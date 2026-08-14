“That Is NOT Nicole Kidman”: Plastic Surgeon Weighs In On Why Actress Looks So Different In New Photos

Nicole Kidman has spent decades being one of Hollywood’s most recognizable faces. But now, some fans claim they don’t recognize her at all.
When the 59-year-old actress was featured as the cover star of British Vogue’s September 2026 issue, many speculated whether the images were AI-generated or if she had cosmetic procedures done to her face.
One plastic surgeon said, “There are certainly aspects of Nicole’s appearance that could be consistent with aesthetic maintenance.”
Nicole Kidman was branded “unrecognizable” and “AI” after her recent photos for British Vogue
In her recent interview with British Vogue, Kidman spoke about her divorce from Keith Urban and how she was “madly in love” with Tom Cruise in her 20s.
Many fans praised the fashion-forward spread. But critics claimed there was more to her transformation than just makeup and styling.
“She looks like AI,” one said, while a second wrote, “Her face doesn’t move. It’s uncanny and uncomfortable to watch.”
“She finally got a facelift instead of just filling her face up with gallons of filler and Botox. Looks much better,” claimed a third comment.
Plastic surgeon Dr. Omar Tillo, Medical Director and Plastic Surgeon at CREO Clinic, shared his thoughts and said, “There are certainly aspects of Nicole’s appearance that could be consistent with aesthetic maintenance, but a photograph cannot tell us what treatment somebody has or hasn’t had.”
Based on the published photos, Dr. Tillo said her forehead and the area around the eyes appear very smooth, which could be consistent with treatments such as Botox.
“There is also maintained volume through the cheeks and mid-face that could potentially be achieved with subtle dermal filler, although make-up and lighting can create a similar impression,” he told Bored Panda.
“Botox, subtle fillers and skin-tightening treatments could potentially explain some of Kidman’s features,” Dr. Omar Tillo said
The plastic surgeon pointed out how her skin appears “remarkably firm and even in texture.”
“There are numerous non-surgical treatments designed to improve skin quality and tightening, including energy-based treatments and resurfacing procedures, so these would also be plausible possibilities if she does undergo aesthetic maintenance,” he added.
Despite online speculation that Kidman has undergone a facelift, Dr. Tillo said the images do not provide enough evidence to support this claim.
Kevin Mazur/MG26/Getty Images / British Vogue
“I don’t see anything in these particular photographs that allows me to confidently conclude that she has undergone facelift surgery,” he said.
“If treatments are contributing to her appearance, the photographs are at least as compatible with a combination of subtle injectables and skin-quality or tightening treatments,” he added.
The key, Dr. Tillo said, is not to confuse possible signs of cosmetic treatment with proof that a procedure actually happened.
While photographs can show features that may be consistent with certain cosmetic treatments, it is impossible to confirm them without examining the patient or having a look at their medical history.
The surgeon said Kidman’s ultra-smooth skin and sharply defined features may explain why fans thought her photos looked AI-generated
As for the claims about Kidman’s photos being AI-generated, Dr. Tillo said this could be because viewers are “picking up on a mismatch between what they expect a real face to look like and what they’re seeing.”
Real faces have texture, pores, fine lines, slight asymmetries and variations in tone, he said.
But in Kidman’s latest snaps, a lot of these “small imperfections” appear extremely softened, and the Oscar winner’s facial features and contours “remain very sharply defined.”
“That combination can create an uncanny effect,” he said. “The skin looks exceptionally uniform, yet the eyes, brows, cheekbones and jawline are very precise. Those are also characteristics we have become accustomed to seeing in AI-generated imagery, where faces can look almost impossibly polished.”
The surgeon also believes “familiarity” played an important role in the rampant speculation, especially because Kidman is someone who has been extensively photographed for decades.
“So people have a very established idea of what her face looks like,” he said. “Changes in make-up, eyebrow styling, lighting, camera angles, and post-production can therefore make her appear surprisingly different without necessarily reflecting an equally dramatic change to her face in real life.”
The bottom line, he asserted, is that there is no reliable way of saying whether AI was involved, just by looking at the finished photos alone.
Fashion photography has long been capable of dramatically altering how someone looks. And with today’s advanced lighting, retouching and color-grading techniques, a Hollywood star’s looks can be amplified to a great degree.
The expert warned against treating celebrity faces like they are “public medical records”
The intense reaction to Kidman’s photos is also part of a wider culture online, where celebrities are relentlessly scrutinized.
Every change in their faces and bodies are dissected, debated, and often attributed to cosmetic procedures or health issues, despite there being no evidence.
Dr. Tillo said the curiosity surrounding someone as recognizable as Kidman is understandable. And there is “nothing inherently wrong” with discussing what might be contributing to a noticeable change.
But it is important to recognize the “limits of what a photograph can actually tell us,” he said.
“The problem comes when that curiosity turns into relentless scrutiny, and people without medical knowledge begin presenting assumptions about somebody’s health, medication or treatment history as fact,” he said.
“We have seen that recently with both Ariana Grande and Kate Beckinsale,” he added.
He noted how both the stars have faced intense commentary in recent months, and there has been speculation about changes in their weight and appearance.
Both Ariana Grande and Kate Beckinsale have faced relentless scrutiny over their weight and appearance in recent months
“Both have subsequently taken steps away from parts of public life, with Beckinsale removing her Instagram content and Grande announcing plans to step back from public-facing work,” Dr. Tillo said.
“We cannot say that online commentary alone caused those decisions, but it does show why the impact of this culture shouldn’t be dismissed,” he said.
“When thousands of strangers are analyzing your face or body, diagnosing you with an eating dis**der, accusing you of taking weight-loss medication or dissecting every physical change, that scrutiny can become incredibly invasive,” he added.
There can be many reasons why someone’s appearance seems different, including stress, illness, medication, personal circumstances, or aesthetic treatments.
“Unless you know that person’s circumstances, you do not know which applies,” Dr. Tillo said.
Moreover, there is a clear line between discussing what might explain a visible change and making definitive claims about someone’s health or medical history without any evidence.
“When public figures begin withdrawing from spaces where they are subjected to this level of commentary, it should make us question where curiosity ends, and harmful scrutiny begins,” Dr. Tillo concluded. “We can discuss celebrity appearances without treating somebody’s face or body as a public medical record.”
“I’ve seen better impersonators, tbh,” one commented on Nicole Kidman’s British Vogue photos
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