All It Took Was One Bad Hair Day For These 77 People To Go Viral On The Internet

If you’ve never had a bad haircut, consider yourself blessed by the touch of all and any gods. It’s almost a rite of passage for any awkward 16-year-old. And you get extra points if you’re a girl, because I just know you shed some very real tears.
But while those moments might only live on in random pictures on Facebook or in a family album, not everyone is so lucky. Today, we bring you a selection of bad haircuts and terrible hair days that some people experienced, and that ended up going viral. And while we’re not ones to mock someone else’s misery, these ended up being pretty funny.
#1 Ummm…🤔
Image source: MuchGrape1428
#2 What In The…?
Image source: MuchGrape1428
#3 How Do I Tell My Barber I Want This Cut?
Image source: noonelikesyou2
While these are mostly posted in good nature, just to show off funny moments in people’s lives, it’s not always completely without consequences. Dr. Marianne LaFrance at Yale University actually studied the mental and emotional impact of bad hair days. It may seem like a funny concept to study, but she found it can heavily affect how you see yourself.
Bad hair days and bad haircuts have been shown to increase self-doubt, social insecurity, and self-criticism. Because of a lack of confidence, your daily work, tasks, and even social interactions can also be negatively affected, like a domino effect. The study even showed that participants who thought about their bad hair days felt immediately less intelligent and less capable of handling everyday tasks.
#4 How Does One Come Up With This
Image source: One_Cap_6299
#5 The Hobbit Bob – Yooou… Shall Not… Paaass!!
Image source: MuchGrape1428
#6 Ouch
Image source: MuchGrape1428
It also doesn’t help that sometimes, when you go to a hairdresser, they may not exactly see your vision or even make it happen the way you imagined. A OnePoll study of British consumers found that about 1 in 5 adults, or 20% of respondents, have cried after leaving a hair salon. It even led 12% to say they called in sick to work or skipped social events just to avoid being seen.
It’s never easy to perceive yourself in a way that can actually affect your daily life. But at the same time, it’s just as hard to force yourself into a situation where your looks will end up drawing attention. Either people will notice the haircut, or you’ll feel like everyone’s staring. It sounds vain, but everyone cares about how they look to some degree — and if you think you don’t, yes, you do.
#7 Karl Ix Of Sweden Was So Religious That He Turned His Combover Into A Crucifix
Image source: Chilifille
#8 Double Mohawk
Image source: SecretSatyriasis
#9 Once You Defeat All The Other Karens. This Is The Final Boss
Image source: Feaselbf6
#10 Name The Cut
Image source: jotalaja
In situations where you aren’t just having a bad hair day, but a bad haircut week, you can usually go to a different salon and try to fix the problem. But that can get pricey, which is becoming an increasing issue for anyone wanting a haircut. To the point where some people might even try to do their hair themselves at home.
During the 2020–2021 lockdowns, DIY haircuts actually spiked dramatically on Google Search Trends, with terms like “how to cut your own hair” growing by 300%. And yes, apparently, emergency salon appointments also spiked once restrictions were lifted, which is hilarious.
#11 Just Shave It
Image source: MuchGrape1428
#12 The Ice Cream Cone
Image source: FeistySecret9327
#13 Nice Bowlcut
Image source: esporx
#14 No Thanks
Image source: astralrig96
Other times, it’s not just the hair that’s a problem — it’s the lack thereof. Sometimes hair looks funny; other times, bald spots or a gust of wind reveal that some people are going bald. Male pattern baldness, also known as androgenetic alopecia, is actually the biggest factor in these cases, as it affects around 80% of men by the time they’re 60 years old.
This number is lower among younger men, but about 20 to 25% of men with a genetic predisposition to baldness, for instance, if their dad or grandfather is bald, will begin showing signs of hair thinning by their early 20s. This, in reality, is no reason for shame or insecurity, but, well, if having hair can affect one’s self-esteem, losing it can be just as stressful, if not more.
#15 The Fence
Image source: CYCH00
#16 What & How??
Image source: Sparkle7788
#17 I Think He Going To Have A Great Summer LOL 😂
Image source: TwistFar3378
#18 Lord Farquad Has Arrived
Image source: Lilbiiird
Despite the large number of men who experience hair thinning, only a small minority seek surgical hair transplants or even non-surgical hairpieces like wigs and toupees. Studies have shown that most men either fully embrace the bald life by shaving or cutting their hair short, or they opt to use non-invasive daily treatments (most of which are highly toxic to pets, too!).
But in the same study, around 2% to 5% of balding men actually end up getting surgical hair transplants, despite the high cost. While bald and shaved heads, or close buzz cuts, are now trendy for many, the idea that having hair is better than shaving it still persists, and it’s a hard societal expectation to break.
#19 Antonio Conte’s Hair Transformation Is Unreal
Image source: IllSalad3669
#20 There’s A Lot Going On Here
Image source: BoogerDrawers
#21 Well
Image source: Kaesebrot1234
#22 Paris Hilton In The Mid 00’s
Image source: Ma_Bowls
Plenty of the haircuts on this list are just a representation of someone’s personal style. Unique hairstyles are now more accepted than ever, with alternative and counterculture styles transitioning into mainstream pop culture through social media platforms. But studies show that what starts as a subcultural stylistic choice can eventually become homogenized by trends.
No experience is unique, and now, more than ever, we’re seeing people’s lives through screens, so that’s understandably where we find inspiration for our next hairdos. So what starts off as unique might just end up being the next viral hairdo for the next generation. But hey, don’t let one bad hair day or style bring you down — it’s just another chapter of your life. But tell us, Pandas: have you ever had a particularly bad hair day? What happened? Let us know!
#23 A Gentleman From The 80’s
Image source: kalleboston
#24 Nailed It For Billboard Photo Day
Image source: Mark_Darkly
#25 Same Dude Diftent Years
Image source: dudnt__asked
#26 Wth Is This A Wig Or An Actual Haircut?!
Image source: Connect_Ad_8208
#27 Selling The House Is The Least Of Her Worries
Image source: Malcolm_Flex
#28 This Is The “You’re Getting Scammed” Mohawk
Image source: HexagonalDab
#29 Which Is Worse? LEGO Guy Hair Or Built-In Covid Mask?
Image source: doug-demuro-is-daddy
#30 I’m Not Trying To Cause A Scene, But If The Window Lighting Is Going To Make Me Look Like This, I’m Gonna Need To Speak To Whoever’s In Charge Of The Sun…
Image source: MuchGrape1428
#31 Breaking: This Hairline
Image source: Expert-Bat6227
#32 Security Guard From The Nuggets vs. Minnesota Game
Image source: 88963416
#33 So Much Going On Here
Image source: oculusprime87
#34 * It’s Not A Phase… It’s Two Different Ones
Image source: Feaselbf6
#35 Lady Who Stole Someone’s Phone
Image source: __No__Control
#36 Barber Did Him Dirty
Image source: Sparkle7788
#37 Nostalgia Hits Different
Image source: Spirited-Hat-1827
#38 Name This Transformation
Image source: Maximum_Trade5916
#39 I Got You, Bro
Image source: adadhead
#40 The 90s Were A Special Time
Image source: auralcoral
#41 What Do You Call This?
Image source: AhmedAlNawab
#42 Grease Bob Cut
Image source: Connect_Ad_8208
#43 Current Season Of Temptation Island
Image source: Dogg_luvr
#44 Got That Fisher-Price Little People Cut
Image source: boomboombob1
#45 😬
Image source: IllSalad3669
#46 Japanese Exchange Student In Birmingham Asks For A Peaky Blinders Style Haircut
Image source: doubtfuljoee
#47 Scary In So Many Ways
Image source: wimbcr
#48 What
Image source: Lilbiiird
#49 Rip To Her Eyebrows
Image source: MuchGrape1428
#50 ??
Image source: MuchGrape1428
#51 Bruh
Image source: trimix4work
#52 Krusty’s Brother: Krispy
Image source: ConsiderationAny5304
#53 This Extra From Impractical Jokers Audience
Image source: madroots2
#54 10/10 On The Creepy-O-Meter
Image source: MuchGrape1428
#55 David Allan Coe
Image source: basssolotakeone86
#56 I Heard He’s Looking For Some Courage
Image source: Rob_Marc
#57 The Jellyfish 🪼
Image source: MuchGrape1428
#58 What Is This?
Image source: AhmedAlNawab
#59 Girl On My Fb Deed. Omg
Image source: Grand_Composer1603
#60 The Wolverine
Image source: MuchGrape1428
#61 Which Is Worse?
Image source: OhNoNotAgain9000
#62 Caught Myself A Little Jumpscare
Image source: mensfrightsactivists
#63 What Did He Tell The Barber?
Image source: AhmedAlNawab
#64 Ferret Top
Image source: Ok_Needleworker_6017
#65 Half Off Sale On All Cuts
Image source: Ok_Needleworker_6017
#66 Sports Clips
Image source: 3_Tearz
#67 Was Browsing The Selection Of Books On Audible When I Saw This Bloke
Image source: Brummbirne
#68 Guy’s A Billionaire And Went With This Look
Image source: scott__p
#69 From An Early 00s German Talkshow, I Present To You: Horst
Image source: timsemilla
#70 My County’s Mugshots Is A Goldmine
Image source: bizzkitdotcom
#71 Nature Valley Bar Special!
Image source: [deleted]
#72 How Do You Even Eat?
Image source: agnummay
#73 Some Guy Who Added Me On Fb
Image source: ChefSale
#74 “Barber, I’d Like The Brother From Home Alone, Please. It Was My Favorite Movie As A Young 20’s-Something!”
Image source: g0ldilungs
#75 Local Newsman From Northern Wisconsin
Image source: Community_Standard
#76 Friend Got His Hair Cut By His Mother
Image source: HydeVDL
#77 This Poor Fella From A Bulgarian TV Show :(
Image source: PressureComplete4980
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