Missing’s Success Points To An Important Sub-Genre In Modern Movies

The movie, Missing, starts off as a simple disappearing story that comes close to veering off the edge several times. The clever concept of only showing the film through the user’s computer screen is an excellent method that helps us connect with the character instantly. We’re being thrust into a world that everyone understands and open the lives of these characters. The internet can be a true mask of a person that is behind the screen. That is more evident as the film moves along at a brisk place by diving deep into the lives of Grace, Kevin, and June.
Once Grace goes missing, it cracks open the vast ways that technology can deceive the naked eye. From the trick of Kevin sending a picture of Grace to June, to several revelations that sent the investigation down a deep rabbit hole; Missing showcased that we’re so far advanced within technology that even the average joe can be become a high-tech criminal mastermind thanks to a bunch of tutorials on Youtube. Evil truly exists in our world. Though the movie, Missing, goes over-the-top at several points, but it effectively highlights the negatives that come with technology advancement.
Missing Explores Social Media’s Impact On The Younger Generation
Plenty of good has come out of social media, most notably is the way we interact with one another. However, one of the biggest negatives to come from the rise of social media is the unhealthy need for attention and validation. In the movie, Missing, June is pretty tech savvy as she searches for her mother, but there’s a few lessons throughout the film that harms her way of thinking thanks to social media.
Since the way we interact with people is mainly through text messaging, it hinders the need to feel empathy for others and often results in cyber bullying. Though June is on a journey to find the truth, many of the moments presented in Missing present a character flaw that has been ingrained in the young generation because of social media. The impact of this new wave of technology is certainly awe-inspiring, but the dangers of it is all too real. The new sub-genre of techno-thriller movies, like Missing, explores the negatives of our modern culture that gives an important voice to the true horrors of reality.
