Meet The Cast of We’re Here Season 2

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, production across the entire entertainment industry came to a screeching halt. This meant that there was a serious shortage of new content. However, despite that, there were still a few new shows released during the year, and We’re Here was one of them. The HBO Max series debuted in the spring of 2020 and it quickly became popular among viewers. In the show, three drag queens travel to small towns throughout the United States to work with residents to perform in a drag show. The second season of the show debuted in October of 2021, and fans were very excited to see their favorite drag queens back in action. Keep reading to learn more about the cast of We’re Here season 2.
Bob the Drag Queen
Bob the Drag Queen, who is also known as Caldwell Tidicue, was born and raised in Georgia. As most people know, Georgia certainly isn’t the most liberal place on earth, but Bob was raised in an open-minded environment due to the fact that his mother owned a local drag bar. After graduating from high school, Bob enrolled in Columbus State University where he studied theater. In order to pursue his career as a performer, he decided to move to New York City. Although his original plan was to get into acting and stand-up comedy, he found himself becoming interested in the drag scene instead. When RuPaul’s Drag Race debuted in 2009, Bob became a big fan of the show. Although he initially struggled when he began performing as a drag queen, Bob eventually found his footing. Several years later, he had a full-circle moment when he was cast in RuPaul’s Drag Race for its eighth season. Not only was Bob a fierce competitor during his time on the show, but he walked away as the season’s winner which ultimately helped open lots of other doors for him. In addition to the work he does on We’re Here, Bob is active in many other creative and entrepreneurial pursuits including a YouTube channel. His channel has gotten more than 30 million views and the numbers just keep climbing.
Eureka O’Hara
Eureka O’Hara is about as fabulous as they come. Born and raised in Tennessee, they began their drag career at a bar in Johnson City. They chose the name Eureka as a nod to their mother whose first name is very similar. After several years in the local drag seen, Eureka had become quite well known. When the opportunity to compete on RuPaul’s Drag Race came along, Eureka decided to drop out of school at East Tennessee State University. They joined the cast for the show’s ninth season, but had to leave early due to an ACL injury. This made them the first person in the show’s history to leave due to an injury. They returned again for the 10th season where they placed in the top three. During their time on the show, Eureka became a fan favorite which ultimately opened up doors for other opportunities. In addition to their work in the drag community, Eureka is also a proud anti-bullying advocate who has used their platform to raise awareness to the cause.
Shangela
Born Darius Jeremy Pierce, Shangela is originally from Texas where he was raised in a Southern Baptist family. He began dressing in drag during high school but didn’t start performing as Shangela until the late 2000s. Just a year after really getting into the scene, Shangela was crowned California Entertainer of the Year in 2010. From then on, doors really began to open for him. He competed in the second season of Rupaul’s Drag Race but was the first person to be eliminated. However, he returned to compete two more times. Over the years, Shangela has made several other TV appearances on shows like Toddlers & Tiaras, 2 Broke Girls, and Dance Moms. On top of his work as a drag queen, Shangela has also released music and her voice was even used on Ariana Grande’s song “NASA“.
What’s Next For We’re Here?
With two successful seasons already in the bag, We’re Here is still going strong. The show has already been renewed for a third season and viewers are looking forward to seeing who the crew is going to be working with next season. Unfortunately, there’s no word on where the third season will be filmed or when it will premiere, but it will likely be some time in 2022. In the meantime, there’s plenty of time to catch up on the first two seasons on HBO Max.