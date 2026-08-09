Perez Hilton’s Team Reveals He Suffered Significant Injuries And Will Need A Surgery In Coming Days

Perez Hilton’s team has shared a new update on the celebrity blogger’s condition after he was hospitalized following a mental health crisis on August 4.
In a statement posted on his official website, they revealed that Hilton suffered significant blood loss and additional injuries during the incident and will need surgery in the coming days.
The update also confirmed that he remains hospitalized under Florida’s Baker Act.
Perez Hilton’s team shared that his injuries are serious, and recovery will take time
In the latest statement, Hilton’s team confirmed the 48-year-old suffered serious injuries during Tuesday’s incident.
They said he experienced “a significant blood loss” along with other injuries that have not been publicly disclosed.
According to the statement, doctors have determined that he will require surgery.
“Perez suffered significant blood loss, along with additional injuries, and will require surgery in the coming days.”
His team also shared that his condition remains stable, although they stressed that recovery will not happen quickly.
“His condition remains serious but stable.”
They further added that both his medical treatment and emotional recovery will be “a long process.”
The statement revealed that Hilton had been able to spend time with his mother and sister while in the hospital.
Meanwhile, his three children are being cared for by immediate family members.
“Please allow them and the rest of the family the peace and privacy they desperately need during this incredibly difficult time.”
His representatives thanked supporters for the messages of encouragement they have received since the incident.
Hilton remains hospitalized under Florida’s Baker Act as an involuntary mental health hold
Florida’s Baker Act law allows medical professionals, law enforcement officers, and judges to place someone in an involuntary mental health hold if they are believed to be a danger to themselves or others.
According to the statement, his contact has been limited to immediate family, medical providers, and others directly involved in his case.
The update explained that these restrictions are part of the hospitalization process and asked the public to respect both Hilton’s privacy and his family’s during this difficult time.
Hilton’s hospitalization unfolded during a disturbing TikTok livestream where he hurt himself
Hilton, whose real name is Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr., was hospitalized on August 4 after a distressing TikTok livestream from his Miami home.
According to reports, viewers became concerned after seeing Hilton apparently covered in blood while holding a knife.
Multiple people contacted 911, prompting deputies from the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office to respond to his home.
Surveillance video from a neighbor’s property reportedly showed police arriving shortly after 7 p.m.
One deputy could be heard calling out. “Mario, it’s the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, please step out of the house.”
The livestream was later removed from TikTok, and Hilton’s account was subsequently suspended.
His family later confirmed that his children, sister, and niece had been inside the home when the mental health crisis began.
According to an earlier family statement, they immediately left the house once it became clear Hilton was harming himself.
“They immediately fled to protect the children from witnessing any further trauma.”
The family said their main focus now is helping the children recover emotionally from what they experienced.
“Our highest priority right now is helping the children begin to heal from what they experienced.”
A longtime family friend later shared what they said were Hilton’s first words after he was able to speak from his hospital bed.
According to the source, he looked at his mother and said, “I need help,” as reported by Bored Panda.
The friend, who has reportedly known the family for nearly two decades, said Hilton remains in a very difficult emotional state.
“He’s still in a dark place.”
Friends also said they were shocked by the incident because nothing earlier that day suggested a crisis was about to unfold.
According to one source, Hilton had spent the day discussing future projects and appeared excited about work.
“It had been a good day up to then.” Another friend said the move from Las Vegas to Miami may have contributed to his stress, although no one close to him knows exactly what triggered Tuesday’s events.
“He did tell me that he was stressed out but, at the time, I thought it was because of the move. I didn’t know that it was because of anything else.”
It continued, “Whether it’s…the stress of having three children and looming bills and the inability to work while you’re navigating medical issues and just normal-life stressors – plus, I don’t know what his doctors were telling him about his condition – I think all of that contributed to this.”
Hilton had endured several serious health scares this year
The latest hospitalization comes just months after Hilton experienced multiple medical emergencies.
In March, he spent 21 days in the hospital after developing sepsis.
He later explained that he had developed an ulcer after taking flu medication on an empty stomach, which eventually caused a perforation requiring emergency treatment.
Speaking on Fox News Media’s Hang Out with Sean Hannity podcast, Hilton admitted he feared he would not survive.
“I thought I was gonna d*e.”
He described how his body began shutting down during the hospitalization.
“Everything that could go wrong, went wrong.”
He said he developed fluid in his lungs, experienced heart rhythm problems, and underwent two surgeries.
Just weeks later, Hilton faced another medical emergency when doctors discovered a deep vein thrombosis, or blood clot, in one of his legs.
He later told followers he was grateful the clot had been found before it reached his heart or lungs.
After using a walker during recovery, Hilton eventually shared that he was able to walk on his own again.
The blogger is the father of Mario, 13, Mia, 11, and Mayte, 8, all born through surrogacy.
“He never really respected the privacy of others,” wrote one netizen
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