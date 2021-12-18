Meet The Cast of “American Auto”

December is a beautiful month filled with the holiday spirit, parties, travel, shopping, wrapping, school events for parents with kids, and so much more, so you might wonder what networks are thinking introducing new shows when no one even has time to sleep. However, it seems that NBC has chosen to release their new show “American Auto,” on December 13, 2021, and it’s something fans are happy about. Some of us will have to catch up in a few months, but for now, fans are excited about the new comedy. The premise is simple: A group of people who work for a struggling motor company in Detroit is beside themselves as the company brings on a new CEO. It’s not that they don’t like the new CEO or their jobs, but the problem is that the new CEO doesn’t know a thing about, um, cars, and comes from the world of pharmaceuticals. We can easily see how this will be hilarious as so many mistakes, comedic errors, and issues ensue, and we thought we’d introduce you all to the genius cast.
Ana Gasteyer
Her character is that of Katherine. Everyone knows her because she’s one of Hollywood’s finest actresses, and she’s also a talented singer. She is famous for shows such as “Suburgatory,” and so much more. She’s been in the business since 1995, and she has been gracious enough to play some of our favorite characters when she was part of the Saturday Night Live cast. She’s an icon, and we cannot wait to see her take on this role.
Harriet Dyer
She plays the role of Sadie. She is young, she is famous, and she is making quite a name for herself. She’s had a big year in 2021 with this show, but also in her personal life. The Australian actress married the love of her life at the beginning of the year, and they welcomed a baby girl immediately following her birth in September via adoption. She is having a stellar year, and she’s living her best life.
Tye White
His character is Jack. There was a time when he was focused on college and getting a degree in something that would put him behind a desk for 40ish years because that is how he was raised to think. He went to the University of Michigan to enroll in drama classes, but he quickly changed his path at his father’s insistence. He later decided it wasn’t his thing sitting behind that desk, he headed for Michigan to Hollywood, and now here he is.
Jon Barinholtz
He plays the role of Wesley. You know him from his time on the hit sitcom, “Superstore,” but also from his many other roles in the movies and on television. He’s been in the business a long time, and he is not just an actor. He’s also a writer, and he’s responsible for some of the best work you’ve seen.
X Mayo
She’s taken on a character called Dori. According to her biography online, she is both a writer and an actress. More importantly – in our opinion – she is also a taco expert. She wanted to be in the business, so she left her home, her family, and her familiar surroundings back in 2013 to head to New York City with all of eighty bucks in her bank account and not much to go on, and now she’s killing it. This role is one that she is loving, and we cannot wait to see what she does with it.
Michael Benjamin Washington
He’s playing a man by the name of Cyrus. He goes by three names because he is that good. A born and raised Texan, he’s a man who knew what he wanted, and he made sure to get it. He hit it big when he was cast as Donald Jordan in the hit show “30 Rock,” with the likes of Tina Fey and Alec Baldwin, and he hasn’t stopped focusing on what is bigger, better, and next since. He also spent time working on the Netflix series “The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” and just about all the other shows that have ever aired on television. He’s that good.
Humphrey Ker
He plays Elliot, and he is good at what he does. This British actor is also a comedian, and that works for him in this role. He’s famous for many things, but it’s his time as a member of The Penny Dreadfuls that so many people adore about him. They are a sketch comedy group, and everyone adores their work.