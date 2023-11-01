Pain Hustlers: A Deep Dive Into the Netflix’s Drama

Pain Hustlers is an American crime drama film based on a book of the same name by Evan Hughes. The film’s screenplay was adapted by Wells Tower and was directed by David Yates. The film was released in the United States on 20 October 2023, before it was released for streaming on Netflix on 27 October 2023.
The story, as adapted from Evan Hughes’ book, follows a high school dropout who finds herself in the center of a criminal conspiracy. The film stars Emily Blunt, Chris Evans, Andy García, and Catherine O’Hara. Since its release, the film has so far been received negatively.
Is Pain Hustlers Based On A Real-Life Story?
Yes, Pain Hustlers is based on a real-life story that was told in a book by Hughes. It follows the life of Liza Drake, a high school dropout who is struggling to make ends meet while raising her young daughter. Looking to secure a better life for herself and her daughter, she gets a job with a pharmaceutical start-up company called Zanna Therapeutics. However, she soon finds herself in the center of a criminal conspiracy.
It is revealed that Zanna Therapeutics is pushing a fentanyl-based medication called Lonafen that acts as a quick pain reliever for patients suffering from cancer. The drug was developed by the company’s founder after his wife was killed by cancer. Although produced with good intentions, Lonafen is soon being used by not just cancer patients, but anyone who asks for the drug. The drug also proves to be addictive, and Zanna Therapeutics looks to take advantage of this to make as much money as possible.
Who Are The Characters?
The story of Zanna Therapeutics would be nothing without the characters central to the story. Liza Drake, portrayed by Emily Blunt, is the story’s central character. She is a high school dropout and single mother in need of money to pay for her daughter’s medical care. She gets a job with Zanna Therapeutics, a pharmaceutical start-up but then becomes involved in the company’s illegal schemes. Her charm and drive to succeed propels her and the company into the high life, and as time goes on, this causes her morality to be tested.
Alongside Emily Blunt, Chris Evans portrays Pete Brenner, a sales rep for Zanna Therapeutics. Pete Brenner is a stereotypical sleazebag salesman with a shoddy moral compass. For him, the financial bottom line comes before the safety of others, including those he has personal relationships with. Dr. Jack Neel, the founder of Zanna Therapeutics is portrayed by Andy García. The founder of Zanna Therapeutics, he developed Lonafen after his wife was killed by cancer. Brent Larkin, played by Jay Duplass, is the head of marketing at Zanna Therapeutics. Brian d’Arcy James portrays Dr. Nathan Lydell, the first doctor Liza Drake convinces to start prescribing Lonafen to his patients.
Jackie Drake, Liza Drake’s mother, is portrayed by Catherine O’Hara. She proves to be just as greedy as the rest of the characters. 14-year-old Chloe Coleman plays Phoebe Drake, Liza’s daughter who has a serious and expensive-to-treat condition.
What Are The Themes of Pain Hustlers?
Pain Hustlers follows, not only the life of Liza Drake, but everyone around her. Her story has been described as the classic rags-to-riches one. Pain Hustlers explores the themes of personal struggles and aspirations, as well as the role determination plays in overcoming them. The film also acts as a cautionary tale of what could potentially go wrong when greed comes into play.
By exploring the rag-to-riches journey, Pain Hustlers shows what can happen when looking to do the right thing goes wrong. Although the overarching themes of the film come to center on greed, it is shown that actions do have consequences after Zanna Therapeutics has to face the law.
What Have Reviews Been Like So Far?
After the release of the book the film is based on in 2022, a screen adaptation has been eagerly anticipated by fans of the book. However, since its release, Pain Hustlers has received generally negative reviews from audiences and critics, earning 23% on Rotten Tomatoes. Despite the promising cast and premise, the execution of the film has been criticized by reviewers.
Pain Hustlers is also the third consecutive “rotten” movie on Rotten Tomatoes for Chris Evans. This marks his worst streak on the website since 2010. However, in the midst of the negative reception, some reviewers have advised audiences to ignore the early reviews and go in to see the movie for themselves.