A familiar face on television, actress Monica Raymund is one of the fastest-rising stars in Hollywood. With over a decade of appearances in film and television, Raymund has starred alongside some of the industry’s finest actors. Although not a household name, she gained recognition for her role on the NBC drama Chicago Fire from 2012 to 2019.
While Chicago Fire remains Raymund’s longest appearance in television, Starz’s Hightown TV series role has put her back in the spotlight. And it isn’t only on television that she’s getting all the attention. Raymund also landed a prominent supporting role on the big screen in 2023. For more about the beautiful actress, here are 7 things you probably didn’t know about Hightown‘s Monica Raymund.
She Was Born Into A Wealthy Family
Monica Raymund was born in St. Petersburg, Florida, on July 26, 1986. Her paternal grandfather was Edward C. Raymund, a businessman and the founder of Tech Data Corp., which deals in computer components and software. Raymund’s father is Steve A. Raymund, the first son of Edward C. Raymund. Monica Raymund is the first child and daughter of Steve and Sonia Raymund. Raymund’s father became the CEO of Tech Data Corp., in 1986. Although now retired as CEO, he’s the company’s board chairman. In 2021, the company merged with Synnex to form TD Synnex. The company is worth about $8 billion.
Monica Raymund Was Raised Jewish
Monica Raymund’s grandfather and father are of German and Eastern European Jewish descent. However, Raymund’s mother is Dominican. Her father, as a practicing Jew, raised his children in the Jewish customs and religion. Growing up, Monica Raymund attended a Reform Judaism temple in Florida. As such, Raymund celebrated a bat mitzvah when she was of age. However, these days, Raymund doesn’t actively practice Judaism.
She Lost Her Only Brother In 2015
Growing up, Monica Raymund had a brother, Will Raymund. They were the only children of their parents. Will had always loved music and attended Boston’s Berklee College of Music. Sadly, Will Raymund died in August 2015, at the age of 27. Until his death, Will was a music promoter and a sound and lighting engineer. Monica and her brother shared a love for music, but Monica admitted it’s more of a hobby for her than a career.
Monica Raymund Graduated From Juilliard School In 2008
Born and raised in St. Petersburg, Florida, Monica Raymund attended and graduated from Shorecrest Preparatory School in 2004. With a passion for acting, Raymund chose to head East and attend the prestigious film, drama, and music school, Juilliard School. She graduated as part of the school’s Drama Division Group 37 in 2008 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts. Raymund graduated with fellow actors Ben Rappaport and Finn Wittrock in 2008.
She Began Her Career Performing In Stage Plays
With a passion for acting, it’s unsurprising that Monica Raymund actively participated in plays at Juilliard School. Raymund performed in Richard Feldman‘s Cymbeline play, Trazana Beverley‘s Animal Farm, and Jonathan Bernstein‘s The Diviners. Back home in St. Petersburg, Florida, she performed the lead role of Althea Dunbar in Bob Devin Jones‘ Manhattan Casino and William Leavengood‘s Webb’s City: The Musical play. Before transitioning to on-screen acting, Raymund performed in José Rivera‘s Boleros for the Disenchanted at Boston’s Huntington Theatre Company.
Monica Raymund’s On-screen Acting Career
Monica Raymund made her first on-screen appearance in a short film, Fighter, where she played the character of Sarah in 2007. The next year, she guest-starred in an episode of the popular NBC crime drama Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (2008). Since then, Raymund has appeared in several roles on television. Beginning with Lie to Me (2009–2011), she moved on to a recurring role in The Good Wife (2011–2012). Raymund landed a long-running role playing the iconic character of Gabriela Dawson in Chicago Fire (2012–2019). During the show’s run, she made crossover appearances in its sister shows, Chicago P.D. (2014–2018) and Chicago Med (2016–2018).
Exiting Chicago Fire in 2019, Raymund was cast in the lead role of Starz’s Hightown series as Jacqueline “Jackie” Quiñones. The show is still airing, with season 3 greenlit for production in March 2022 and a possible release before the end of 2023. On the big screen, Raymund made her feature film debut with the 2012 crime drama Arbitrage. Focusing on her work in Chicago Fire, Raymund took fewer roles in film. She starred in Brahmin Bulls (2013), Happy Baby (2016), and Bros (2022). More recently, Raymund starred as lead prosecutor, Commander Katherine Challee, in The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (2023)
Monica Raymund’s Relationships
Monica Raymund has been married once. She married Neil Patrick Stewart on June 11, 2011. The couple stayed together for about two years before officially separating in early 2013. Their divorce was finalized sometime in 2014. Besides her divorce, Raymund made headlines in February 2014 when she replied to a comment on Twitter confirming she was bisexual.
However, she later clarified she wasn’t just coming out, as she had been out and proud for a decade before the comment. In September 2015, Raymund began dating Chicago-born cinematographer and producer Tari Segal. Segal had worked on set for 16 episodes of Chicago Fire from 2014 to 2015. However, with no recent pictures together, it’s uncertain if Monica Raymund and Tari Segal are still together.