10 Things You Didn’t Know About The Cable Guy’s Matthew Broderick

Matthew Broderick has graced our screens from his early days on Broadway to his voice-acting role in The Lion King. Before gaining stardom in movies like Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Broderick started with smaller roles in Horton Foote’s On Valentine’s Day. Broderick has since proven to be a multi-talented, accomplished performer and starred in other major performances.
Needless to say, the star has also solidified his position as a top-grossing actor in Hollywood. But there’s more to Matthew Broderick than just Broadway musicals. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about the star.
1. Matthew Broderick Almost Played Alex P. Keaton
Michael J. Fox may have played the conservative and multifaceted lead character in the NBC sitcom Family Ties, but Matthew Broderick almost secured the lead role. In 1982, Family Ties producers considered Matthew Broderick to play Alex P. Keaton in the sitcom. However, Broderick turned down the role due to commitment issues. The star went on to play some other roles that would turn into the best of Broderick’s career.
2. The Star Is Also A Singer
Besides his acting prowess, Matthew Broderick’s vocal range is as commendable as they come. In 1980, Broderick attended the Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts, the same school that inspired the movie Fame. His musical expertise earned him several productions of musicals, including The Producers (1968) and Nice Work If You Can Get It (2012).
3. Matthew Broderick Has Three Kids
Away from the big screens, Matthew Broderick is a family man through and through. The iconic figure shares three kids with his long-time wife, Sarah Jessica Parker. James Wilkie Broderick was born in 2002, then there are twin girls, Marion Loretta Elwell and Tabitha Hodge, born in 2009.
4. The Star Voiced Adult Simba In The Lion King
It’s no secret that the 1994 Disney animated film, The Lion King practically shaped a generation. So, in a way, Matthew Broderick helped shape a generation seeing as he voiced adult Simba. His overall voice performance and proficiency helped to bring the character to life, making Simba one of the most iconic Disney characters of all time.
5. Matthew Broderick Was Once In A Car Accident
In an unfortunate twist of events, Broderick made the mistake of driving on the wrong lane and eventually hit a Volvo. The dreadful accident claimed two lives — Anna Gallagher and her mother, Margaret Doherty. Broderick, on his part, was hospitalized with a broken leg, broken ribs, and a concussion. With a potential prison sentence of up to five years, Broderick was eventually charged with careless driving. In the end, he only received a $175 fine.
6. Broderick Is A Dancer
This Hollywood legend isn’t just about acting and singing, but he’s a trained tap dancer too. Most of Broderick’s tap-dancing skills have popped up in several stage performances and film roles. His proficiency in infusing acting and dancing has earned him applause and appraisals.
7. The Actor Has A Diverse Ancestry
Broderick’s ancestry hasn’t been a major discussion in the public discourse. Regardless, Broderick comes from a rich cultural background with traces of Jewish, Irish, and English ancestry. Interestingly, his mother, Patricia Broderick, was a German and Polish-born Jew whose ancestors immigrated to Germany. While his father, James Broderick, was of English and Irish descent.
8. The Star Suffered A Knee Injury
Before Matthew experienced his meteoric rise to fame, he suffered a major knee injury while in school. This injury would cancel his plans for a football career. It also caused him to drop out of high school in his senior year to pursue acting.
9. Matthew Broderick Loves Playing Ping Pong
Broderick has a special affinity for sports, and that even extends to ping pong. The star often plays this game with his childhood best friend, Kenneth Lonergan. In an interview with Today, Broderick was asked about his love for playing ping pong. He said, “I enjoy ping pong. I’m not sure I’m obsessed with it, but I like playing it. It’s really fun.”
10. Broderick Has A Star On The Hollywood Walk of Fame
Once a star, always a star, Broderick has proven this statement true with his talents seeing as he has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Needless to say, the star is solely awarded to the creme-de-la-creme of Hollywood to solidify their legendary status. On January 9th, 2006, Matthew Broderick was awarded his Hollywood Walk of Fame Star on Hollywood Boulevard, California.
