pandas: have you ever had a particularly bad hair day? What happened? Let us know!

#23 A Gentleman From The 80’s

All It Took Was One Bad Hair Day For These 77 People To Go Viral On The Internet

Image source: kalleboston

#24 Nailed It For Billboard Photo Day

All It Took Was One Bad Hair Day For These 77 People To Go Viral On The Internet

Image source: Mark_Darkly

#25 Same Dude Diftent Years

All It Took Was One Bad Hair Day For These 77 People To Go Viral On The Internet

Image source: dudnt__asked

#26 Wth Is This A Wig Or An Actual Haircut?!

All It Took Was One Bad Hair Day For These 77 People To Go Viral On The Internet

Image source: Connect_Ad_8208

#27 Selling The House Is The Least Of Her Worries

All It Took Was One Bad Hair Day For These 77 People To Go Viral On The Internet

Image source: Malcolm_Flex

#28 This Is The “You’re Getting Scammed” Mohawk

All It Took Was One Bad Hair Day For These 77 People To Go Viral On The Internet

Image source: HexagonalDab

#29 Which Is Worse? LEGO Guy Hair Or Built-In Covid Mask?

All It Took Was One Bad Hair Day For These 77 People To Go Viral On The Internet

Image source: doug-demuro-is-daddy

#30 I’m Not Trying To Cause A Scene, But If The Window Lighting Is Going To Make Me Look Like This, I’m Gonna Need To Speak To Whoever’s In Charge Of The Sun…

All It Took Was One Bad Hair Day For These 77 People To Go Viral On The Internet

Image source: MuchGrape1428

#31 Breaking: This Hairline

All It Took Was One Bad Hair Day For These 77 People To Go Viral On The Internet

Image source: Expert-Bat6227

#32 Security Guard From The Nuggets vs. Minnesota Game

All It Took Was One Bad Hair Day For These 77 People To Go Viral On The Internet

Image source: 88963416

#33 So Much Going On Here

All It Took Was One Bad Hair Day For These 77 People To Go Viral On The Internet

Image source: oculusprime87

#34 * It’s Not A Phase… It’s Two Different Ones

All It Took Was One Bad Hair Day For These 77 People To Go Viral On The Internet

Image source: Feaselbf6

#35 Lady Who Stole Someone’s Phone

All It Took Was One Bad Hair Day For These 77 People To Go Viral On The Internet

Image source: __No__Control

#36 Barber Did Him Dirty

All It Took Was One Bad Hair Day For These 77 People To Go Viral On The Internet

Image source: Sparkle7788

#37 Nostalgia Hits Different

All It Took Was One Bad Hair Day For These 77 People To Go Viral On The Internet

Image source: Spirited-Hat-1827

#38 Name This Transformation

All It Took Was One Bad Hair Day For These 77 People To Go Viral On The Internet

Image source: Maximum_Trade5916

#39 I Got You, Bro

All It Took Was One Bad Hair Day For These 77 People To Go Viral On The Internet

Image source: adadhead

#40 The 90s Were A Special Time

All It Took Was One Bad Hair Day For These 77 People To Go Viral On The Internet

Image source: auralcoral

#41 What Do You Call This?

All It Took Was One Bad Hair Day For These 77 People To Go Viral On The Internet

Image source: AhmedAlNawab

#42 Grease Bob Cut

All It Took Was One Bad Hair Day For These 77 People To Go Viral On The Internet

Image source: Connect_Ad_8208

#43 Current Season Of Temptation Island

All It Took Was One Bad Hair Day For These 77 People To Go Viral On The Internet

Image source: Dogg_luvr

#44 Got That Fisher-Price Little People Cut

All It Took Was One Bad Hair Day For These 77 People To Go Viral On The Internet

Image source: boomboombob1

#45 😬

All It Took Was One Bad Hair Day For These 77 People To Go Viral On The Internet

Image source: IllSalad3669

#46 Japanese Exchange Student In Birmingham Asks For A Peaky Blinders Style Haircut

All It Took Was One Bad Hair Day For These 77 People To Go Viral On The Internet

Image source: doubtfuljoee

#47 Scary In So Many Ways

All It Took Was One Bad Hair Day For These 77 People To Go Viral On The Internet

Image source: wimbcr

#48 What

All It Took Was One Bad Hair Day For These 77 People To Go Viral On The Internet

Image source: Lilbiiird

#49 Rip To Her Eyebrows

All It Took Was One Bad Hair Day For These 77 People To Go Viral On The Internet

Image source: MuchGrape1428

#50 ??

All It Took Was One Bad Hair Day For These 77 People To Go Viral On The Internet

Image source: MuchGrape1428

#51 Bruh

All It Took Was One Bad Hair Day For These 77 People To Go Viral On The Internet

Image source: trimix4work

#52 Krusty’s Brother: Krispy

All It Took Was One Bad Hair Day For These 77 People To Go Viral On The Internet

Image source: ConsiderationAny5304

#53 This Extra From Impractical Jokers Audience

All It Took Was One Bad Hair Day For These 77 People To Go Viral On The Internet

Image source: madroots2

#54 10/10 On The Creepy-O-Meter

All It Took Was One Bad Hair Day For These 77 People To Go Viral On The Internet

Image source: MuchGrape1428

#55 David Allan Coe

All It Took Was One Bad Hair Day For These 77 People To Go Viral On The Internet

Image source: basssolotakeone86

#56 I Heard He’s Looking For Some Courage

All It Took Was One Bad Hair Day For These 77 People To Go Viral On The Internet

Image source: Rob_Marc

#57 The Jellyfish 🪼

All It Took Was One Bad Hair Day For These 77 People To Go Viral On The Internet

Image source: MuchGrape1428

#58 What Is This?

All It Took Was One Bad Hair Day For These 77 People To Go Viral On The Internet

Image source: AhmedAlNawab

#59 Girl On My Fb Deed. Omg

All It Took Was One Bad Hair Day For These 77 People To Go Viral On The Internet

Image source: Grand_Composer1603

#60 The Wolverine

All It Took Was One Bad Hair Day For These 77 People To Go Viral On The Internet

Image source: MuchGrape1428

#61 Which Is Worse?

All It Took Was One Bad Hair Day For These 77 People To Go Viral On The Internet

Image source: OhNoNotAgain9000

#62 Caught Myself A Little Jumpscare

All It Took Was One Bad Hair Day For These 77 People To Go Viral On The Internet

Image source: mensfrightsactivists

#63 What Did He Tell The Barber?

All It Took Was One Bad Hair Day For These 77 People To Go Viral On The Internet

Image source: AhmedAlNawab

#64 Ferret Top

All It Took Was One Bad Hair Day For These 77 People To Go Viral On The Internet

Image source: Ok_Needleworker_6017

#65 Half Off Sale On All Cuts

All It Took Was One Bad Hair Day For These 77 People To Go Viral On The Internet

Image source: Ok_Needleworker_6017

#66 Sports Clips

All It Took Was One Bad Hair Day For These 77 People To Go Viral On The Internet

Image source: 3_Tearz

#67 Was Browsing The Selection Of Books On Audible When I Saw This Bloke

All It Took Was One Bad Hair Day For These 77 People To Go Viral On The Internet

Image source: Brummbirne

#68 Guy’s A Billionaire And Went With This Look

All It Took Was One Bad Hair Day For These 77 People To Go Viral On The Internet

Image source: scott__p

#69 From An Early 00s German Talkshow, I Present To You: Horst

All It Took Was One Bad Hair Day For These 77 People To Go Viral On The Internet

Image source: timsemilla

#70 My County’s Mugshots Is A Goldmine

All It Took Was One Bad Hair Day For These 77 People To Go Viral On The Internet

Image source: bizzkitdotcom

#71 Nature Valley Bar Special!

All It Took Was One Bad Hair Day For These 77 People To Go Viral On The Internet

Image source: [deleted]

#72 How Do You Even Eat?

All It Took Was One Bad Hair Day For These 77 People To Go Viral On The Internet

Image source: agnummay

#73 Some Guy Who Added Me On Fb

All It Took Was One Bad Hair Day For These 77 People To Go Viral On The Internet

Image source: ChefSale

#74 “Barber, I’d Like The Brother From Home Alone, Please. It Was My Favorite Movie As A Young 20’s-Something!”

All It Took Was One Bad Hair Day For These 77 People To Go Viral On The Internet

Image source: g0ldilungs

#75 Local Newsman From Northern Wisconsin

All It Took Was One Bad Hair Day For These 77 People To Go Viral On The Internet

Image source: Community_Standard

#76 Friend Got His Hair Cut By His Mother

All It Took Was One Bad Hair Day For These 77 People To Go Viral On The Internet

Image source: HydeVDL

#77 This Poor Fella From A Bulgarian TV Show :(

All It Took Was One Bad Hair Day For These 77 People To Go Viral On The Internet

Image source: PressureComplete4980

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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