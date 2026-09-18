Prince Harry Breaks Silence On His Kids’ Schooling After Harsh Backlash Over Pulling Them Out Just Days In

Controversies followed Prince Harry back home as he returned to the UK in August 2026 with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two kids, Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are allegedly house-hunting in the Cotswolds, with plans to stay in England long-term, or at least until their kids finish school.
To that end, Archie and Lilibet were reportedly enrolled in a $35,000 private school but had to be pulled out just two days after classes began.
The news prompted a fresh wave of backlash against the couple, with more accusations of being “neglectful” towards the children.
Now, Harry has opened up about his kids’ schooling and his overall experience of being back in the UK.
Prince Harry talked about his kids and homecoming after raising $2.2 million for charity
On Thursday, September 17, Prince Harry attended the Invictus Spirit Gala Dinner & Awards in London. Meghan Markle did not attend.
He helped raise about $2.2 million at the fundraiser, which is associated with the Invictus Games, the international sporting tournament he founded in 2014 for wounded military veterans.
The Duke spoke with Hello! magazine after the ceremony, talking about his homecoming.
“The last two weeks have been… It’s been eventful,” Harry said. “But, you know, we’re getting stuck into the work.”
“Kids are in school. We’re happy. And as I said, it’s great to be back on British soil,” he said about his family.
Speaking on how it has been to be back home after six long years, the Duke said, “It’s great. It’s wonderful to be back on British soil and really nice to see so many old faces and friends who came to this, and new faces as well, and new donors. And most of all, I guess, my Invictus family.”
Harry and Meghan pulled their kids out of a school over security concerns
A spokesperson for the Sussexes told the media in September 2026 that the decision to move Archie and Lilibet out of their previous school was taken “following a discussion with the family’s security team about the practicalities of their current arrangements.”
Sources close to Harry and Meghan told Hello! magazine that while the pair had no issue with the school itself, the commute seemed to be the challenge.
Although the Duke and Duchess’ staff reviewed the institution over the summer holidays, their private security team struggled because of the distance between their residence and the school and heavy traffic in the area.
One incident in particular made it tough for the vehicles to stay in convoy, a source said, without revealing any specifics.
“It’s a real shame, because they absolutely adored the school, the kids and their parents,” a friend of theirs told the outlet.
“It was perfect for them in every way, and the children really enjoyed their time there. They really wanted to make it work, but they had to make a difficult decision based on the fact that the team couldn’t make the school run operationally secure.”
Harry and Meghan were blasted for allegedly endangering their children
Ben Whitley/PA Images via Getty Images
Archie and Lilibet reportedly joined a new school after a taster session earlier this week. Prince Harry was spotted settling his daughter into reception, and the couple has been added to the parents’ WhatsApp groups.
As Harry confirmed the update in his latest comments, viewers turned on him again for revealing family details while demanding privacy from the public.
“So worried about security that this private citizen is talking to you about this,” one said. Another wrote, “He’s updating to cause a frenzy so they can get special taxpayer-funded security and services.”
“If privacy is genuinely the priority, the most effective strategy is simple… stop broadcasting your family life to millions of strangers,” royal expert Kinsey Schofield recently said about Meghan Markle sharing videos of her children online just days before the school-related security concerns emerged.
Phil Harris – WPA Pool/Getty Images
Harry and Meghan also faced allegations of being “spoiled brats” after they took offense at King Charles III’s letter, allegedly at Prince William’s suggestion, which called them “private citizens.”
According to several sources, they wanted to be consulted about the letter before it was released to the media, and preferred to be called “public figures” instead.
“That shows poor parenting,” one netizen commented
Follow Us